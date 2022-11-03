Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Philly frustration: Philadelphia first city to lose 2 major sports titles on same day
It has been a golden year for sports in Philadelphia, but even with its success, the City of Brotherly Love set a dubious sports record on Saturday. Philadelphia became the first city to lose two major sports championships on the same day, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Philadelphia...
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
Will Smith returns to his West Philadelphia alma mater to surprise students
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School got a huge surprise from one of its most famous alums. Philly's own Will Smith stopped in to speak with digital media students on Thursday. The school district posted a video online. He even shared his high school yearbook photo and snapped a few pictures with some of the students.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best to be a sports fan in: study
It’s pretty great to be a sports fan in Pennsylvania at the moment. And apparently one city in the Keystone State is the second best for sports fans in the whole country. LISTEN: ‘The baseball gods are in our favor’: Pa. nun prays for Phillies win | Today in Pa.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
howtogeek.com
Why Is It Called “Black Friday”?
The name "Black Friday" was first coined by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush. It has nothing to do with businesses making a profit during the Holiday shopping season. The day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. has become known as “Black Friday.” Retailers across the country...
Oddee
The 6 Best Museums to Visit in Philadelphia
Philly is more than just the "City of Brotherly Love"... Philadelphia is a historic goldmine wrapped up in a beautiful town, making it a great destination for all types of travelers. Regardless of whether you’ve been there just once or go regularly, as it’s just a short drive away, you must make time to explore the top in the area. It’s a great way to rediscover the city, learn something new, and many of these top destinations are also in some of the best parts of the city, making it easy to enjoy a personal walking tour around the best of the best in Philadelphia.
Philly Restaurants Accused Of Refusing To Serve Astros Was Simple Misunderstanding, Reports Say
No — two south Philadelphia restaurants did not refuse to serve the Houston Astros while they are in town for the World Series. The rumor originated when social media users misinterpreted two posts by the restaurants in question — Mike's BBQ on South 11th Street and Angelo's Pizzeria on South 9th Street — to mean that the eateries declined to cater for the 'Stros.
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
Phillymag.com
5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong
Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Tasting Table
16 Foods And Drinks You Have To Try In Philadelphia
While Philadelphia's professional sporting success is a constant roller coaster ride of extreme highs and lowly lows, its dining scene remains in a perpetual state of excellence. There are plenty of standout local food and drink staples you just have to try. From local beverages to unique desserts to award-winning restaurants, the city's food scene has so much to offer for every palate and price point.
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
Taylor Swift announces additional tour stop in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — After announcing her tour including stops in Pennsylvania earlier this week, Taylor Swift on Friday announced a handful of additional performances for “The Eras Tour,” including another one in Philadelphia. Swift shared the update on Twitter on Nov. 4. She will now be...
2 South Philadelphia eateries get heckled after declining Astros' catering request
"All of a sudden people with southern accents are trying to order pizza and saying nasty stuff," said Danny DiGiampietro, owner of Angelo's Pizzeria.
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
West Philly's Will Smith surprises students at Overbrook High School
Actor Will Smith returned to his former high school - and surprised some Philadelphia students.
Man suffers graze wound in shooting at Wawa in Torresdale
According to employees, the 34-year-old victim got into a verbal altercation with another male inside the Wawa.
Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
Comments / 0