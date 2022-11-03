Read full article on original website
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Christmas Lights on Pebble Creek Drive
Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds...
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month
In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
goldcountrymedia.com
Cycling Through Placer County
There are several well-established, lengthy Multi-Use Paths (MUPs) in our area that are wonderful places to ride, especially with your family. I’m thinking of the American River Bike Trail (31 miles!), Miner’s Ravine, Antelope Creek and the newer Johnny Cash Trail. But there are many short, unnamed and...
Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival. The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.
Toys R Us among new shops and restaurants coming to DOCO
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A candy store, a café, a boutique, a nostalgic toy store and more storefronts are coming to DOCO (Downtown Commons). A variety of new tenants signed agreements and expect to open early-to-mid 2023, according to an announcement by DOCO. “We are excited about the considerable...
rosevilletoday.com
December Holiday A Craft-y Affair in Roseville at Maidu
Roseville, Calif. – Holiday A Craft-y Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on Dec 3, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours in Roseville kick off at 12:00 noon and continues until 5:00 pm. Featuring dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home...
Weather Alert: Sacramento County opens overnight motels for unhoused during rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials say they're reaching out to unhoused residents and offering motel stays between now and Thursday because of rain and low temperatures in the region. According to the city's Department of Human Assistance, outreach workers will make contact with unhoused residents who they say...
What we know about the Northern California meteorite and house fire
Partial walls are all that remain of a rural home on a cattle ranch in Northern California that was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, not long after witnesses say they saw a bright object falling from the sky nearby.
Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
Early morning fire damages alcoholism recovery facility in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL – An alcoholism recovery center was damaged in a fire early Monday morning. The scene was along Gibbons Drive, near Fair Oaks Boulevard. Metro Fire says crews responded to the scene around 2:40 a.m. and found flames shooting from the roof of the building. Firefighters say the building suffered a partial roof collapse in the incident. The extent of the fire is unclear, but Metro Fire says the building did sustain major damage.No one was inside the building at the time, firefighters say. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
KSBW.com
'Heard a big bang': Northern California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are looking into if thebright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Horseshoe Bar/Penryn receives overview of Penryn Parkway
The Horseshoe Bar-Penryn Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of the Penryn Parkway during the Nov. 1 meeting. According to Alex Fisch, supervising planner for Placer County, the Penryn Parkway was adopted by the Board of Supervisors as an amendment to the Loomis Basin General Plan and approved as a highway commercial area due to its proximity to Interstate 80 and the availability of necessary infrastructure such as sewer, water and roadways.
Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
KCRA.com
Woman robbed of groceries, wallet in broad daylight in midtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who lives in midtown Sacramento said she was robbed in broad daylight, just feet away from her home. Victoria Mapson said this all unfolded last Thursday around 3:00 p.m. Mapson told KCRA 3 she went to a corner store to pick up some ginger ale and bananas because she was not feeling well. On the way home, she said a man came out of nowhere near P and 24th streets in midtown and took her tote bag.
Mountain Democrat
Soup at $2 a can
Half of increased prices are from excessive corporate profits. Prior to recent increased inflation, a can of soup was $1. Then, with. current inflation and increased corporate costs and appropriate profit, the cost of the can of soup should be $1.50. Instead, the cost to you is $2. The extra 50 cents is pure corporate greed.
Calaveras Enterprise
Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023
McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
Hopeful Sacramentans buy tickets as Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the Powerball hit its highest ever jackpot of $1.6 billion, Sacramento convenience stores and markets were flooded with people grabbing their last tickets ahead of Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20 and Power Play 3. Hervinder Singh, Metro Food...
KCRA.com
'We welcome everyone.' Sikh festival underway in Yuba City, largest celebration outside India
YUBA CITY, Calif. — For 43 years, thousands of Sikhs have been converging on Yuba City for a huge celebration. The Sikhs and other supporters from all over the state, country and even Canada come together every year for the festival that celebrates the spirit of Sikh culture. "They...
Antioch woman missing after leaving for Halloween party
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home for a Halloween party, according to an APD Facebook post. Anastacia Leyva was last seen leaving her residence on D Street for a Halloween party at an unknown location. She has not been seen and […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area
A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
