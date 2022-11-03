ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
WHYY

Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations

The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
howtogeek.com

Why Is It Called “Black Friday”?

The name "Black Friday" was first coined by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush. It has nothing to do with businesses making a profit during the Holiday shopping season. The day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. has become known as “Black Friday.” Retailers across the country...
Oddee

The 6 Best Museums to Visit in Philadelphia

Philly is more than just the "City of Brotherly Love"... Philadelphia is a historic goldmine wrapped up in a beautiful town, making it a great destination for all types of travelers. Regardless of whether you’ve been there just once or go regularly, as it’s just a short drive away, you must make time to explore the top in the area. It’s a great way to rediscover the city, learn something new, and many of these top destinations are also in some of the best parts of the city, making it easy to enjoy a personal walking tour around the best of the best in Philadelphia.
Daily Voice

Philly Restaurants Accused Of Refusing To Serve Astros Was Simple Misunderstanding, Reports Say

No — two south Philadelphia restaurants did not refuse to serve the Houston Astros while they are in town for the World Series. The rumor originated when social media users misinterpreted two posts by the restaurants in question — Mike's BBQ on South 11th Street and Angelo's Pizzeria on South 9th Street — to mean that the eateries declined to cater for the 'Stros.
Phillymag.com

5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong

Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Tasting Table

16 Foods And Drinks You Have To Try In Philadelphia

While Philadelphia's professional sporting success is a constant roller coaster ride of extreme highs and lowly lows, its dining scene remains in a perpetual state of excellence. There are plenty of standout local food and drink staples you just have to try. From local beverages to unique desserts to award-winning restaurants, the city's food scene has so much to offer for every palate and price point.
abandonedway.com

Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished

The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
CBS Philly

Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
