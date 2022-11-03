Read full article on original website
Related
mageenews.com
Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
WLOX
Meet Mississippi’s 4th district congressional candidates
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The results of Tuesday’s mid-term elections could alter the balance of power in Congress. Mississippians will elect representatives in each of the state’s four congressional districts. To help you make an informed choice, here are our in-depth interviews with each of the three candidates...
WTOK-TV
Candidate profile: Michael Guest-Republican nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is continuing our mid-term election coverage and helping you learn more about the candidates. We profiled the Democratic candidate for the third congressional district here. Now, we’re catching up with Republican incumbent Michael Guest. As the incumbent, Michael Guest is a familiar name and...
WTOK-TV
Saturday last day for in-person absentee voting in Miss.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday, Nov. 5 is the last day to vote in-person by absentee ballot at your Mississippi circuit clerk’s office. Offices will be open special hours, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. If you can’t vote in-person on Election Day, make your plans now to vote...
WTOK-TV
Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year. He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.
Rocket Lab Opens Archimedes Engine Test Stand at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi
STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today kicked off operations for testing the Archimedes engine with a ribbon cutting ceremony at NASA’s historic Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The Archimedes Test Complex will be home to engine testing for the 165,000 lbf engines to be used on Rocket Lab’s reusable Neutron rocket. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005624/en/ Rocket Lab’s Vice President of Launch Systems, Shaun D’Mello, Senator Roger Wicker, Stennis Space Center Director Dr. Richard Gilbrech, and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith participated in a ribbon cutting to kick off operations at Rocket Lab’s Archimedes Test Complex for the Neutron launch vehicle at Stennis Space Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
Oxford Eagle
Mississippi finalizes largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. –Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature today finalized the largest economic development project in state history. This $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County. Steel Dynamics...
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
mageenews.com
Project Grandparents Coming to Simpson County Schools
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. With virtual learning, google classroom, and the technology involved in educating a student, the hurdles are real for many…especially grandparents.
Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
Jackson Free Press
E&L at the Metrocenter, New District Tenants and Mississippi Film and Video Alliance
E&L Barbeque (1111 Bailey Ave.) has partnered with Next Level Experience, an event space located inside the former Belk at the Metrocenter Mall, to open a second E&L location in the venue's restaurant section. Next Level has 3,000 square feet of space and features a stage, two bars and a...
WLOX
Mississippi has authorized a Seabee license plate. Here’s how to get one.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you want to support our Seabees and the Seabee Historical Foundation, you will soon be able to do so with a specialty license plate. But a few things have to happen before you start seeing them on Mississippi cars and trucks. The Mississippi Legislature recently...
publicradioeast.org
A Jackson, Mississippi suburb decided to create its own water system
People in Mississippi are trying to fix their failing water infrastructure. And some in the Jackson suburb of Byram are doing it on their own. But as Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports, solving the nation's water problems isn't about independence but cooperation. STEPHAN BISAHA, BYLINE: Byram, Miss.,...
deltanews.tv
New MS License Plate Design
Mississippi's License Plate Commission is trying to find a new design for the state's license plate. The commission is inviting artists to submit their designs for consideration. Designs have to be submitted by November 30th.
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Blues Promoter and Raconteur Bill Luckett Dies
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Luckett was an attorney, small-town mayor, candidate for governor, blues promoter, friend and business partner of Morgan Freeman and irrepressible teller of tales about the people and culture of his beloved Mississippi. Luckett died Thursday at 73, a year after being diagnosed with cancer....
Trustmark and FHLB Dallas Award $750K for Affordable Housing
JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Trustmark National Bank (Trustmark), the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GCHP) and others gathered this week to celebrate the groundbreaking of The Pearl, an affordable housing complex and healthcare clinic for older adults in Jackson, Mississippi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005447/en/ Representatives joined to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing development in Jackson, Mississippi, that received a $750,000 subsidy from Trustmark National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)
usm.edu
Statement of The University of Southern Mississippi
In 2017, with the approval of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation signed a five-year agreement with the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) for its use of existing athletic facilities and future use of the then to-be-constructed Wellness Center, for proposed MCEC programming and services to benefit thousands of eligible individuals in south Mississippi. The University and the Athletic Foundation engaged in this agreement in good faith, following thorough due diligence by outside legal counsel, and after multiple assurances from officials at the highest levels of MDHS. Unfortunately, that due diligence did not and could not uncover the alleged fraud by the MDHS grant fiduciaries that was reported nearly two years after the Athletic Foundation signed the agreement with MCEC. Although MCEC shared projections of planned programming with the University, its actual utilization of the facilities did not align with those projections.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
deltanews.tv
2022 Mississippi College Enrollment By The Numbers
Enrollment numbers are out for Mississippi Universities, and the numbers show decreasing enrollment for all but one. When it comes to higher education, Mississippi apparently has some making up to do when it comes to just-released enrollment figures. Let's start with the University of Mississippi up in Oxford. It has...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
Comments / 1