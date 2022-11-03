ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

KOMU

MU Health Care enters partnership with Hermann Area District Hospital

COLUMBIA − MU Health Care announced Friday it has made an agreement with Hermann Area District Hospital (HADH) to staff the hospital’s emergency department. Matthew Robinson, an MU Health Care doctor, said this will be a great step for HADH. “Connecting Hermann Area District Hospital to the MU...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Powerful county position on ballot, but officials say many don't know duties

One of the most powerful positions in county government is on next week’s ballot, but candidates and officials agree most residents don’t understand the role. The Boone County presiding commissioner job is up for grabs after Commissioner Dan Atwill decided to retire after holding it for over a decade. The presiding commissioner represents the whole county on a board of three commissioners. The other two represent the north and south areas of the county.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council will meet Monday to discuss recommendations for trash pickup in the city.  Under one recommendation, the city is considering eliminating the logo trash bag program on Jan. 2, 2023, and to stop providing those black bags for trash. Any changes would have to go through the City Council for a The post Columbia to discuss about possibly ending current city logo trash-bag program next year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

90-year-old bridge in mid-Missouri closed for urgent repairs

Residents and farmers in and near mid-Missouri’s Fayette may need to find an alternate route to work this (Thursday) morning. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has closed the Highway 240 bridge over Salt Creek, saying urgent repairs are underway. MoDOT crews doing routine maintenance on the 90-year-old bridge...
FAYETTE, MO
kwos.com

Columbia murder suspect captured in Moberly

The suspect in Saturday night’s double homicide in northeast Columbia was charged with two counts of felony domestic assault in August. Columbia Police are now seeking second degree murder charges against 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick, for the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Lea’johna Sanders and 53-year-old Laura Myers. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene, while Myers was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, where she later died.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Nov. 4

Two candidates already know the outcome of their race ahead of Tuesday's election. Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith are running unopposed for local seats in the Missouri House of Representatives. Steinhoff is running in the 45th District, which encompasses downtown Columbia. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Parson Makes Stop at Nucor to Sign Bills

Republican Governor Mike Parson, who was on a statewide political tour last week, stopped by Nucor Steel in Sedalia on Wednesday morning to conduct ceremonial signings of Senate Bills 3 and 5, and House Bill 3. The ceremony took place in Nucor's administration building and was attended by several Nucor...
SEDALIA, MO
KOMU

MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres

More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-story Columbia apartment caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off the street for a few hours. This is a developing story, The post Two-story apartment on fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Deadline approaches for Columbia's 30 board and commission openings

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is accepting applications for 13 boards or commissions, with 30 vacant positions up for grabs. “We have a ton of projects and even our council, our staff, we can’t be everywhere at once and we don’t have everyone’s lived experiences,” the public information officer for the city of Columbia, Sydney Olsen, said. “So our boards and commissions are a great resource to the city as a whole and our council. They are a great way to hear from our residents, or business owners, the people who are directly interested or sometimes even directly impacted by issues.”
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store

A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

