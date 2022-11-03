Read full article on original website
NYPD: Suspect wanted after man shot in the stomach overnight in Brooklyn
The victim was immediately taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and is in stable condition.
Two attacks on NYPD officers patrolling subway in under an hour: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — While patrolling subway stations, two separate groups of NYPD officers were attacked within an hour Saturday afternoon, police said. A man, 41, was standing too close to the edge of the platform in the Park Place station on the two and three lines around 4 p.m. Saturday. Police said the two officers […]
Woman arrested in stabbing at Midtown steakhouse
NEW YORK -- A woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing inside a restaurant in Midtown.It happened Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steak House on West 51st Street and Broadway. Police say two women having dinner at the restaurant became angry when a man sitting at a nearby table got into an argument with a restaurant employee.One of the women allegedly approached the man with a knife and stabbed him in the back before she and the other woman ran off.The 24-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The restaurant worker was not hurt.Police say 41-year-old Joan Thompson, of West Harlem, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with assault and menacing.
Man punches woman, 71, in the head inside market in Chinatown, police say
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a woman inside a market in Chinatown last month. The victim, 71, and her husband got into a verbal argument with a man in front of a market near Canal and Mulberry streets around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. After the couple […]
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
Masked, armed man found fatally shot in Brooklyn building: NYPD
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities. Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to […]
NYPD Police Officer, Jamill Wade, 37, Arrested
On Thursday, November 03, 2022, at approximately 1000 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamill Wade. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Cops search for man who shoved woman, 66, face first into pavement at Brooklyn subway station
Police are searching for a man who shoved a 66-year-old woman as she was entering a Brooklyn subway station elevator, causing her to fall face first into the pavement on Tuesday.
NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Killing Son, 8, with Autism After Making Him Sleep in Freezing Garage
The verdict comes nearly three years after Michael Valva and then-fiancée Angela Pollina were accused of forcing his 8-year-old son Thomas to sleep in a freezing garage The former NYPD officer accused of killing his 8-year-old son was convicted Friday on five charges, including second-degree murder. A Suffolk County, New York, jury unanimously found Michael Valva guilty after about seven hours of deliberation, The New York Times reported, following the Jan. 2020 death of his son Thomas Valva, who was on the autism spectrum and died of hypothermia...
A New York fugitive was vacationing in Disney World after nearly one year on the run. Then an off-duty officer spotted him.
A New York City fugitive who had been on the run for almost a year was vacationing at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park when he was spotted by an officer who was investigating his case, according to court documents. Jeff Andre, a federal officer with the United States...
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times. According to authorities, the teacher works at the School for Inquiry and Social Justice in the Bronx. There were three separate incidents of inappropriate interactions, all of them described by...
NYPD: Dead man found in freezer by employees in Brooklyn
Police say a 33-year-old man was found dead inside a walk-in freezer in Brooklyn.
Man, 22, charged with murdering mom's ex-boyfriend in Harlem
A 22-year-old Manhattan man was indicted Thursday for fatally shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend in September, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
Man still in Coney Island Hospital gown fatally struck on Belt Parkway
A man dressed in a Coney Island Hospital gown with his admitting bracelets still on was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross the Belt Parkway on Friday morning.
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.
Brooklyn bakery worker found dead in walk-in freezer, apparently trapped inside
A worker was found dead in a walk-in freezer at a Brooklyn bakery on Thursday morning, apparently after getting locked inside overnight, police said.
Worker found dead in freezer of Brooklyn bakery, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker died after he accidentally locked himself in the freezer of a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said. Mahamadou Dansogo, 33, showed up to work at Beigel’s Bakery at 5700 Ave. D in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m. and went to clean the freezer before he accidentally locked […]
NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip
Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
Questions remain as to how man accused of shooting 2 officers was able to evade police for nearly a day
That shooting shut down a residential neighborhood in the Weequahic section of Newark.
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
