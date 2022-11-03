Need For Speed: Justin Fields Tops the NFL Charts in Week 8

The NFL listed the top 5 fastest ball carriers of Week 8 and Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields came in at No. 1. But how fast was he actually going?

It's no secret that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is fast. Everyone is aware of his 4.4 40-yard dash time. We've also seen his speed on display numerous times so far in his young career.

However, in Week 8, he did something remarkable. The NFL used Nex Gen Stats to chart the top ball carriers based on their speed, and Fields topped the list by clocking in at 21.23 MPH.

Here's a look at the full list:

5. Travis Etienne (RB, Jaguars): 20.70 MPH

4. Kalif Raymond (WR, Lions): 20.84 MPH

3. Amari Cooper (WR, Browns): 20.88 MPH

2. Keisean Nixon (CB, Packers): 20.99 MPH

1. Justin Fields (QB, Bears): 21.23 MPH

What makes this feat even more impressive is how fast Justin Fields ran given his size. Among the players listed above, he's by far the biggest player checking in at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds.

Unfortunately, the play that put Fields on this list was all for naught. The Chicago Bears QB ran for 41 yards as his team trailed 42-29 with five minutes left in the third quarter. However, Cole Kmet committed a holding penalty that negated the play. Ultimately, the Bears did score a touchdown on that drive and Kmet redeemed himself by hauling in Fields' pass in the end zone.

Nevertheless, with that speed, Justin Fields might have to race The Flash at some point this offseason.

View the original article to see embedded media.