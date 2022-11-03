GEDDES, N.Y. — Tickets for Shania Twain's July 8th, 2023 concert in Central New York Go on sale Friday morning, Friday, November 4th, at 10 AM. The 'Queen of Country-Pop' is coming through CNY as a part of her "Queen of Me" tour, in support of her 6th studio album of the same name, that's expected to release in February of next year. Country-rapper Breland will serve as the opening act for the 5-time Grammy-award winner.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO