ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Security Threat Prompts Shutdown of Kari Lake Campaign Headquarters in Phoenix

PHOENIX (Reuters) -The delivery of an envelope containing a suspicious white powder prompted the Arizona gubernatorial campaign of Republican nominee Kari Lake to shut down its Phoenix headquarters two days before the election, the campaign said in a statement on Sunday. The envelope, opened by a member of Lake's staff,...
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

Arizona County's Plan to Hand-Count Ballots Blocked by Judge

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

North Dakota Republican John Hoeven Seeks Third Senate Term

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican John Hoeven faces a defector from his own party and a lightly funded Democrat on Tuesday in his race for a third U.S. Senate term from North Dakota. Rick Becker narrowly lost the party's endorsement to Hoeven in April. After originally saying he wouldn't...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US News and World Report

South Dakota Candidates Rally Base Ahead of Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem planned a Monday reelection rally featuring a video message from former President Donald Trump in a final push to turn out voters in the heavily-Republican western part of the state, while her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, focused on the state's largest city in a bid to make the race competitive by winning big in his hometown of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy