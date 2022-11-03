Read full article on original website
Timeline: When tropical disturbance in Atlantic could impact Florida this week
Confidence is increasing for Florida to see impacts this week from a developing area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters say the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is likely to develop into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm over the next several days, and that system will bring strong winds, rain and coastal flooding to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
Gov. DeSantis says to be prepared ahead of tropical system heading toward Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials told Floridians to be prepared for potential impacts from tropical system that could be heading toward Florida.
California Hunter Found Dead in Colorado Back Country After Going Missing
Authorities recently found the body of a 64-year-old hunter from California on Saturday after spending the night missing in the Colorado backcountry. The tragic finding comes from a news release from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, after crews got reports of a missing hunter...
California Woman Details Terrifying Shark Attack Experience
A woman suffered a shark bite while swimming at a Southern California beach on Friday. She recently spoke out from her hospital bed, saying she was still processing what happened following attack. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. local time off a beach in Del Mar, north of San Diego.
floridainsider.com
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
WJCL
Late season tropical development possible...the potential track and impacts for Florida, Southeast
November is typically one of the quietest months of hurricane season...not this year. So far this month, two hurricanes have formed and now we are monitoring an area of interest in the southwest Atlantic Ocean. There is currently a 90% chance of tropical or subtropical development in the next 5...
click orlando
Tropical moisture could reach Central Florida by Election Day
ORLANDO, Fla. – Conditions into next week will continue to become more unsettled as a low-pressure system over the southwestern Atlantic approaches the Florida east coast by mid-week. However, confidence is increasing in the potential for coastal flooding, beach erosion, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough surf. By Monday,...
WRAL
FAA encourages airlines to fly over water between NC and Florida
Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on notice - equip your planes to better utilize airspace between North Carolina an Florida. Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on...
Rare Flammulated Owl shows up on the beach in Orange Beach
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - On Sunday the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program folks received a report about an owl resting on a beach chair, letting people easily approach it. When they arrived to assess the bird, they were shocked to discover that this bird was a Flammulated Owl!
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
Maine Game Wardens Investigating Illegal Shootings of Bald Eagle, Moose
Game wardens in Maine are looking into the illegal shooting of a moose and the injury of a bald eagle. Officials found a moose skeleton in Aroostock County, Maine, and the Warden Service is investigating a poaching incident. They believe someone shot the moose in late September. The poacher covered the moose in tree branches in an attempt to camouflage it.
Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Florida home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
News4Jax.com
DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
You Can See the Sunset and Full Moon (Including This Month's Beaver Moon and Lunar Eclipse) at this Florida Lighthouse
Alfredo Garcia, Jr, [2], CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Florida lighthouses allow tours, but many tours are during the day since many Florida lighthouses are located in parks that close at sundown. However, one Florida lighthouse offers the ability to see the sunset and the full moon once per month. And November's tour may be particularly special because you can see the beaver moon, which coincides with a lunar eclipse this year.
The Daily South
Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys
Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman was arrested Friday on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, was charged with two counts of felony fraud, according to Palm Beach County jail records. Leslie, who is registered as a Democrat, voted in both the 2020 federal and state primary elections in Florida and Alaska, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release. Leslie’s Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, and her Florida votes were submitted early and in person in Palm Beach County, officials said. Leslie, who works with a senior care facility in Loxahatchee, told investigators that her work as a physician assistant required extensive travel between multiple states.
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears
A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida, and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
Two missing Iowa teens found during Florida traffic stop
A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities finding two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.
Outsider.com
