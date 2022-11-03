ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Texas investor pads NWA portfolio with $23.4M purchase

A 168-unit multifamily community in Springdale sold recently for $23.4 million. The purchase price equals $139,285 per unit. Trevor Shakiba, president of Houston-based real estate investment company Shakiba Capital, bought the 15.2-acre The Reserve at Springdale development located in an Opportunity Zone at 3314 S. Old Missouri Road. Brooks Norris, president and CEO of Fort Smith-based Norris Companies was the seller.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
BENTONVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas FB player Myles Slusher arrested

Arkansas football player Myles Slusher was arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. Below is a screenshot of the Detainee Information:. He was released at 9:04am on Sunday morning. We have requested the police report from Fayetteville PD to learn more information.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

Four-star DE Kavion Henderson set to make decision

FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson will announce his college decision Sunday at 3 p.m. Henderson, 6-3, 235, has narrowed 45 offers down to five schools. The five finalists are Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Auburn. Arkansas offered Henderson on Jan. 22. He attended a Junior...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

No. 23 Liberty spoils Arkansas’ homecoming 21-19

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Liberty jumped out to a three-touchdown lead in the first half on Saturday then was able to deny a two-point conversion by Arkansas allowing the Flames to escape Razorback Stadium with a 21-19 victory. Following the game, a disappointed Sam Pittman talked about the slow...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
FORT SMITH, AR

