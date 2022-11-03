Read full article on original website
WAVERLY, OHIO (WKRC) - Testimony in the trial of George Wagner IV was canceled Friday due to a dispute over evidence as well as the county prosecutor being sick. Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering told the jury the day was canceled due to evidence issues. But earlier in a separate hearing, he announced Prosecutor Rob Junk was ill, and he didn’t feel comfortable with the trial continuing without each side at full strength.
