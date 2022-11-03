ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Records Her Target Trip With Baby and Now Our Ovaries Hurt

By Nicole Pomarico
 3 days ago

We want another shopping bestie!

Before becoming parents, it's the big things that we usually dream about — the vacations, the holidays, the birthday parties that all lie ahead with our future children. But once you're in the thick of motherhood, you realize that it's the little things that really have the biggest impact. That definitely includes the regular weekday Target runs!

And while we know plenty of fellow moms who love strolling through Target with their kiddos on a regular basis, this mom and baby shopping duo might be the cutest one we've seen! In a TikTok video, one mom shared a glimpse of her seriously adorable shopping trip with her baby, and we simply can't get over this!

Mom filmed her daughter, Mila, walking through Target while pushing her own tiny Target cart... and she looks every bit the miniature version of the basic millennial mom stereotype in the best way possible. No detail was spared here — she's even wearing one of the ever popular Lululemon belt bags and carrying a pretend coffee with her as she browses the store.

We can't forget to mention her baby doll, perched in the front basket of the cart, and how sweetly Mila shares her coffee with her. All set to Meghan Trainor's song, "Made You Look," this simply couldn't be more perfect.

And of course, people in the comments couldn't get over it either. One person commented, "I'm 23 weeks pregnant with my first baby and wow I can’t wait to do stuff like this with her."

Seeing this cute moment play out is giving us just a little bit of baby fever. Who wouldn't want to recreate this shopping trip with their own baby?

Related
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Sounds Just Like Mom When She Calls for Dad

If you ever want to know what you sound like when you're nagging your spouse or arguing with the electric company on the phone or complaining about a day gone wrong, you don't have to go far. Just listen to your kids, who basically parrot everything you do. In the exact tone of voice you use and everything.
WeHaveKids

Mom Decides to Ride In the Target Cart With Kid and Swears It’s the Best Parenting Decision Ever Made

Those toddler carts in Target are the best, right? You can fit two kids in them, they can face front and act like they're really driving...they're contained in one place so they can't go crazy ripping everything off the shelves. Except, sometimes toddlers are a little scared to go for a ride in one of those things. Which is totally understandable. Especially if they have to ride alone. But one mom had a brilliant idea that saved her shopping trip.
WeHaveKids

Daddy’s Little Girl Hysterically Mocks Him When He Corrects Her

Raising daughters can be very sweet, but if you have one of your own, you are probably well aware that the possibility of sass is high. Even from the time they're babies, they know exactly how to put us in our place (and sometimes even make us laugh in the process). They are so cute, but they know how to push our buttons!
WeHaveKids

Only "Mean Mom" Can Keep Baby in His Highchair

Why does it seem like one parent always has to be the bad guy? Kids figure out pretty quickly which parent means business when they say "no" and which parent actually means "maybe," and they're never afraid to pit parents against each other. But it is pretty funny to see how differently they react to different discipline tactics.
WeHaveKids

Classmates Teased Toddler for His New Glasses, So Mom Came Up With Adorable Plan

For the kids who find out they need them, getting glasses for the first time is usually a pretty formative memory. Some kids are excited to pick out a pair of frames and love showing them off proudly, while others absolutely dread having to wear them out in public. And as much as we wish it wasn't true, more often than we'd like, there's a bit of teasing involved from their classmates.
WeHaveKids

Baby Boy “Scares” His Big Brother Every Morning and It’s Too Cute

Before we have kids, a lot of parents spend time agonizing over the age gaps they hope to have between their children. Some swear it's better to get those baby and toddler years over with sooner, and that kids close in age are likely to be best friends. Others claim it's way easier to spread the kids' births apart over a longer period of time.
WeHaveKids

Twin Girls Waiting for Daddy to Come Home Is Every Girl Dad's Dream

It's so cute when our kids get excited to see us when we come home. There's nothing lovelier than seeing their sweet faces and knowing that they're happy to see you. But what we don't get to see is the part when they're waiting for us to get there. What do they do while they're waiting?
