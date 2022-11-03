Read full article on original website
Related
JD.com Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with JD.com jumping 9.71% to $44.37 on Friday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 1.28% to $10,475.25, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. JD.com’s...
Afya Stock Bullish By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) jumped by a staggering 26.13% in 10 sessions from $12.4 at 2022-10-21, to $15.64 at 12:34 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $10,307.25, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. Afya’s...
Rio Tinto Stock Was 10.07% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Rio Tinto (RIO) rising 10.07% to $58.36 on Friday while NYSE jumped 1.71% to $14,702.77. Rio Tinto’s last close was $53.02, 37.4% below its 52-week high of $84.69. About Rio Tinto. Rio Tinto Group is involved in the exploration, mining...
Insulet Stock Was Up By 23.63% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Insulet (PODD) rising 23.63% to $315.70 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 1.28% to $10,475.25. Insulet’s last close was $255.35, 21.38% under its 52-week high of $324.81. About Insulet. Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with...
Exact Sciences Stock Bullish Momentum With A 15.52% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Exact Sciences (EXAS) rising 15.52% to $37.36 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 1.28% to $10,475.25. Exact Sciences’s last close was $32.34, 69.05% under its 52-week high of $104.50. About Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test...
Trip.com Stock Rises By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 22.65% in 10 sessions from $22.83 at 2022-10-28, to $28.00 at 19:41 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Trip.com’s...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Bearish By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $7.26 at 2022-10-19, to $5.24 at 15:43 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Kinross Gold Stock 14.94% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Kinross Gold rising 14.94% to $3.89 on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 1.71% to $14,702.77, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today.
Fortinet Stock Went Down By Over 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) dropped by a staggering 18.14% in 5 sessions from $57.1 to $46.74 at 15:52 EST on Friday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Fortinet’s...
Prudential Public Limited Company Stock 11.59% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) jumping 11.59% to $20.93 on Friday while NYSE rose 1.71% to $14,702.77. Prudential Public Limited Company’s last close was $18.76, 55.82% below its 52-week high of $42.46. About Prudential Public Limited Company. Prudential plc provides,...
Redfin Stock Falls By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid by a staggering 15.55% in 5 sessions from $4.76 at -15.55, to $4.02 at 19:38 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Redfin’s...
Niu Technologies Stock 12.41% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies jumping 12.41% to $3.13 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 1.28% to $10,475.25, after four successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Niu Technologies’s...
Less Than One Hour Before The NYSE Open, Nucor Corporation Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Nucor Corporation‘s pre-market value is already 4.21% up. Nucor Corporation’s last close was $128.77, 31.47% below its 52-week high of $187.90. The last session, NYSE finished with Nucor Corporation (NUE) jumping 0.04% to $128.77. NYSE fell...
NeuroMetrix Stock Was Up By 12.83% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with NeuroMetrix (NURO) rising 12.83% to $1.59 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 1.28% to $10,475.25. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.41, 84.16% below its 52-week high of $8.90. About NeuroMetrix. NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical...
USD/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 3.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:11 EST on Friday, 4 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.01. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.076% up from its 52-week low and 0.473% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Slides 9% On Friday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) fell 9.53% to $69.14 at 16:06 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 1.16% to $14,623.84, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Coffee Futures Bearish Momentum With A 20% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 20.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Coffee (KC) is $171.60. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 12050, 40.39% below its average volume of 20218.06. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
FuboTV Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and FuboTV‘s pre-market value is already 4.72% up. FuboTV’s last close was $3.39, 90.34% under its 52-week high of $35.10. The last session, NYSE finished with FuboTV (FUBO) dropping 2.02% to $3.39. NYSE dropped 0.29% to $14,455.67,...
Arcelor Mittal Stock 10.04% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Arcelor Mittal (MT) rising 10.04% to $23.46 on Friday while NYSE jumped 1.71% to $14,702.77. Arcelor Mittal’s last close was $21.32, 43.7% under its 52-week high of $37.87. About Arcelor Mittal. ArcelorMittal S.A. and its subsidiaries operate as integrated steel-...
EUR/JPY Bullish Momentum: 0.801% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8008% for the last session’s close. At 11:08 EST on Friday, 4 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.64. Regarding EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.114% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.04 and 0.362% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.12.
