cnycentral.com

Steep rise in Overdose deaths in New York State last year

A recent analysis by the State Comptrollers' office found a surge in drug overdose fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State. Opioid-related deaths increased by 68 percent from 2019 to nearly 5,000 individuals in 2021. The surge is being tied to a sharp increase in deaths from opioids...
cnycentral.com

Central New Yorkers get out to enjoy the warm weather

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Usually at the beginning of November, people in Central New York would be taking out their winter jackets and putting the snowbrush back in the car. However, warm temperatures led a lot of people to get outside today to places like the Onondaga Lake Parkway. The...
cnycentral.com

Troopers arrest 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween Weekend

Albany, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested 189 drivers for impaired driving across the State of New York from October 28 to November 1, as part of the special traffic enforcement detail for Halloween Weekend. During this same amount of time, the State Police issued 11,601 tickets and...
cnycentral.com

2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin

Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
cnycentral.com

Final days before Election night; Democrats gather at union rally

Syracuse, N.Y. — Election Day is inching closer and closer and candidates are making their final push before voters head to the polls on Election night. There are a number of races on the ballot including Congress, State Senate and the biggest one, New York Governor race. Each candidate is still encouraging voters to make sure they go out and vote.
cnycentral.com

Tickets for Shania Twain at the St. Joseph's Amphitheater go on sale Friday morning

GEDDES, N.Y. — Tickets for Shania Twain's July 8th, 2023 concert in Central New York Go on sale Friday morning, Friday, November 4th, at 10 AM. The 'Queen of Country-Pop' is coming through CNY as a part of her "Queen of Me" tour, in support of her 6th studio album of the same name, that's expected to release in February of next year. Country-rapper Breland will serve as the opening act for the 5-time Grammy-award winner.
