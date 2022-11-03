ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WOWK

West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Mountaineers tie for second place on Day One of WVU Fall Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team sits in a tie with No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks after shooting a season-high smallbore score of 2351 at the WVU Fall Classic on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

West Virginia Falls Against Oklahoma

The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 5. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 11 digs. Saturday marked her 16th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 40th of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also lead the way with four service aces.
MORGANTOWN, WV
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Sweep West Virginia in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Oklahoma volleyball team went back-to-back in conference wins for the first time since October 16-17, 2020, after it swept West Virginia, 3-0, Saturday afternoon inside the WVU Coliseum. The Sooners are now 13-10 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Sooners took the match in...
NORMAN, OK
WOWK

Cyclones tear through WVU in Ames

Cyclones smother Mountaineers to push them to the bottom of the Big 12. West Virginia football falls to the bottom of the Big 12 Conference after Iowa State trounced the Mountaineers 31-14 inside the Cyclones’ Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State’s top-ranked defense stifled the Mountaineer offense, holding...
AMES, IA
WOWK

GBN Podcast: Cyclones smother WVU in Ames

West Virginia’s roller-coaster season remains on the downslope after the Mountaineers lost their third straight game to Iowa State on Saturday. While the WVU defense played well for much of the contest, the offense struggled to find any footing as the Cyclones rallied to stuff the Mountaineers and earn their first Big 12 win of the season. WVU is now one loss away from losing bowl eligibility, and its schedule doesn’t get any easier.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

FINAL: Iowa State 31, West Virginia 14

West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

West Virginia, Oklahoma Set for Weekend Contest

The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma to the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 5. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com. Sunday marks the 23rd all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (7-16, 0-10 Big...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Men’s swimming falls to PSU in dual-meet action

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team concluded the two-day dual meet weekend against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with a, 200.5-96.5, loss to the Nittany Lions at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. “Overall, it was pretty good day,” Mountaineer coach...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Iowa State pulls away from Big 12 rival West Virginia, 31-14

AMES, Iowa (AP)Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score as Iowa State defeated West Virginia 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing in a bowl...
AMES, IA
WOWK

Mountaineers Set for Inaugural WVU Fall Classic

The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team is set for its inaugural WVU Fall Classic from Nov. 5-6. This year, the Mountaineers play host to No. 1 Kentucky, No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks and No. 3 TCU at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game

West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Postgame Show: Can West Virginia Football Dig Out of This Hole?

After a game as bad as West Virginia’s 31-14 loss to Iowa State, it’s only natural for everyone to need a vent session, and that included Mike Asti. He unleashed his thoughts on head coach Neal Brown and even assistants Graham Harrell and Jordan Lesley. Asti talked with fans about how bad things truly are right now and what the next few years may look like no matter who is leading the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Four-star wide receiver commits to WVU

West Virginia just added some speed to its 2023 recruiting class. Wide receiver Traylon Ray became the 19th addition to WVU’s class when he announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Ray is the fourth wide receiver to pick WVU ahead of the signing period.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

West Virginia Opens Season at 2022 Southeast Open

The West Virginia University wrestling team begins its 2022-23 season in Salem, Virginia, at the Southeast Open inside the Cregger Center on the campus of Roanoke College this Saturday, Nov. 5. Tournament play is set to start at 10 a.m., ET. Fans can stream all the action live on FloWrestling....
SALEM, VA
WOWK

Josiah Harris lets work ethic do the talking in first season with WVU

Talented freshman forward looks to continue to improve and learn after high school injury. What’s in a name? Two Josiahs entered Bob Huggins’ program over the offseason. Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris. Both are freshmen. Both played high school basketball roughly three hours from Morgantown, give or take...
MORGANTOWN, WV

