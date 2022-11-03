ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

WWPD to pursue grant for child advocate

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Police Department is applying for a $118,000 federal grant to fund an in-house child advocate for one year, starting January 1, 2023. The grant is to support efforts to develop and strengthen services in response to sexual assault crimes against children ages 11 and older.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County puts out request for proposal for crisis recovery center

KENNEWICK, Wash. — “It seems like nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, and then all the sudden it’s just everything’s going to go at once,” Deputy County Administrator with Benton County Matt Rasmussen said. Years in the making, the Behavioral Health Crisis Recovery Center still has a way to go. But, opening up the request for proposal process or ‘RFP’ Rasmussen said,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Veterans honored today in West Richland

The 23rd Annual West Richland Veteran's Day Parade was held today near Flat Top Park in West Richland. The community gathered to show their support for veterans and thank them for their service. One veteran who was honored was 90-year-old Benton City native and Korean war vet Calvin W. Stafford.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Desert Fiber Arts Guild hosts annual fall market in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — Calling fiber arts fans, if you’re looking for knitted, woven, spun, crochet, tapestry or felted products, members of the Desert Fiber Arts Guild are hosting their 10th Annual Fall Market Friday and Saturday. It’s open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Church in Richland, 1124 Stevens Dr. “Silky scarves; there’s hats and mittens and...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Chipotle Mexican Grille in Pasco Open With Efficient Drive-Thru

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant has opened in Pasco on Road 68. This Chipotle location features a drive-through called a "Chipotlane." Customers are encouraged to use the Chipotlane to pick up their online and app orders. It's designed for efficiency. The Pasco Chipotle restaurant is open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland

Richland, Wash. - In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses' cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
RICHLAND, WA
KUOW

Ballot drop box observers seen monitoring voters in the Tri-Cities

More eyes are on ballots in the Tri-Cities area this election, according to reports from the Benton County auditor. Voters in the Tri-Cities area have noticed vehicles sitting in parking lots near ballot drop boxes. People watch as voters drop their ballots. It’s an effort to monitor drop boxes after false claims circulated that people are illegally depositing multiple ballots into drop boxes.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

2022 State Cross Country Results

PASCO, WA – The cross-country state meet had some breezy conditions, but runners managed to work through Mother Nature. 4A Boys: Conner Wirth was hot out of the gate, leading the race through the first mile with a 4:50 pace. Wirth trailed 2-mile race leader Evan Bruce until the final mile when he made his move.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco city hall to open late November, 4

PASCO, Wash.- Pasco City Hall offices will open later than usual after a blown transformer caused power issues Friday morning. According to a City of Pasco press release, the offices at City Hall will now have a delayed opening of 10 a.m.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties

BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It’s a blessing,” Kennewick business owner opens second location in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — One building, seven businesses, seven women. One of them is Wendy Howell, the owner of Chic and Unique Furniture in Kennewick and Richland. “So, I’ve kind of hand selected vendors that I want to bring with me, and I think we’re bringing so much to the Parkway,” Wendy said. Her location in The Parkway includes vendors inside,...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

PPD is seeing more frequent flyers

PENDLETON – Law enforcement calls them frequent flyers. They are the offenders who repeatedly return to jail for a wide variety of criminal charges. It’s not a new problem. However Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said that they’re seeing more of them than ever before. “We all...
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Connell man arrested in Kennewick, suspected of several area auto & motorcyle thefts

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Connell man was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to steal a motorcyle after posing as a buyer. Jeromy Clark, 31, is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and assault. Authorities said Clark is suspected in several open auto and motorcycle theft cases in the Tri-Cities. Kennewick police officers were called to the...
KENNEWICK, WA

