COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is accepting applications for 13 boards or commissions, with 30 vacant positions up for grabs. “We have a ton of projects and even our council, our staff, we can’t be everywhere at once and we don’t have everyone’s lived experiences,” the public information officer for the city of Columbia, Sydney Olsen, said. “So our boards and commissions are a great resource to the city as a whole and our council. They are a great way to hear from our residents, or business owners, the people who are directly interested or sometimes even directly impacted by issues.”

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO