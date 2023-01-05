Get an incredible start with these Minecraft seeds

Minecraft seeds are the perfect way to ensure you start a new world with a little bit of a boost or something cool to explore.

Minecraft seeds - they are the key to keeping Minecraft feeling fresh, but sometimes you want to know what you're going to get. With these seeds for Minecraft , you'll be well on your way.

Starting a new world in Minecraft is exciting because you never know what you’re going to get. Unfortunately, this sometimes means the world you end up with is quite boring and lacking in anything to explore in the immediate area. A way to get around this is to enter a seed, as the community has found many seeds over the years that give you cool starting locations.

As Minecraft’s world generation algorithm is constantly changing and evolving, seeds from older versions of the game may not work anymore, so we’ve gathered seeds that work on the latest version.

If you want an extra way to spice up your game, then check out the best Minecraft mods to keep things interesting.

Winter Village Seed: 105849523 Finding easy villages is one of the most common reasons people seek out Minecraft seeds. They’re nowhere near as rare as they used to be, but villages still give you a great starting boost thanks to ready-made homes, beds, and sometimes even weapons and armor. This one is a particularly special village though, as it’s right in the middle of a winter wonderland. It’s surrounded on all sides by an ice lake as well as hills covered in ice spikes, making it quite a scenic location.

Hollow Island Seed: 868565863016403259 Sometimes Minecraft’s generation system glitches out in weird ways and sometimes that creates terrain that’s strangely beautiful. Case in point, this hollow mountain sticking out of the ocean. If you were thinking of building any kind of hidden lair or magical island, this is the perfect place to start. The island has loads of room for stuff inside, and there’s even water pouring off the edge for an easy way up.

Taiga Mountain Seed: -904660575148047233 A survival island is always a tantalizing prospect for Minecraft seeds. The idea of these seeds is that you spawn on a tiny island with limited resources and have to make do with what little you can gather. This mountainous island is a little bigger than you’d typically expect for a challenge like this, but it’s worth it for the bounty under the ground. At the back of the mountain, you’ll find an entrance to a massive lush cave biome, which should fulfill all your mining needs. Plus, if that wasn’t enough, there is an ocean monument on either side of the island.

Double Zombie Spawner Seed: 4704061312216195685 It’s not always about what’s visible above ground, but what you can find under the surface. These classic dungeon spawners are quite rare to find in modern Minecraft, but this lucky seed has two merged together. Not only does this mean double the loot, but two spawners make it the perfect location for building an XP farm. You’ll have to do a bit of digging, but you can find the dungeon at coordinates x: 6, y: -3, z: -137.

Mountain Vista Seed: 3255581 The new terrain generation introduced in Minecraft 1.18 has made for some incredible sights, and this is just one of the best. This mountain range you’ll spawn near looks gorgeous from both the top and bottom. The possibilities are endless as to what to build on it. You could build a village on top of the mountain overlooking the world, or build in the valley, surrounded by mountains on almost all sides.

Lush Cave Sinkhole Seed: 340883181811974 Mountains are great, but what about the opposite? In this seed, you’ll spawn next to a massive hole in the ground with a big lake at the bottom. This is cool on its own, but it gets even cooler when you realize that at the bottom is a massive entrance to a lush cave biome. It’s a magical sight, and it’s sure to make your imagination run wild with building ideas.

Mushroom Island Seed: 3903589 Famous for being one of Minecraft’s rarest biomes, seeds containing an easily accessible mushroom island biome are very popular. This one has the island quite close to normal land, making it nice and easy to get regular resources like trees onto the island. Once you’ve spawned in this world cross the ocean to the east and you’ll find the island at coordinates x: 87, z: -255.

Ancient City Mineshaft Seed: 4189766944005904899 Ancient cities were added in Minecraft 1.19. These sprawling underground areas are full of cool loot but have the potential to summon the invincible Warden boss if you’re not careful. Similarly, mineshafts have been in Minecraft for ages, and let you explore a large chunk of the underground really easily, as long as you don’t run into a cave spider spawner. This seed has the two structures intersect at coordinates x: 189, y: -27, z: 179.

Floating Village Seed: 67619840808080875 The first part of why this seed is cool should be obvious. This NPC Village (which spawns at coordinates: x:-400 z: -400) has spawned floating on the water, leaving it stranded in a massive lake. The second part that you might not notice though, is that the lake on which it floats goes all the way down to y: -55 – almost the entire depth of the world. Around the edges at those lower levels, you can find a few easy diamonds – you just need a way to avoid drowning down there.