Launch of ‘+Insights’ on Plus500’s OTC platform
A compelling real-time data feed enhances Plus500’s cutting-edge proprietary trading platform, providing exclusive market data and trading insights to support clients. Global multi-asset fintech group Plus500 announces the launch of its innovative ‘+Insights’, a new big-data analytical tool, designed to provide customers with access to real-time and historical trends, based on the Group’s base of over 23 million registered customers. ‘+Insights’ is now accessible to all clients through the company’s over-the-counter trading platform, as a complementary service across its web app, iOS and Android offerings.
Fxview strengthens its offerings, adds more cryptocurrencies to its deposit and withdrawal methods for global clients
Fxview, the Cyprus based multi-asset broker, has recently announced addition of more cryptocurrencies to its deposit and withdrawal methods for global clients. This move aligns with the ongoing effort by the broker to “Go Global” and match the ever-changing client requirements. As a latest addition, Fxview added Ethereum...
LiteFinance hires Ahmed Badr as VP of business development
Retail forex broker LiteFinance announced that Ahmed Badr has joined the firm as its newest vice president of business development. A veteran executive, Ahmed Badr has ended a short stint with MultiBank Group where he served as its branch manager in Egypt. Prior to that, he spent seven months as a regional business development manager at easyMarkets in Cyprus.
Invest505 Review – Is Invest505 Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our Invest505 review today to learn all you need to know about Invest505 before signing up with the broker (invest505.com) Invest505 is among the leading brokers in terms of providing top-notch services to its clients in the crypto industry. The magnitude of the Forex market is difficult to comprehend because the numbers exceed quadrillions.
FDCTech revenue jumps 1,980% YTD on the back of new wealth management business
FDCTech has reported a 1,980% revenue increase in the nine months ending September 30, 2022 compared to the previous period, with figures rising to $4,597,097 from $221,003. The spectacular revenue growth follows the successful integration of the wealth management business by the fintech-driven company specializing in buying and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies.
UF AWARDS MEA 2023: The Industry’s Standard of Excellence
Nominate your brand for a prestigious fintech award. Making headlines with last year’s edition of UF AWARDS, Ultimate Fintech, the top-tier marketing agency and organiser of the industry-famed iFX EXPO, announces the launch of the UF AWARDS MEA 2023. The UF AWARDS have been regarded as the standard of...
B2Broker Releases B2Trader Update with Stop Order Feature On Board
B2Broker, the global fintech developer and provider of liquidity and turnkey solutions for brokerage companies, announced the release of an important update to its B2Trader Matching Engine that is sure to please all of its clients. From now on the system allows you to use stop orders, which will make...
Geneticrypto Review – Is Geneticrypto Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our Geneticrypto review today to learn all you need to know about Geneticrypto before signing up with the broker (geneticrypto.com). Geneticrypto is among the ideal starting points for cryptocurrency traders who are keen to enter the market but are hesitant because they lack knowledge. It is a reliable site that provides full assistance to cryptocurrency traders in every aspect. All the information you require will be covered in this Geneticrypto review. Let’s get going.
Saxo taps HSBC’s eGIRO to support real-time funds transfer into trading platform
Saxo has partnered with HSBC to incorporate eGIRO and FAST Direct Debit Solution to support real-time funds transfer into its trading and investing platforms. The API solution was first launched by HSBC in April 2020 to help businesses provide a significantly faster and simpler one-stop payment journey for their clients.
Integral reports weakest FX volumes since October 2021
Foreign exchange trading volumes dropped in October across Integral’s trading platforms as currency markets saw a relatively quiet period after consecutive months of strong trading activity. Integral said that the average daily volumes (ADV) across its platforms totaled $45.7 billion in October 2022, which was the lowest reading in...
Genesis Global appoints Tej Sidhu as CTO, replacing co-founder James Harrison
“I am thrilled to be a part of the Genesis mission to transform software development in financial markets. The Genesis platform accelerates the innovative potential of developers, making Genesis a unique partner for banks, asset managers and others in the industry that want to realize the customization, control and other benefits of in-house builds with new levels of efficiency and speed.”
FTX lists Circle’s Euro Coin after launch on Solana
Boston-based stablecoin issuer Circle plans to roll out its euro-pegged stablecoin on Solana (SOL) network in the first half of 2023. The move to expand native support of Euro Coin and access to new permissionless cross-chain infrastructure marks Circle’s first in a series of commitments to integrate with other blockchains, including Ethererum and Avalanche.
VT Markets goes further multi asset and launches bond CFDs
“We believe we are one of the most diverse brokers in today’s market. The new bond CFDs are now available for trading on the VT Markets mobile app and its robust trading platforms.”. VT Markets has added a selection of 7 bond CFDs to further enable traders to expand...
BigPay launches Crypto top-up feature powered by TripleA
BigPay, a Southeast Asian fintech company, has selected Singapore-based TripleA as a cryptocurrency payment gateway for its latest feature – Crypto top-up – making its foray into the digital asset space . Under the Payment Services Act 2019, the fintech arm of Asia’s leading low-cost airline AirAsia is...
OctaFX ramps up its CFDs offering with 150 new stocks
OctaFX has once again expanded its contracts-for-difference offering, this time with the addition of 150+ new single stock CFDs listed on 16 stock exchanges around the world. In a corporate statement, OctaFX said it has introduced this sought-after asset class as it aims to capture the interest of several beginner and advanced traders. The new CFDs can be traded alongside the already existent 80 CFD instruments, including currencies, commodities, stock indices, and cryptocurrencies, the broker explains.
Xternity secures $4.5 million funding to boost Web3 games
Web3 games platform Xternity has completed a fresh funding round as it looks to ride a wave of interest in blockchain-based gaming in preparation of its full launch this year. The $4.5 million fundraise was led by NFX alongside a clutch of reputable crypto venture capital firms. The list of backers includes Jibe Ventures, Flori Ventures, Secret Chords and Vgames.
DKK joins London Chamber of Commerce & Industry for emerging markets FX solutions
DKK Partners has joined the London Chamber of Commerce & Industry to provide LCII members with its suite of key services, including FX risk management, access to deep liquidity pools, and local collections for overseas trading. The LCII is a key hub in London that helps members through a range...
Disney posts Q4 results below Wall Street estimates
The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter, sending its shares lower in after-hours trading. The company said it earned $162 million, or 9 cents per share, in the July-September quarter, nearly flat compared to $160 million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier.
AstroPay launches prepaid Mastercard in Brazil
AstroPay has launched a Mastercard prepaid card in Brazil in a move that provides both new and existing AstroPay customers with the ability to pay in any store that accepts Mastercard. The strategic relationship between Mastercard and AstroPay has thus been expanded to allow Brazillian users to activate and use...
