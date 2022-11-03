ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Xavier Arline takes over as Navy starting quarterback just in time for brutal stretch of games

Xavier Arline takes over as Navy football starting quarterback this Saturday, just in time for an extremely difficult November. Navy has road games against American Athletic Conference heavyweights Cincinnati (Saturday) and Central Florida (Nov. 19) sandwiched around the annual meeting with Notre Dame (Nov. 12), which is being held at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy