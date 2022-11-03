Mom Records Her Target Trip With Baby and Now Our Ovaries Hurt

We want another shopping bestie!

Before becoming parents, it's the big things that we usually dream about — the vacations, the holidays, the birthday parties that all lie ahead with our future children. But once you're in the thick of motherhood, you realize that it's the little things that really have the biggest impact. That definitely includes the regular weekday Target runs!

And while we know plenty of fellow moms who love strolling through Target with their kiddos on a regular basis, this mom and baby shopping duo might be the cutest one we've seen! In a TikTok video, one mom shared a glimpse of her seriously adorable shopping trip with her baby, and we simply can't get over this!

Mom filmed her daughter, Mila, walking through Target while pushing her own tiny Target cart... and she looks every bit the miniature version of the basic millennial mom stereotype in the best way possible. No detail was spared here — she's even wearing one of the ever popular Lululemon belt bags and carrying a pretend coffee with her as she browses the store.

We can't forget to mention her baby doll, perched in the front basket of the cart, and how sweetly Mila shares her coffee with her. All set to Meghan Trainor's song, "Made You Look," this simply couldn't be more perfect.

And of course, people in the comments couldn't get over it either. One person commented, "I'm 23 weeks pregnant with my first baby and wow I can’t wait to do stuff like this with her."

Seeing this cute moment play out is giving us just a little bit of baby fever. Who wouldn't want to recreate this shopping trip with their own baby?