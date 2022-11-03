A compelling real-time data feed enhances Plus500’s cutting-edge proprietary trading platform, providing exclusive market data and trading insights to support clients. Global multi-asset fintech group Plus500 announces the launch of its innovative ‘+Insights’, a new big-data analytical tool, designed to provide customers with access to real-time and historical trends, based on the Group’s base of over 23 million registered customers. ‘+Insights’ is now accessible to all clients through the company’s over-the-counter trading platform, as a complementary service across its web app, iOS and Android offerings.

1 DAY AGO