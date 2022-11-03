Read full article on original website
WOWK
West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
WOWK
Brewster’s OT long bomb gives WVU latest Big 12 Tournament title
It’s no secret that Jordan Brewster, on top of being one of the best defensive players in the country, has one of the strongest kicking legs on this West Virginia women’s soccer team. But even Brewster wouldn’t mind a little assistance from the wind now and then.
WOWK
Mountaineers tie for second place on Day One of WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team sits in a tie with No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks after shooting a season-high smallbore score of 2351 at the WVU Fall Classic on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. WVU...
West Virginia Women's Soccer Claims Big 12 Championship Title
It took 93 minutes in the Big 12 Championship title game to see the go-ahead goal, but the Mountaineers emerged victorious.
WOWK
West Virginia Falls Against Oklahoma
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 5. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 11 digs. Saturday marked her 16th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 40th of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also lead the way with four service aces.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sweep West Virginia in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Oklahoma volleyball team went back-to-back in conference wins for the first time since October 16-17, 2020, after it swept West Virginia, 3-0, Saturday afternoon inside the WVU Coliseum. The Sooners are now 13-10 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Sooners took the match in...
WOWK
Cyclones tear through WVU in Ames
Cyclones smother Mountaineers to push them to the bottom of the Big 12. West Virginia football falls to the bottom of the Big 12 Conference after Iowa State trounced the Mountaineers 31-14 inside the Cyclones’ Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State’s top-ranked defense stifled the Mountaineer offense, holding...
WOWK
GBN Podcast: Cyclones smother WVU in Ames
West Virginia’s roller-coaster season remains on the downslope after the Mountaineers lost their third straight game to Iowa State on Saturday. While the WVU defense played well for much of the contest, the offense struggled to find any footing as the Cyclones rallied to stuff the Mountaineers and earn their first Big 12 win of the season. WVU is now one loss away from losing bowl eligibility, and its schedule doesn’t get any easier.
WBOY
FINAL: Iowa State 31, West Virginia 14
West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of...
WOWK
Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
WOWK
West Virginia, Oklahoma Set for Weekend Contest
The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma to the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 5. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com. Sunday marks the 23rd all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (7-16, 0-10 Big...
WOWK
Men’s swimming falls to PSU in dual-meet action
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team concluded the two-day dual meet weekend against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with a, 200.5-96.5, loss to the Nittany Lions at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. “Overall, it was pretty good day,” Mountaineer coach...
WOWK
Iowa State pulls away from Big 12 rival West Virginia, 31-14
AMES, Iowa (AP)Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score as Iowa State defeated West Virginia 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing in a bowl...
WOWK
Mountaineers Set for Inaugural WVU Fall Classic
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team is set for its inaugural WVU Fall Classic from Nov. 5-6. This year, the Mountaineers play host to No. 1 Kentucky, No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks and No. 3 TCU at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. The...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game
West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Postgame Show: Can West Virginia Football Dig Out of This Hole?
After a game as bad as West Virginia’s 31-14 loss to Iowa State, it’s only natural for everyone to need a vent session, and that included Mike Asti. He unleashed his thoughts on head coach Neal Brown and even assistants Graham Harrell and Jordan Lesley. Asti talked with fans about how bad things truly are right now and what the next few years may look like no matter who is leading the program.
WOWK
Four-star wide receiver commits to WVU
West Virginia just added some speed to its 2023 recruiting class. Wide receiver Traylon Ray became the 19th addition to WVU’s class when he announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Ray is the fourth wide receiver to pick WVU ahead of the signing period.
WOWK
West Virginia Opens Season at 2022 Southeast Open
The West Virginia University wrestling team begins its 2022-23 season in Salem, Virginia, at the Southeast Open inside the Cregger Center on the campus of Roanoke College this Saturday, Nov. 5. Tournament play is set to start at 10 a.m., ET. Fans can stream all the action live on FloWrestling....
WATCH: Neal Brown Iowa State Postgame
HC Neal Brown spoke with media following the 31-14 final.
WOWK
Josiah Harris lets work ethic do the talking in first season with WVU
Talented freshman forward looks to continue to improve and learn after high school injury. What’s in a name? Two Josiahs entered Bob Huggins’ program over the offseason. Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris. Both are freshmen. Both played high school basketball roughly three hours from Morgantown, give or take...
