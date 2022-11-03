ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Future Buys Waterfront Mansion In Miami Beach For Over $16 Million

By Tony M. Centeno
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHLcd_0ixiDSzZ00
Photo: Getty Images

Future has been racking up enough cash to buy himself a glorious mansion in Miami Beach.

According to a report The Real Deal published on Wednesday, November 2, the Grammy award-winning rapper purchased a seven-bedroom home on Allison Island. The 7,250-sqaure foot home includes eight bathrooms, staff quarters, media room, a detached guest house, a pool and cabana, 75 feet of water frontage, an elevator that leads to a rooftop terrace and a three-car garage. Future's new home was listed at $19.9 million but the "Wait For U" rapper managed to get an 18% discount and only paid $16.3 million.

Pluto copped the home from Laurent and Pascale Ouazana. His latest grand purchase came after Future sold the publishing rights to his catalog to the investment firm Influence Media Partners. The deal reportedly resulted in an 8-figure paycheck.

His new mansion is located nearby Lil Wayne's Miami Beach crib, which is currently listed for a cool $29 million. Back in 2018, Birdman also put his Palm Island, Fla. mansion up for sale for $15.5 million. He ended up selling the home in 2020 for $10.8 million.

Future isn't the only rapper who's relocated. His friend Drake sold his infamous YOLO Estate in Hidden Hills in L.A. The estate included one mansion and two smaller homes next door. After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford bought the smaller half of the property , there were numerous celebrities who were interested in buying the main house like Britney Spears and Caitlyn Jenner. However, he ended up selling the home to someone else for $12 million.

See all the beautiful photos of Future's new home now .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Brand New 14,000 SF Oceanfront Masterpiece in Miami Beach Hits The Market for $35 Million

158 Palm Avenue Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 158 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida is a new construction masterpiece in one of the most coveted Miami Beach gated communities with 100′ water frontage, stunning bay and skyline views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 158 Palm Avenue, please contact Lourdes Alatriste (Phone: 305-926-5322) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

3 all-time fav movies shot in Miami

To appreciate this city, even more, we’re turning over to Hollywood’s slick blockbusters and Oscar-winning movies shot in Miami. Miami is not just a city; it’s a feeling, a vibe. With its electric lifestyle and dreamy beaches, we’re left abuzz, full of life and spirit. And...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Sugar Factory to Move Into Firestone Garage in Miami Beach UPDATED

Uodate November 4: To clarify, the Ocean Drive location of Sugar Factory is currently closed, and is scheduled to reopen with a different concept in early 2023. The Aventura Mall location is currently open. Another Sugar Factory American Brasserie is headed to Miami Beach. Although David Grutman's Groot Hospitality-owned Firestone...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

5 waterfront restaurants in Miami you should know about

With splendid views and delicious food, these waterfront restaurants in Miami offer it all. Waterfront restaurants in Miami are unparalleled by any other city on the coast of the Atlantic. From breathtaking views to seafood towers, Miami has it all for people who love having a meal with a gorgeous view.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida Seafood Fest is back at Coconut Grove

MIAMI – The South Florida Seafood Fest is back this year, taking over Coconut Grove. The event features food from more than 30 local spots and live music. This is the festival’s 10th year, and this year, organizers are hosting it where it all began. “In past years,...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Saturday of the Dead, tequila in Boca Raton, date night under a blanket in Lake Worth Beach

Throwing one of South Florida’s signature outdoor parties on a Saturday night feels like a no-brainer — but it is heart and soul that matter more to Jim Hammond, who pulls the strings behind Fort Lauderdale’s famed Día de los Muertos festivities. And his soul is conflicted. The 2022 edition of Hammond’s nationally acclaimed Florida Day of the Dead, with its family-friendly parade and block ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Miami named one of the cities with the best real estate prospects in 2023

Miami ranks among the 10 American cities with the best overall real estate prospects in 2023, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report by PwC and Urban Land Institute. The 44th edition of the in-depth forecast report examined 80 cities to determine trends in the real estate industry...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

With home values increasing 31 percent over 5-years, Key Biscayne now among the most expensive cities in Florida

Ever wonder where your neighborhood ranks among the most expensive homes in Florida?. Key Biscayne is right in the hunt when it comes to typical home values. Data-driven Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using statistical information from Zillow and its Homes Values Index for August 2022, the latest data provided.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
miamilaker.com

Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness

What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million

9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather Quick Weekend Update: Rain, strong winds on Tuesday

MIAMI -- A broad area of low pressure that has a high chance to develop will track westward towards the Bahamas and Florida's East Coast throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. As this happens, the low may become a subtropical or tropical depression but regardless of how well organized it becomes, South Florida will be dealing with increasing rain chances and strong winds beginning Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD

Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved

When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Haiti to Cuba: An immersive exploration of dance and music

The vital cultural connections between Haiti and Cuba, separated as they are by just 50 miles of sea, have helped shape the larger story of music in the Caribbean basin. Music bridges cultures and languages, even transcending borders. Immerse yourself in a sonic exploration led by NSL Danse Ensemble founder Nancy St Léger as she offers a look at the significant Franco-Afro-Haitian roots of Cuban music and dance. Inspired by the current exhibition Turn the Beat Around, this evening of discussion, rhythm, and dance will foster appreciation for the multiple currents that combined to create sounds that have since had global influence.
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions

- A Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions. Shmuel Febles, 56, claimed the big prize from the July 26 drawing. His ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number. . He bought the ticket at Stirling Petroleum, Inc...
DANIA BEACH, FL
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy