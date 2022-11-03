Read full article on original website
Claire Thomson-Jonville Lands New Role at Shoe Brand Giaborghini
MILAN — Florentine footwear brand Giaborghini has a knack for tapping different voices, which inject a new viewpoint. A year after naming Danish fashion influencer and stylist Pernille Teisbaek its creative consultant, the label appointed Claire Thomson-Jonville to the newly created role of “editor in residence.”More from WWDPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionA Close Look at 'Bottega Green' The title refers to Giaborghini’s first iteration of what is expected to be an annual program aimed at developing a new visual identity for the brand. In particular, Thomson-Jonville will be tasked with spearheading the brand’s...
The Prince’s Trust and Yoox Net-a-porter Launch Second Collection Inspired by Highgrove Gardens
LONDON — The Prince’s Trust and Yoox Net-a-porter’s new collection, designed by eight students, has been inspired by Highgrove Gardens, the private residence of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort. The collection is exclusively available on Net-a-porter and Yoox beginning Thursday with 50 percent of the RRP...
thezoereport.com
Inside The Inclusive Future Of Fashion Shows
A steady rain falls as the clock ticks to nearly 90 minutes past the advertised start time at the third annual Balmain Festival on the night of September 28. Nearly 8,000 people — the majority of whom bought tickets in lieu of a personal invitation — have crowded the stands at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, undoubtedly chosen for its capacity. What began as a 1,500-person concert and catwalk event in 2019 has grown into an annual celebration, offering the best in limited-edition merchandise, food trucks, music, and the biggest spectacle of all: a more inclusive fashion show, open to the brand’s adoring fans.
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
These Are the 5 Biggest Handbag Trends for Spring 2023
The spring/summer 2023 runways are predicting many trends that are in store for next year. From sweet, delicate pieces like rosettes and bows to skinny pants to excessive layering to '90s-inspired tube dresses, there are fresh new trends to watch out for in the ready-to-wear space. We're also primed for some major shoe trends, including shiny satin pieces, cool pumps, and the continuation of Mary Janes. If you're wondering what is happening in the handbag realm, there is plenty of newness to have on your radar.
theindustry.fashion
Rita Ora launches sustainable activewear brand
Singer-songwriter Rita Ora has announced the launch of her activewear brand, Humans Being. The brand is described as bringing "fashion-forward thinkers sustainable and stylish activewear". Founded by Ora, who also takes on the role of Chief Creative Officer, the products are designed for people with hybrid lifestyles, equipping customers with...
thezoereport.com
The Designer Behind Carrie Bradshaw’s New Favorite Shoes Might Surprise You
Shoes matter to Carrie Bradshaw. She spent the extent of Sex and the City frolicking about Manhattan in her fabulous footwear, and when robbed at gunpoint in an episode, she said, “Please, sir, you can take my Fendi Baguette, you can take my ring and watch, but you can’t take my Manolo Blahniks!” (He still took her stilettos.) In the spinoff, And Just Like That..., little has changed. Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, loves to wear fanciful footwear and they’re not designed by any of the usual suspects. Rather, the (faux) shoe label is called Duchessa Gardini and Parker is the designer behind it.
Christine Quinn’s CFDA Turn, Alberta Ferretti’s Neiman’s Capsule, Claridge’s Picks Choo
QUINN IS IN: Christine Quinn, a fashion and beauty executive and author, who starred in Netflix’s hit reality series, “Selling Sunset,” will host the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in Partnership with Amazon Fashion Monday night. Quinn, who is also the author of “How to Be a Boss Bitch,” is a Dallas, Texas, native who resides in Los Angeles, California. She has been a front-row presence at such fashion shows as LaQuan Smith, Proenza Schouler, Area and Michael Kors in New York, Versace and Bally in Milan, Italy, and Valentino and Balenciaga in Paris, France. She also appears...
CFDA: Supporting the Next Generation of Fashion Designers With Scholarships and Mentorship
The Council of Fashion Designers of America, which is marking its 60th anniversary, is deeply committed to supporting and nurturing the next generation of fashion talent, and has established educational initiatives to assist aspiring fashion designers during their collegiate years and early stages of their careers. Scholarship has been an important focus of the CFDA’s work, and the organization recognizes the continued financial and resource challenges that students face.More from WWDCFDA Kicks Off NYFW With Mayor AdamsCFDA Through the WWD LensPhotos of the CFDA's 'Haute Couture' Football Helmets In addition to awarding scholarship money, the CFDA provides mentorship and professional development....
Alberta Ferretti, Neiman Marcus Launch Partywear Capsule Collection
SPARKLING SEASON: With the end-of-year festivities and resort getaways approaching, partywear’s demand is about to reach its peak. Just in time for this surge, Alberta Ferretti has developed a dedicated, glittering capsule collection exclusively for Neiman Marcus. Launching on Monday, the range includes 11 pieces, spanning from embroidered satin tops to pants covered in a cascade of sequins and a reversible faux-fur evening jacket. A minidress embellished with feathers and a statement pleated gown are also part of the collection, which was crafted from fabrics encompassing gold fil coupé, taffeta embroidered with sequins, lurex knit and glittery tulle.More from WWDBackstage at...
Tory Burch Is the Official Outfitter of the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge
Tory Burch has become the official outfitter of the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge, the women’s World Cup of Tennis and the largest annual international team event in women’s sports. Burch and King have designed a winner’s jacket for the champion team of the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals, which take place 13 in Glasgow, Scotland. The jacket comes in “Billie Blue” with a special Billie Jean King Cup patch and a message from King embroidered on the lining. It is the first jacket of its kind in women’s professional sports.More from WWDTory Burch RTW Spring 2023Tory Burch...
Alessandro Sartori Has All the Ingredients He Needs at Zegna
Alessandro Sartori considers himself “one of the luckiest designers in the world.” At the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit in conversation with WWD style director Alex Badia, the artistic director of Zegna attributed this not only to the opportunity he was given working with the Italian menswear company, but also because of the bountiful resources at his disposal. More from WWDErmenegildo Zegna Men's Spring 2022Berluti Men's Fall 2021 PreviewErmenegildo Zegna Men's Fall 2021 Sartori compared his studio to a restaurant that has in its own backyard the vegetables, fruits and grocery needed for the best recipes. “I open the door and...
EXCLUSIVE: Peace Out Skincare Gains $20 Million Investment
Peace Out Skincare has gained a minority investment, to the tune of $20 million. The brand, which has sold more than 50 million of its acne dots to date, has gained its first outside investment. The firm 5th Century Partners invested $20 million in the brand, which will go toward building out personnel as well as retail expansion and new categories.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Over the five years since its inception, Peace Out said it has become the...
Ruggable Just Launched a Super Stylish Washable Rug Collection with Designer Iris Apfel
Ruggable is a Kitchn favorite that’s become known for their dream collaborations with creative powerhouses, such as interior designers Jonathan Adler and Nina Takesh. They’ve also launched collections with beloved brands and franchises like Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars. Their latest collaboration is not one to miss as the brand has partnered with eclectic designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel, who’s created a variety of lively rugs to fit a number of aesthetics. However, if you’re a huge fan of bold design, bright color, paisley, and wildlife then you’re in for a treat. In line with Ruggable’s other offerings, the rugs and doormats are machine-washable, and quite a bit of them are available in multiple color palettes to satisfy those who prefer light or dark decor. To get a taste of the collaboration, here are 10 editor-favorite Ruggable x Iris Apfel rugs and doormats that feature some of the most dynamic styles in the bunch, and you can shop the full collection here.
Is Relish DC’s Most Fashion-Forward Menswear Shop?
If there’s such thing as a fashion capital in the nation’s capital, Georgetown is arguably the winner. With plenty of shops, both high- and lower-end, there’s a wide array of options — but even with such variety, the district is missing a truly designer offering. Barney’s, on the upper portion of M Street, got the job done — but the chain closed long ago. Only a few blocks away from there is Relish, a women’s boutique that’s flourished in the District for two decades. Now, the shop is expanding its offerings to include menswear — and filling quite a hole in the process.
Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh
A year after his untimely death at the age of 41, Virgil Abloh’s influence continues to reverberate through the luxury industry. His designs remain as popular as ever, as evidenced by Louis Vuitton’s partnership with Dover Street Market Ginza to exhibit and sell key pieces created during his four-year tenure as the French luxury brand’s artistic director of menswear.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China Earlier this year, a charity auction at Sotheby’s of his Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force...
thezoereport.com
Cut Creases Are Making A Comeback In The Dreamiest Way
Oh, cut creases. In 2016, the dramatic dual-toned eyeshadow look that emphasized the creases of the lids dominated makeup trends. Fast forward to 2022, and makeup overall has become much more minimalist with ethereal, barely there formulas. Surprisingly, cut creases have adapted to the times. Beauty creators on TikTok have...
Jonathan Anderson on Building Culture Into Brands, Fighting for Creativity
Keep pushing forward, and do not fear pop culture. Instead, use it as inspiration and a way of connecting with new audiences, said Jonathan Anderson. “I always look at how people are interacting with the culture around them to understand what I need to show, or question, as a designer. I don’t think we should be scared of culture,” said Anderson, who was in conversation at the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit with Miles Socha, WWD’s editor, international, in a talk called “Artistry in the Time of Technology.” Later that evening, Anderson also was presented with the WWD Honor for...
Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals 2022: The brands taking part and early deals to shop now
The biggest shopping event of the year is back once more for 2022. Black Friday is home to huge reductions across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech and mattresses to home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more.Making a welcome return ahead of the Christmas shopping chaos, we’ll be bringing you the best discounts aross the sale period.While the US takes credit for Black Friday’s origins, it’s a bonanza here in the UK, with it no longer limited to just a one-day sale, but instead spanning weeks of bargains. In recent years, Apple, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo and Asos are some of the...
