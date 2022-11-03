Read full article on original website
Related
Kosovo’s ethnic Serb police, lawmakers resign en masse
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Representatives of the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo on Saturday resigned from their posts in protest over the dismissal of a police officer who did not follow the government’s decision on vehicle license plates. Earlier this week Pristina authorities dismissed a senior Serb police...
watchers.news
Massive protests in Paris, France
Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
Cracks appear among Iran elite as senior figure calls for hijab policing rethink
The first cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests, with a senior figure calling for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law and an acknowledgment that the protests have deep political roots, and are not simply the product of US or Israeli agitation.
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
More than 400 Russian reservists died after their commanders ran away during a Ukrainian artillery bombardment, Russian soldier says
A Russian reservist said his unit was slaughtered in a Ukrainian attack after its officers fled. Around 570 of the reservists in his unit were from his home city, and only 130 survived, he said. Their wives are pleading with authorities to rescue the mobilized men, per Russian outlet Verstka.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Elite Russian Naval Unit Reacts to Stunning Loss of 300 Men: 'Baffling'
"They don't care about anything other than showing off. They call people meat," a unit of Russian marines wrote in a letter about their leaders.
Russians Fighting for Ukraine Vow To 'Destroy the Putin Regime'
Russian fighters serving in the Ukrainian armed forces are vowing to use a future victory in Ukraine as a springboard to collapse President Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia, a spokesperson for one unit has told Newsweek. Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion—formed weeks after Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine...
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over ‘kamikaze’ drones
Ukraine announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said he was submitting a proposal to president Volodymyr Zelensky to cut diplomatic ties.Mr Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine and that Kyiv is seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation from Israel.Russia’s airstrikes have plunged Ukraine into darkness as 30 per cent of the country’s power plants have been destroyed over the past week.Mr Zelensky tweeted that the energy infrastructure damage has caused “massive blackouts...
Ukrainian troops fire on Russians with captured weapons near key city
BAKHMUT, Ukraine, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces using captured weapons fired at Russian targets near the key eastern city of Bakhmut on Friday as fighting dragged on in an area that Moscow is trying hard to capture.
Russian soldiers are reported to be taking over Ukrainians’ homes in Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said Friday as the southern city became a growing focus of war in Ukraine. His account of soldiers spreading throughout the city of...
Soldier shoots dead 1 comrade, 3 police in southern Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers, (780 miles) southeast of...
Donetsk 'Littered' with Russian Bodies as Hundreds Killed Daily: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russian troops in Donetsk are suffering large daily losses, leaving the region "littered" with Russian bodies. During his nightly televised address on Monday, Zelensky said that Ukrainian counteroffensives were "gradually moving forward" and "pushing back" Russian forces in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.
U.S. accuses Russia, China of abandoning U.N. responsibility over North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia and China on Friday of providing "blanket protection" to North Korea from further U.N. Security Council action and said the pair had "bent over backwards" to justify Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches.
Russians try to subdue Ukrainian towns by seizing mayors
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Not long after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, soldiers broke down the office door of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov. They put a bag over his head, bundled him into a car and drove him around the southern city for hours, threatening to kill him. Fedorov, 34, is one of over 50 local leaders who have been held in Russian captivity since the war began on Feb. 24 in an attempt to subdue cities and towns coming under Moscow’s control. Like many others, he said he was pressured to collaborate with the invaders. “The bullying and...
Pope slams ‘childlike’ whims of powerful that start wars
SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders on Friday in calling for the great religions to work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must oppose the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war.
Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report -think tank
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the United States said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery.
Russia Loses Two Ka-52 Attack Helicopters, 12 Drones in a Day: Ukraine
The Ukrainian Air Force's South Command said three Russian ammunition depots in the Beryslav and Kherson district had also been destroyed.
US News and World Report
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest News: Kyiv Reaffirms Tough Line on Talks, Seeks Grain Deal Extension
(Reuters) - Ukraine doubled down on its tough stance on negotiations with Russia, saying they could only resume once the Kremlin relinquishes all Ukrainian territory and that Kyiv would fight on even if it is "stabbed in the back" by its allies. DIPLOMACY. * The main condition for the resumption...
G-7 ministers back Ukraine support, are suspicious of China
MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine’s defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations, wrapping up two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster, released a joint statement asserting common positions on Ukraine, Russia, China and recent developments in Iran and North Korea. “We’re aligned, we’re united and we’re working together as never before,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. A year after warning Russia about the consequences of invading Ukraine, the G-7 ministers endorsed further punishments for the Kremlin, including setting a price cap for Russian oil exports in the coming weeks. They also pledged additional backing for Kyiv by creating a new way to assist with its reconstruction and to help other countries affected by the food and energy shortages exacerbated by the war.
Comments / 0