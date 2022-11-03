CARMICHAEL – An alcoholism recovery center was damaged in a fire early Monday morning. The scene was along Gibbons Drive, near Fair Oaks Boulevard. Metro Fire says crews responded to the scene around 2:40 a.m. and found flames shooting from the roof of the building. Firefighters say the building suffered a partial roof collapse in the incident. The extent of the fire is unclear, but Metro Fire says the building did sustain major damage.No one was inside the building at the time, firefighters say. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

CARMICHAEL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO