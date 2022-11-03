Ruggable is a Kitchn favorite that’s become known for their dream collaborations with creative powerhouses, such as interior designers Jonathan Adler and Nina Takesh. They’ve also launched collections with beloved brands and franchises like Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars. Their latest collaboration is not one to miss as the brand has partnered with eclectic designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel, who’s created a variety of lively rugs to fit a number of aesthetics. However, if you’re a huge fan of bold design, bright color, paisley, and wildlife then you’re in for a treat. In line with Ruggable’s other offerings, the rugs and doormats are machine-washable, and quite a bit of them are available in multiple color palettes to satisfy those who prefer light or dark decor. To get a taste of the collaboration, here are 10 editor-favorite Ruggable x Iris Apfel rugs and doormats that feature some of the most dynamic styles in the bunch, and you can shop the full collection here.

2 DAYS AGO