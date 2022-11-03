Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATV
12-year-old girl shot in Little Rock, juvenile charged
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 12-year-old girl was shot on Friday in Little Rock. She was shot at 4608 Grand Avenue, police said. Little Rock police say the girl remains in critical condition as of Sunday night. A juvenile has been charged with battery in the 1st degree. The...
KATV
Hit and run on I-30, police chase ensues
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Saturday afternoon eyewitnesses reported a hit and run involving a car and a motorcycle. The accident occurred around 1:48 p.m. on I-30 near Roosevelt Rd. According to witnesses, the car hit the motorcycle from behind, causing the bumper of the car to lodge in the...
Man found dead on a street in North Little Rock, police investigating
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before noon on Saturday, the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Allen for a call of a "subject lying on the ground." According to reports, officers found a dead male lying on the ground close to the road,...
KATV
North Little Rock police investigating suspicious death
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of an adult male was found on Allen St. in North Little Rock on Saturday morning. At approximately 11:36 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department went to the 2000 block of Allen St. in response to a notification of a man lying on the ground.
fox16.com
Conway Police Department investigating Saturday shooting, one injured
CONWAY, Ark – Conway police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. According to police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of South German Lane in Conway. Police updated that a victim was taken to a local area hospital to be treated for numerous gunshot...
Little Rock police ask for help in 2020 deadly hit and run
Little Rock police are seeking help in an investigation involving a 2020 deadly hit and run.
KATV
Man arrested in Little Rock for a suspected shooting death in Jonesboro
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man has been arrested in Little Rock as a suspect in a shooting death on Oct. 3. Our news content partners at Region 8 News said that the public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, Sally Smith confirmed that Dennis Robert Williams has been arrested in Little Rock.
Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping
Additional details in a Wednesday night Little Rock car theft show the three children inside the car when it was taken were present during the subsequent police chase.
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside. According to investigators, the car was stolen on the 8700 block of Geyer Springs. Police discovered there were three children inside the vehicle and were able to track down the suspect which led to […]
KATV
North Little Rock man indicted for arson; possibly connected to a series of fires
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It was announced Thursday by the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas that a North Little Rock man was indicted Wednesday for Setting fire to a local restaurant. An investigation revealed that Nathan James Hester, 37, had attempted to set fire...
Police search for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in Little Rock. He is 5'11" in height and weighs about 178 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact...
Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
KATV
Little rock police searching for suspect wanted for terroristic threatening
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police announced Tuesday that are seeking information on a person wanted for terroristic threatening. Police said 34-year-old Prince Randall has active warrants for two counts of terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. Randall is described as a black male standing 6 feet...
North Little Rock man under federal indictment for arson
A North Little Rock man was indicted in federal court Wednesday and charged with setting fire to a restaurant earlier this year.
Conway police arrest suspect in connection with Monday night shooting
Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in a business parking lot on Monday evening.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart resident seriously injured in dog attack
A 76-year-old Stuttgart woman is recovering after suffering serious injuries in an attack by four dogs that occurred Friday morning around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Cherry Street. The three pit bull terriers and one mixed-breed dog involved in the attack have been euthanized and their remains sent to Little Rock for rabies testing, according to a statement released by the Stuttgart Police Department.
Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff
SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m. The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
Comments / 1