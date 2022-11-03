ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Post Register

Wilson, Jets' defense stun Allen, Bills in 20-17 victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The sky was falling for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. They were losing a close game to their AFC East rivals in the second half — and an overhead video camera malfunctioned, disrupting a promising drive and appearing to be a poorly timed omen.
NEW YORK STATE
Post Register

Rodgers throws 3 INTs, Lions hold on to beat Packers 15-9

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers faked a handoff, rolled right and threw off-balance left, woefully short of his target. Rodgers' poor pass intended for left tackle David Bakhtiari on a fourth down was picked off by rookie Aidan Hutchinson. It was one of several plays the four-time NFL MVP wished he had back.
DETROIT, MI
Post Register

Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short...
CINCINNATI, OH
Post Register

Mixon scores 5 TDs, Bengals dominate Panthers 42-21

CINCINNATI (AP) — A homemade sign hanging high in Paycor Stadium advised fans to “ Stay Calm and Let Joe Cook.”. The message surely was a nod to quarterback Joe Burrow, who usually stirs the pot for the Cincinnati Bengals. But it was another Joe who did most of the cooking against the Carolina Panthers.
CINCINNATI, OH
Post Register

Jets shut down Josh Allen in 20-17 win over rival Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With the game...
BUFFALO, NY
Post Register

Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When Patriots linebacker Matt Judon is lined up alongside Lawrence Guy, he expects good things to happen. As teammates in Baltimore early in their careers, they often took turns clearing paths for one another to get the quarterback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

