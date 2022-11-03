ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Wanted L.A. murder suspect caught in Mexico after over a decade

A wanted fugitive who has been on the run for over 13 years after a Los Angeles murder has been caught in Mexico. The suspect, Steven Giovanni Aguilar-Medina, 29, was arrested on Oct. 18 in the Mexican town of Progreso, Merida, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On Dec. 28, 2009, Aguilar-Medina was allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home

Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WDBO

Ex-LAPD captain's loyalties scrutinized in tip to CBS exec

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building

A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
earmilk.com

Zohh reps his city in "Locced In"

Hailing from Los Angeles County (South Central and Compton to be exact), upcoming hip-hop artist Zohh is preparing to turn heads with his music, while showing love for his city. Growing up in LA, Zohh was surrounded by all types of different artists, and the cities' strong impact on music culture. "I knew I wanted to become an artist when I saw the impact that music can have on all types of different individuals", the artist stated. With a versatile background, Zohh was easily able to create music based on where he's from while tapping into a music genre some call "backpack rap".
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person shot near South LA middle school

LOS ANGELES – A person was shot in South Los Angeles Thursday, and police were searching for the suspect. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and West Colden Avenue, near Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA
foxla.com

Reports of shooting at Los Angeles High School deemed a hoax

LOS ANGELES - Reports of a shooting at Los Angeles High School have been deemed a hoax, Los Angeles police said. Officers responded to the school, in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, on an unconfirmed report of a shooting around noon. LAPD and School Police swept the campus,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy