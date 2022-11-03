Read full article on original website
WWPD to pursue grant for child advocate
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Police Department is applying for a $118,000 federal grant to fund an in-house child advocate for one year, starting January 1, 2023. The grant is to support efforts to develop and strengthen services in response to sexual assault crimes against children ages 11 and older.
Teacher challenges 3-term Pasco incumbent in the hottest of 3 school races
“School board decisions often have ripple effects that go all the way down to the classroom level.”
Benton, Franklin Counties Get Some of $5.2M Youth Homeless Funding
According to information released by the WA State Department of Commerce, Benton and Franklin Counties, as well as Walla Walla and Yakima, will get HUD money for youth homeless programs. $5.2 million grant from Housing and Urban Development. According to the DOC:. "Asotin, Benton, Franklin, Chelan, Douglas, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston,...
Benton County puts out request for proposal for crisis recovery center
KENNEWICK, Wash. — “It seems like nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, and then all the sudden it’s just everything’s going to go at once,” Deputy County Administrator with Benton County Matt Rasmussen said. Years in the making, the Behavioral Health Crisis Recovery Center still has a way to go. But, opening up the request for proposal process or ‘RFP’ Rasmussen said,...
Veterans honored today in West Richland
The 23rd Annual West Richland Veteran's Day Parade was held today near Flat Top Park in West Richland. The community gathered to show their support for veterans and thank them for their service. One veteran who was honored was 90-year-old Benton City native and Korean war vet Calvin W. Stafford.
Desert Fiber Arts Guild hosts annual fall market in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Calling fiber arts fans, if you’re looking for knitted, woven, spun, crochet, tapestry or felted products, members of the Desert Fiber Arts Guild are hosting their 10th Annual Fall Market Friday and Saturday. It’s open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Church in Richland, 1124 Stevens Dr. “Silky scarves; there’s hats and mittens and...
Coats for Kids- Bandidos Motorcycle Club joined by Motorcycle Clubs from across the state
KENNEWICK, Wash. – For ten years the Motorcycle Run ‘Coats for Kids’ has been sponsored by local motorcycle club, “Los Bandidos.”. Today, club from across the state of Washington joined to collect unwanted coats for kids in the area. In the last 10 years, nearly 20,000...
Chipotle Mexican Grille in Pasco Open With Efficient Drive-Thru
A new Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant has opened in Pasco on Road 68. This Chipotle location features a drive-through called a "Chipotlane." Customers are encouraged to use the Chipotlane to pick up their online and app orders. It's designed for efficiency. The Pasco Chipotle restaurant is open daily from 10:45 am to 10 pm.
Outcry over nitrate pollution spurs changes to Eastern Oregon groundwater committee
A committee tasked with reducing groundwater pollution in Morrow and Umatilla counties is restructuring to address mounting concerns over hazardous nitrate contamination in local drinking water. On Friday, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appointed new members for the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area committee and helped launch an...
Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland
Richland, Wash. - In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses' cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
Ballot drop box observers seen monitoring voters in the Tri-Cities
More eyes are on ballots in the Tri-Cities area this election, according to reports from the Benton County auditor. Voters in the Tri-Cities area have noticed vehicles sitting in parking lots near ballot drop boxes. People watch as voters drop their ballots. It’s an effort to monitor drop boxes after false claims circulated that people are illegally depositing multiple ballots into drop boxes.
2022 State Cross Country Results
PASCO, WA – The cross-country state meet had some breezy conditions, but runners managed to work through Mother Nature. 4A Boys: Conner Wirth was hot out of the gate, leading the race through the first mile with a 4:50 pace. Wirth trailed 2-mile race leader Evan Bruce until the final mile when he made his move.
Pasco city hall to open late November, 4
PASCO, Wash.- Pasco City Hall offices will open later than usual after a blown transformer caused power issues Friday morning. According to a City of Pasco press release, the offices at City Hall will now have a delayed opening of 10 a.m.
Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
“It’s a blessing,” Kennewick business owner opens second location in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One building, seven businesses, seven women. One of them is Wendy Howell, the owner of Chic and Unique Furniture in Kennewick and Richland. “So, I’ve kind of hand selected vendors that I want to bring with me, and I think we’re bringing so much to the Parkway,” Wendy said. Her location in The Parkway includes vendors inside,...
Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show returns to Pasco for 27th year
PASCO, Wash. — The Halloween decorations are starting to come down to make way for the colored lights, wreaths, garlands and trees that signify the arrival of the Christmas season. With just over seven weeks until the holiday, the Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show is providing an opportunity to get a head start this weekend. This will be...
Benton County sees its 16th homicide this year, more crimes among youth
Benton County Wash. — There's been a rise in violent crime in the Tri-Cities this year, with as of today, 16 homicides in Benton County. More of these cases are involving teens and juveniles. Sergeant Chris Littrell of the Kennewick Police Department says. "We're a community that isn't used...
PPD is seeing more frequent flyers
PENDLETON – Law enforcement calls them frequent flyers. They are the offenders who repeatedly return to jail for a wide variety of criminal charges. It’s not a new problem. However Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram said that they’re seeing more of them than ever before. “We all...
Chiawana changes up game plan - successfully - in 42-0 victory over West Valley of Yakima
PASCO, Wash. - Chiawana coach Scott Bond had a game plan going into a playoff showdown with West Valley of Yakima that involved passing the football. But then the high winds came on Friday afternoon, and it changed everything. The fourth-ranked Riverhawks ran the football, hung on to the ...
Connell man arrested in Kennewick, suspected of several area auto & motorcyle thefts
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Connell man was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to steal a motorcyle after posing as a buyer. Jeromy Clark, 31, is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and assault. Authorities said Clark is suspected in several open auto and motorcycle theft cases in the Tri-Cities. Kennewick police officers were called to the...
