Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
The fifth quarter: Johnson's 200-yard day: 'That's real'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Five things to ponder following Iowa's 24-3 victory over Purdue on Saturday:. His 200-yard rushing performance was the second-best effort by an Iowa freshman, trailing only Marcus Coker's 219-yard game in the 2019 Insight Bowl victory over Missouri. At 6-foot, 212-pounds, Johnson has the blend...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes blow past Boilermakers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A hearty wind gusting well over 30 miles per hour wasn’t the only thing that blew into Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Iowa’s resurgent football team made its presence known as well, blending a balanced offense with a defense that grounded Purdue in a 24-3 victory.
Sioux City Journal
Petras kept the faith, reaps rewards
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It would have been easy for Spencer Petras to call it a season. Three weeks ago, not much was working for the Iowa offense. A young line was battling the inconsistencies of inexperience, injuries had left the receiving corps a patchwork of personnel and the running game was struggling to gain much traction.
Sioux City Journal
Veteran Hawkeyes welcome additional depth
A new season for the fourth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team opens with familiar opponents. Southern University and Evansville, two teams the Hawkeyes hosted in nonconference games last season, visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena this week. Iowa hosts Southern at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday as the second game of a season-opening...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Moss playing pressure-free football
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Riley Moss looks forward to more than seeing a couple of old teammates Saturday when the University of Iowa football team visits Purdue. While the Hawkeye cornerback expects to have to deal with the skills of former Iowa receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the 11 a.m. game at Ross-Ade Stadium, he also looks forward to seeing more of his old self.
Sioux City Journal
Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Boilermakers
Four things the football teams from Iowa and Purdue can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Ross-Ade Stadium:. Passing has been the name of Purdue's game and sixth-year senior Aidan O'Connell at quarterback leads the Big Ten with an average of 324.3 passing yards per game. He ranks second nationally in completing just under 30 passes per game on average. Receiver Charlie Jones leads the Big Ten with 105 receiving yards per game and the Iowa transfer has collected 72 catches in eight games. Tight end Payne Durham is an end zone target as well, having 17 career touchdown receptions.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Perkins at the point? He's willing
IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery has no shortage of options at point guard as his 13th season as the Iowa basketball coach tips off. Tony Perkins inserted himself into the conversation with his play during an exhibition win over Truman State last week and will likely be among Hawkeyes working at the point in Monday’s 6 p.m. season opener against Bethune-Cookman at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Daily Iowan
UI student accidentally falls from Mayflower Residence Hall window
A University of Iowa student fell from a sixth-floor window to the second-floor roof of Mayflower Residence Hall on Thursday and was brought to the hospital for injuries. The UI wrote in an email to Mayflower residents that the student accidentally fell from the sixth floor and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were immediately called and the student was taken to the hospital.
Sioux City Journal
Moline teen sets eyes to the sky when inspiring young pilots
A Moline 17-year-old is on a mission to bring her passion for flying into local schools. In September, Katrina Pfeiffer was given $100 from United Way Quad Cities as part of the Caring Assignment, which tasked 50 people in the community with spending the money on others to promote their passion.
Comments / 0