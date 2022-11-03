ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Kosovo’s ethnic Serb police, lawmakers resign en masse

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Representatives of the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo on Saturday resigned from their posts in protest over the dismissal of a police officer who did not follow the government’s decision on vehicle license plates. Earlier this week Pristina authorities dismissed a senior Serb police...
watchers.news

Massive protests in Paris, France

Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
Newsweek

Russians Fighting for Ukraine Vow To 'Destroy the Putin Regime'

Russian fighters serving in the Ukrainian armed forces are vowing to use a future victory in Ukraine as a springboard to collapse President Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia, a spokesperson for one unit has told Newsweek. Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion—formed weeks after Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine...
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over ‘kamikaze’ drones

Ukraine announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said he was submitting a proposal to president Volodymyr Zelensky to cut diplomatic ties.Mr Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine and that Kyiv is seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation from Israel.Russia’s airstrikes have plunged Ukraine into darkness as 30 per cent of the country’s power plants have been destroyed over the past week.Mr Zelensky tweeted that the energy infrastructure damage has caused “massive blackouts...
The Associated Press

Soldier shoots dead 1 comrade, 3 police in southern Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers, (780 miles) southeast of...
Newsweek

Donetsk 'Littered' with Russian Bodies as Hundreds Killed Daily: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russian troops in Donetsk are suffering large daily losses, leaving the region "littered" with Russian bodies. During his nightly televised address on Monday, Zelensky said that Ukrainian counteroffensives were "gradually moving forward" and "pushing back" Russian forces in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.
The Associated Press

Russians try to subdue Ukrainian towns by seizing mayors

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Not long after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, soldiers broke down the office door of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov. They put a bag over his head, bundled him into a car and drove him around the southern city for hours, threatening to kill him. Fedorov, 34, is one of over 50 local leaders who have been held in Russian captivity since the war began on Feb. 24 in an attempt to subdue cities and towns coming under Moscow’s control. Like many others, he said he was pressured to collaborate with the invaders. “The bullying and...
The Associated Press

Pope slams ‘childlike’ whims of powerful that start wars

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders on Friday in calling for the great religions to work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must oppose the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war.
The Associated Press

G-7 ministers back Ukraine support, are suspicious of China

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine’s defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations, wrapping up two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster, released a joint statement asserting common positions on Ukraine, Russia, China and recent developments in Iran and North Korea. “We’re aligned, we’re united and we’re working together as never before,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. A year after warning Russia about the consequences of invading Ukraine, the G-7 ministers endorsed further punishments for the Kremlin, including setting a price cap for Russian oil exports in the coming weeks. They also pledged additional backing for Kyiv by creating a new way to assist with its reconstruction and to help other countries affected by the food and energy shortages exacerbated by the war.

