This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Walmart Prosecutor Resigns: Curtis Cox, the El Paso assistant district attorney who was the lead prosecutor in the Walmart shooting case, has withdrawn himself from the case, according to a letter he sent to the 409th District Court judge on Thursday. The letter, published by Channel 9-KTSM, does not give a reason but says the change is in effect immediately. District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, through her office spokesperson, said her office could not comment due to the gag order imposed by the 409th judge, who is presiding over the case. Cox joins the list of prosecutors who were overseeing the Walmart case but have since resigned, including John Briggs, Monica Barron Auger, Adaeze Ada Nwaneri and Habon Mohamed. Cox’s resignation comes two days after County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal said she would prosecute the civil case to remove Rosales from office.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO