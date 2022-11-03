Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Steep rise in Overdose deaths in New York State last year
A recent analysis by the State Comptrollers' office found a surge in drug overdose fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State. Opioid-related deaths increased by 68 percent from 2019 to nearly 5,000 individuals in 2021. The surge is being tied to a sharp increase in deaths from opioids...
cnycentral.com
Republicans gather in CNY ahead of Election Day as early voting comes to a close
Syracuse, N.Y. — Election Day is approaching as Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin are continuing their campaign efforts across the state to try to gain more voters to become New York Governor. "We are just 48 hours away from doing out part and electing a new governor here in...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County District Attorney weighs in on Zeldin's use of local murder in campaign ad
SYRACUSE N.Y. — We’re four days away from Election Day and one of the key races to keep an eye on is for Governor of New York State. A local murder is now one of the storylines at the center of New York’s race for governor. Republican...
cnycentral.com
Central New Yorkers get out to enjoy the warm weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Usually at the beginning of November, people in Central New York would be taking out their winter jackets and putting the snowbrush back in the car. However, warm temperatures led a lot of people to get outside today to places like the Onondaga Lake Parkway. The...
cnycentral.com
Candidates for NYS Senate District 50 respond to negative political ads
SYRACUSE N.Y. — With Election Day less than a week away, it’s hard to escape the political ads, and a lot of them are pretty negative. Rebecca Shiroff is a mother and John Mannion is a former high school biology teacher. Both are running for New York State Senate in District 50.
cnycentral.com
Troopers arrest 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween Weekend
Albany, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested 189 drivers for impaired driving across the State of New York from October 28 to November 1, as part of the special traffic enforcement detail for Halloween Weekend. During this same amount of time, the State Police issued 11,601 tickets and...
cnycentral.com
2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin
Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
cnycentral.com
Final days before Election night; Democrats gather at union rally
Syracuse, N.Y. — Election Day is inching closer and closer and candidates are making their final push before voters head to the polls on Election night. There are a number of races on the ballot including Congress, State Senate and the biggest one, New York Governor race. Each candidate is still encouraging voters to make sure they go out and vote.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Sheriff's office seizes 168 pounds of marijuana, two men facing multiple charges
Onondaga County, NY — Two men are facing drug charges following a lengthy investigation into a large-scale illegal marijuana trafficking operation that took park in the Central New York area, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office. The detectives who were assigned to the Sherriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit...
cnycentral.com
Tickets for Shania Twain at the St. Joseph's Amphitheater go on sale Friday morning
GEDDES, N.Y. — Tickets for Shania Twain's July 8th, 2023 concert in Central New York Go on sale Friday morning, Friday, November 4th, at 10 AM. The 'Queen of Country-Pop' is coming through CNY as a part of her "Queen of Me" tour, in support of her 6th studio album of the same name, that's expected to release in February of next year. Country-rapper Breland will serve as the opening act for the 5-time Grammy-award winner.
Comments / 0