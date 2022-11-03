ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

A body was found inside a Brooklyn bakery's walk-in freezer

A 33-year-old man died after he was found unresponsive Thursday inside a walk-in freezer at a bakery's manufacturing facility in Brooklyn, New York, authorities said. The man, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at Beigel’s Bakery after authorities responded to a 911 call at 8:46 a.m., New York police said in a statement.
BROOKLYN, NY
KRMG

38 injured after fire breaks out in NYC apartment building

NEW YORK — A fire broke out on the 20th floor of a New York City apartment building on Saturday, injuring 38 people, authorities said. Two people were critically injured and five were seriously injured in the three-alarm fire in Manhattan, WPIX-TV reported. According to the New York City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call of a fire at the midtown building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at about 10:30 a.m., according to the television station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Jayda Overton – Missing Brooklyn Teen

Jayda Overton is a missing 16-year-old teen from Brooklyn. She has been missing since Wednesday, October 19th. She was last seen in Redhook. Why did it take so long for this missing flyer to be shared?. Jayda has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ and 140 lbs....
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Deadly Bronx house fire caused by damaged power strip: FDNY

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The raging house fire that killed four family members, including three children, early Sunday in Unionport was caused by a damaged power strip, according to the FDNY. Fire marshals deemed the deadly blaze “accidental,” tracing it to “a damaged power strip in the home,” the department wrote in a tweet […]
BRONX, NY
US News and World Report

Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya Win NYC Marathon Races in Debuts

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

199 affordable apartments available at new Bed-Stuy rental, from $375/month

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 199 affordable units at a new housing project in Brooklyn. Located at 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, the 14-story mixed-use building has 236 total units, several community facilities, and a ground-floor grocery floor. New Yorkers earning 30, 50, 70, and 80 percent of the area median income, or between $16,218 for a single person and $132,400 for a household of seven people, are eligible to apply for the apartments which range from $375/month studios to $2,501/month three bedrooms.
