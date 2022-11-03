ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Moves up in AP, Coaches Polls

After Saturday’s 45-14 win at Indiana, Penn State moved up slightly in both the coaches and AP polls. Penn State came into the week ranked No. 16 and is now No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP heading into its game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium this Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

PHOTOS: Penn State powers past Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 15 Penn State crushed Indiana 45-14 on a windy day here Saturday. This is our photo gallery of the action from Memorial Stadium. The Nittany Lions got off to a bit of a slow start. But a solid all-around effort by quarterback Sean Clifford and a dominating performance by the defense led to the easy victory. Penn State also got another strong showing from freshman running back Kaytron Allen.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
hcspire.com

Hopes are High for a Holy Cross Men’s Basketball Breakout

The Brett Nelson era at Holy Cross could not have started any worse. In July of 2019, only months before the season began, Coach Bill Carmody unexpectedly left the program and retired after coaching the Crusaders for four seasons. Any time a coach leaves that suddenly, especially months before a new season, there are bound to be negative consequences. A 3-29 record, dead last in the Patriot League, definitely counts as such. After this disastrous inaugural season in the Nelson era, the state of Holy Cross basketball could truly only go up.
WORCESTER, MA
103.7 WCYY

A Massive 26,000 Square Foot High-Tech Mini Golf Experience Has Opened in Boston

All throughout New England, mini golf is almost guaranteed to be on your list of things to do during the warmer months. But it's difficult to mini golf in the colder months because most courses are outdoors. According to Boston.com, after months of delays, the new monstrous mini golf chain called Puttshack has opened their first location in the Northeast. And if you're a fan of mini golf, it's absolutely road trip worthy.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

New England is finally getting its first TopGolf. Here’s where it’s being built

You don’t have to be a golf pro to enjoy the newest sports entertainment venue coming to Massachusetts. Topgolf, the high-tech driving range, bar and restaurant, is making its entrance into the Bay State. Its first location is currently under construction in Canton, the company announced this week. The new location is expected to open in late 2023. Canton is about 20 miles south of Boston.
CANTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

A sudden flash of the ‘Troubles’ and Boston’s tribal past

ADD THE SCRATCHY sound effect of recordings from the 1920s and 30s, close your eyes, and it was possible for a moment to think the thundering from City Hall was James Michael Curley stoking his base, claiming Boston’s Catholics were again under attack by the imperious Brahmins who had so long subjugated them and held tight to the reins of power.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Shrewsbury restaurant is being credited for having the best truck stop eats in Massachusetts. Love Food's full list of the best truck stop spots in every state is included below:. Alabama- Derailed Diner, Oasis Travel Center (Robertsdale) Alaska- Hilltop Truck Stop (Fairbanks) Arizona- Omar's Hi-Way Chef, Tucson Truck Terminal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vanyaland.com

‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene

Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5

BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
BOSTON, MA
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
