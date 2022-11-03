Former City Council Member And Coronado Cays Community Leader Phil Monroe’s Endorsement Of John Duncan For City Council

Read full article on original website
Related
coronadonewsca.com
2022 Coronado City Council Candidates Forum
“You’ve successfully served your term(s) as a member of the Coronado City Council, it’s time to move on to the next venture. Your words to the (incoming) next group of council candidates … what achievement are you the proudest of.”. Constituents trust their councilmembers to do the...
coronadonewsca.com
2022 Coronado School Board Candidates Forum
“You’ve successfully served your term(s) as a Coronado Unified School District board member, it’s time to move on to the next venture. Your words to the (incoming) next group of school board candidates … what achievement are you the proudest of.”. As another chapter in life comes...
coronadonewsca.com
CUSD Holds Safety Forum In Conjunction With Coronado Police Department
In mid October, CUSD, with the help of the Coronado Police Department, held a Safety Forum to discuss the safety mechanisms currently in place within the school district. Many CUSD parents were in attendance, and the forum was also available via live-stream. The forum kicked off with a presentation by CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller to give a brief overview of the evening’s agenda, and also stress the importance of strong connection and trust between students and staff.
coronadonewsca.com
Storybook Legacies Program Expands, Changes Hours
Reading Legacies, a program in which active-duty military record themselves reading a book to a child, has partnered with Coronado Public Library to present Storybook Legacies, a similar program for civilians. Storybook Legacies will now take place at the Library three times per month, and the Wednesdays hours have changed:
coronadonewsca.com
Islander Girls Volleyball Falls To Mission Vista In Playoffs
Sometimes in sports, great stories just have to come to an end. No one ever wants that, but the reality is only one team goes home happy at the end of the year with a championship in their hands. And this past week, the great story of this season’s Coronado...
coronadonewsca.com
Getting To Know Your 2022 CIFF Guests ...
Among this year’s guests at the Coronado Island Film Festival is Denny Tedesco whose follow-up film to the successful documentary, “Wrecking Crew,” details the story of the studio band members who played with some of the biggest music names of the 70s. I had the opportunity to chat with Tedesco about the new documentary, “Immediate Family,” and how it came to be.
coronadonewsca.com
Islanders Girls Tennis Team Falls To Grossmont In CIF Playoffs
The role of underdog, for many teams can be used as a title that inspires a team. To hunt and be extra locked in. The Coronado High School girls tennis team would need to tap into this underdog mentality in order to take down their round one opponent Grossmont High School.
Comments / 0