NEW YORK — A fire broke out on the 20th floor of a New York City apartment building on Saturday, injuring 38 people, authorities said. Two people were critically injured and five were seriously injured in the three-alarm fire in Manhattan, WPIX-TV reported. According to the New York City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call of a fire at the midtown building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at about 10:30 a.m., according to the television station.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO