Lena Horne Makes History By Becoming First Black Woman to Have a Broadway Theater Named After Her

Writer Shea Serrano is bringing a reggaeton-inspired scripted comedy to Netflix. Titled Neon, the series centers around a group of friends who relocate from a small town in Florida to the bright lights of Miami in hopes of making big in music. The eight-episode run will star Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferrerira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor, Neon is currently in development and was co-created by Max Searle, showrunner of the hit FXX comedy Dave. Serrano and Searle and will also executive produce the series. This is Serrano’s second project in the works, as the release of his and Mike...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO