MIAMI -- Jimmer Fredette now knows what it's like to win a 3x3 gold medal with USA Basketball. He's hoping it's the first of many. Fredette's 2-pointer -- that's what beyond-the-arc shots are worth in the 3-on-3 game -- with 1:07 remaining was the clinching basket in a 21-18 win over Puerto Rico in the title game of the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup on Sunday night.

7 HOURS AGO