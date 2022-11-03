Read full article on original website
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
A body was found inside a Brooklyn bakery's walk-in freezer
A 33-year-old man died after he was found unresponsive Thursday inside a walk-in freezer at a bakery's manufacturing facility in Brooklyn, New York, authorities said. The man, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at Beigel’s Bakery after authorities responded to a 911 call at 8:46 a.m., New York police said in a statement.
38 injured after fire breaks out in NYC apartment building
NEW YORK — A fire broke out on the 20th floor of a New York City apartment building on Saturday, injuring 38 people, authorities said. Two people were critically injured and five were seriously injured in the three-alarm fire in Manhattan, WPIX-TV reported. According to the New York City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call of a fire at the midtown building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at about 10:30 a.m., according to the television station.
queenoftheclick.com
Jayda Overton – Missing Brooklyn Teen
Jayda Overton is a missing 16-year-old teen from Brooklyn. She has been missing since Wednesday, October 19th. She was last seen in Redhook. Why did it take so long for this missing flyer to be shared?. Jayda has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ and 140 lbs....
Cops search for man who shoved woman, 66, face first into pavement at Brooklyn subway station
Police are searching for a man who shoved a 66-year-old woman as she was entering a Brooklyn subway station elevator, causing her to fall face first into the pavement on Tuesday.
Woman, 79, fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 79-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. The victim, identified as Verna McKnight, was getting out of a parked car in front of 51-19 Church Ave. near 52nd Street in East Flatbush when a van hit her at around 7:20 p.m., […]
Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Fatally Stabbed In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley great-grandfather was fatally stabbed. His alleged killer just had a murder charge dropped. On Thursday, Nov. 3, 22-year-old Horace Duke for Wallkill was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree degree.
Deadly Bronx house fire caused by damaged power strip: FDNY
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The raging house fire that killed four family members, including three children, early Sunday in Unionport was caused by a damaged power strip, according to the FDNY. Fire marshals deemed the deadly blaze “accidental,” tracing it to “a damaged power strip in the home,” the department wrote in a tweet […]
US News and World Report
Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya Win NYC Marathon Races in Debuts
NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986.
eastnewyork.com
Applications Open for New Brownsville Affordable Housing Development on Thatford Ave
A brand new development in Brownsville is accepting applications. The building is located at 110 Thatford Ave. You can apply now!. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 110 Thatford Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application...
6sqft
199 affordable apartments available at new Bed-Stuy rental, from $375/month
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 199 affordable units at a new housing project in Brooklyn. Located at 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, the 14-story mixed-use building has 236 total units, several community facilities, and a ground-floor grocery floor. New Yorkers earning 30, 50, 70, and 80 percent of the area median income, or between $16,218 for a single person and $132,400 for a household of seven people, are eligible to apply for the apartments which range from $375/month studios to $2,501/month three bedrooms.
