El Paso city clerk office certifies, accepts climate action petition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso City Clerk’s Office has certified and accepted the petition submitted by Ground Game Texas to amend the City Charter to adopt a climate policy. The petition was submitted on July 25, 2022. By state law, the petition will be placed on a City Council agenda […]
City of El Paso, Canutillo and San Eli ISD asking voters to approve bond initiatives
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking voters to pass $272.48 million in bonds that will fund road improvements, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy and efficient resource initiatives. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The bonds appear as three separate questions on the ballot and you can vote […]
Who’s behind local PAC urging $272 million 3-part bond proposition?
EL PASO, Texas -- With election day on Tuesday, a local political action committee is urging El Pasoans to support a $272 million, three-part bond proposition. We looked into who started the PAC and who's donating to the effort. The group is called the El Paso Progress PAC. They're door-knocking, passing out door hangers, and encouraging voters The post Who’s behind local PAC urging $272 million 3-part bond proposition? appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
Quick look at races: Four seats up for grabs on El Paso City Council this cycle
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four seats are up for grabs on the El Paso City Council with just two incumbent running. Early voting in El Paso wraps up Friday, Nov. 4 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here is a quick rundown. District 1 Six candidates are actively vying to succeed incumbent Peter […]
Escobar: Voter suppression affecting turnout in Texas
Voter fatigue or voter suppression? The candidates running to represent El Paso in Congress disagree on what is keeping the bulk of voters home as early voting in the Nov. 8 election ends on Friday.
KVIA
Watch: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in Las Cruces for get-out-the-vote rally
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be in Las Cruces for a get-out-the-vote rally. She will be joined by Democratic House candidate for New Mexico's District 2, Gabe Vasquez. Vasquez is seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell.
KVIA
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, stopped in his hometown on Thursday. O'Rourke visited a polling location at the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday. The candidate made it a point to go after young voters. "Young voters are going to win...
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: Lead prosecutor in Walmart case withdraws
This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Walmart Prosecutor Resigns: Curtis Cox, the El Paso assistant district attorney who was the lead prosecutor in the Walmart shooting case, has withdrawn himself from the case, according to a letter he sent to the 409th District Court judge on Thursday. The letter, published by Channel 9-KTSM, does not give a reason but says the change is in effect immediately. District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, through her office spokesperson, said her office could not comment due to the gag order imposed by the 409th judge, who is presiding over the case. Cox joins the list of prosecutors who were overseeing the Walmart case but have since resigned, including John Briggs, Monica Barron Auger, Adaeze Ada Nwaneri and Habon Mohamed. Cox’s resignation comes two days after County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal said she would prosecute the civil case to remove Rosales from office.
ONLY ON ABC-7: Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announces he will not seek re-election
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announced Tuesday that he has decided not to seek re-election. He is currently serving his fourth term as the mayor of Las Cruces, his 16th year holding that position. Miyagishima has been in office as mayor since 2007. He has served in public office since The post ONLY ON ABC-7: Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announces he will not seek re-election appeared first on KVIA.
Gov. Abbott held rally in El Paso one week ahead of Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on November 1, just one week before election day. Abbott speaking at The Riviera Cocina and Cantina at 5218 Doniphan Dr. Election Day is on November 8, and Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is a native El Pasoan. According to […]
Altercation reported at East El Paso poll site involving county judge’s campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators say an incident occurred at an East El Paso polling place Friday afternoon, just hours before the early voting period ended for the mid-term election. The incident occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vista Del Sol […]
VIDEO: El Paso County Judge Gets Into Altercation At Polling Site
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation happened at a polling location in East El Paso. According to a news release, it happened at 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vistal Del Sol Dr. It was during early voting in El Paso.
26th Annual San Eli Veterans Day parade remembers sacrifice, service, duty
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) spoke and participated in the 26th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Patriotic Ceremony in Historic San Elizario on Saturday, Nov. 5. San Elizario remembered the veterans of El Paso County during the annual parade and ceremony Saturday morning. The San Elizario Veterans Day parade takes place […]
designboom.com
perkins&will completes new recreation center in el paso, texas
Adding to this rich history, Perkins&Will’s Dallas studio drew inspiration from the site for El Paso’s new Eastside Regional Recreation Center, now known as ‘The Beast,’ a name selected by community vote. Located in a fast-growing part of the desert, the recreation center and water park is the first component of a 92-acre regional park, transforming an extreme, high-altitude desert basin into an inviting oasis for the historically underserved multigenerational community.
KVIA
County Attorney to proceed to remove District Attorney from office
UPDATE: According to a court filing obtained by ABC-7, El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal plans to advance the case to remove District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office. This comes after El Paso attorney Omar Carmona filed a petition to remove Rosales from office back in August. Response from...
DA Rosales responded to decision to proceed with removal petition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Attorney JoAnne Bernal’s office filed an Intent to Proceed in the case to remove duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Tuesday afternoon. District Attorney Yvonne Rosales responded to County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal’s decision to proceed with prosecution of Rosales’s removal petition. In a statement sent to KTSM Rosales […]
El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs
EL PASO, Texas -- Earlier this week the Biden administration announced they are distributing $4.5 billion in federal assistance to help Americans lower their heating bills this winter. The funds are from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP funds are distributed to low-income families and help make home repairs to lower their utility The post El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
County considers $200 million in projects – with and without voter approval
El Paso County Commissioners Court is considering issuing up to $100 million in debt without voter approval early next year for a slew of improvements to county facilities – and have started talks to put a multi-million dollar bond issue on the November 2024 ballot. During a capital project...
Cold case solved: Man extradited to El Paso, charged in three homicides from 1994
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, Nov. 4, Arturo Ortega Garcia, age 69, was arrested in a 1994 capital murder case. On August 11th, 1994, officers located the bodies of three victims in a residence of the 1800 blocks of Garden Gate. According to police, the three victims have been identified to be 59-year-old Francisco […]
