Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Texas investor pads NWA portfolio with $23.4M purchase
A 168-unit multifamily community in Springdale sold recently for $23.4 million. The purchase price equals $139,285 per unit. Trevor Shakiba, president of Houston-based real estate investment company Shakiba Capital, bought the 15.2-acre The Reserve at Springdale development located in an Opportunity Zone at 3314 S. Old Missouri Road. Brooks Norris, president and CEO of Fort Smith-based Norris Companies was the seller.
Man found dead at Fort Smith park
Fort Smith Police found a dead man around noon on Nov. 5 at Martin Luther King Park.
Rollover accident northbound of Hwy 549
At 8:21 p.m. the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a rollover accident. As of 9:30 p.m., the accident shows stopped traffic.
Here are your scores for Week 10 of Arkansas high school football!
ARKANSAS, USA — Barton 42, Camden Harmony Grove 40.
KYTV
Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
Free self-defense class offered to Fort Smith residents
Those in the Fort Smith area looking to learn self-defense skills to help protect against violence will soon have an opportunity thanks to Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
KYTV
Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
hogville.net
Arkansas FB player Myles Slusher arrested
Arkansas football player Myles Slusher was arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. Below is a screenshot of the Detainee Information:. He was released at 9:04am on Sunday morning. We have requested the police report from Fayetteville PD to learn more information.
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
nwahomepage.com
Four-star DE Kavion Henderson set to make decision
FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson will announce his college decision Sunday at 3 p.m. Henderson, 6-3, 235, has narrowed 45 offers down to five schools. The five finalists are Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Auburn. Arkansas offered Henderson on Jan. 22. He attended a Junior...
NWA and River Valley residents suffered damages from yesterday’s storm
Residents woke up this morning grateful to see another day but terrified to see the damage the storm has done.
Dollar General opens new Fayetteville location
Arkansas goes to the Dogs: Wienerschnitzel announces plans to build 20 Natural State restaurants
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in separate Missouri locations
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri couple is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after a missing Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead in separate locations, authorities said. According to KHBS and KARK, Jane residents Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, were arrested Thursday and remain held without...
nwahomepage.com
No. 23 Liberty spoils Arkansas’ homecoming 21-19
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Liberty jumped out to a three-touchdown lead in the first half on Saturday then was able to deny a two-point conversion by Arkansas allowing the Flames to escape Razorback Stadium with a 21-19 victory. Following the game, a disappointed Sam Pittman talked about the slow...
kuaf.com
"House of Darkness" Filmed in Fayetteville
The film "House of Darkness" was filmed in Fayetteville in 2022. The Neil LaBute-written-and-directed feature is being screened tomorrow night as part of Filmland 5.
This $12 Million Property is an Arkansas Razorback Fan’s Dream Come True
Okay, Razorback fans, this property in Fayetteville might just be the absolute best dream property Ever! If you love to go to Razorback games you have probably seen some of this property already, but we have an overview of the property plus photos and a video. Built in 1966, this...
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
KHBS
Tonight's stormy forecast and a look ahead to the weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has an update on the threat of severe storms this evening. He tells us when it will move out and looks ahead to the rest of the weekend.
Comments / 0