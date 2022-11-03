Lena Horne Makes History By Becoming First Black Woman to Have a Broadway Theater Named After Her

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Murphy Announces Plan to Combat Auto Theft as Crime Hits Close to HomeMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Gospel Singer Cece Winans Becomes First Black Solo Artist To Win Dove Awards’ Artist of the Year
Legendary gospel singer CeCe Winans became the first Black solo artist to win Artist of the Year in Dove Awards history. According to the St. Louis American, Winans snagged her monumental win during this year’s 53rd Annual celebration on Oct. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. This victory brings her number of Dove Awards to 25, including the first New Artist of the Year award in 1988 with her iconic brother BeBe Winans.
Shea Serrano’s Reggaeton Comedy Series ‘Neon’ Greenlit By Netflix
Writer Shea Serrano is bringing a reggaeton-inspired scripted comedy to Netflix. Titled Neon, the series centers around a group of friends who relocate from a small town in Florida to the bright lights of Miami in hopes of making big in music. The eight-episode run will star Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferrerira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor, Neon is currently in development and was co-created by Max Searle, showrunner of the hit FXX comedy Dave. Serrano and Searle and will also executive produce the series. This is Serrano’s second project in the works, as the release of his and Mike...
Gotham Knights: Grey's and Stitchers Alums Join CW DC Series
Gotham Knights has recruited a pair of familiar TV faces to play a Gotham City power couple: Lauren Stamile (Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Fire) and Damon Dayoub (Stitchers, Chicago Fire) have joined The CW’s midseason DC Comics drama in heavily recurring roles, our sister site Deadline reports. The duo will play Lincoln and Rebecca March, who are the parents of Rahart Adams’ character, Brody March. Lincoln is described as a charismatic, self-made industrialist who wants to be the next mayor of Gotham, while Rebecca is his dutiful “good wife.” She is trapped in an unhappy marriage with a man who’s concerned about...
Salt-N-Pepa Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
The iconic hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles, Calif. Original members Cheryl James (Salt), Sandra Denton (Pepa), and Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella) were all in attendance at the unveiling ceremony on Friday. The Grammy-Award-winning group rose to fame...
Actor Tyrese Gibson Gets Candid About Mass Incarceration in New Film ‘The System’
Actor Tyrese Gibson got real with BLACK ENTERPRISE about his new film, The System, and how it highlights the broken criminal justice system and issues of mass incarceration in America. Tyrese plays a young soldier who returns from war and gets caught up in a drug bust. Once arrested, his...
Estranged DJ Spinderella Wants Salt N Pepa Back Together Again: ‘Let’s Get Some Unity Back’
Spinderella put her differences with Salt N Pepa aside while the legendary hip-hop group received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The iconic hip-hop group — consisting of Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper — were all present on Friday for their induction into the notable Hollywood Walk of Fame on Los Angeles’ infamous Hollywood Boulevard, People reports.
Artist Creates Unique Portrait To Honor Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic Accomplishment
Philadelphia artist Natalie Hope McDonald has become well known for creating many unique illustrations of places and famous people. What makes McDonald’s artwork so unique for many is she never creates her illustrations with a computer, only by hand. The word of McDonald’s skills eventually reached the highest courts...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
149K+
Followers
16K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0