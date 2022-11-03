Read full article on original website
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
In Search of the Best Pumpkin Pies in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Coroners Remove the Remains of Singer Aaron Carter from His Lancaster Home
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: After a thorough investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives at the scene of the death of singer Aaron Carter found in his Lancaster home unresponsive, coroners arrived at the location around 5:45 p.m. to remove Carter’s remains. Responding firefighters pronounced a...
AG won't seek charges in LAPD shooting of man with fake gun on Hollywood Boulevard
California's attorney general said that he will not seek criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who fatally shot a man on Hollywood Boulevard last year.
Man Wounded in Downtown LA Shooting, Suspect Taken Into Custody
Officers arrested a man after they allegedly saw him fire shots at another man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.
Victim of West Adams Hit and Run Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area of Los Angeles.
Slain UCLA student Brianna Kupfer's alleged killer plans to represent himself at trial
The Los Angeles man charged with the gruesome slaying of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer earlier this year plans to represent himself at trial, Fox News Digital has learned.
Ex-LBPD officers to face trial on charges they filed false police reports
The former officers are accused of lying about how they found a handgun after they detained two men outside the El Bukanas taqueria in Long Beach on Feb. 15, 2018. The post Ex-LBPD officers to face trial on charges they filed false police reports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Wanted L.A. murder suspect caught in Mexico after over a decade
A wanted fugitive who has been on the run for over 13 years after a Los Angeles murder has been caught in Mexico. The suspect, Steven Giovanni Aguilar-Medina, 29, was arrested on Oct. 18 in the Mexican town of Progreso, Merida, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On Dec. 28, 2009, Aguilar-Medina was allegedly […]
Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home
Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
Ex-LAPD captain's loyalties scrutinized in tip to CBS exec
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As the former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka was a star himself. The towering cop with a telegenic smile hobnobbed with celebrities getting stars on the Walk of Fame, ran security for the Oscars awards show and even landed a bit part playing himself on the television drama “Bosch” about a talented but troubled maverick LAPD detective.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged in fatal Trader Joe’s shooting can act as his own attorney
LOS ANGELES – A man accused of engaging in a gunfight with police that resulted in the death of an assistant manager at a Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake in 2018 will be allowed to act as his own attorney, a judge said Thursday. Superior Court Judge Lisa...
Dramatic bodycam footage shows two California teens being saved by Narcan
Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.
Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building
A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
earmilk.com
Zohh reps his city in "Locced In"
Hailing from Los Angeles County (South Central and Compton to be exact), upcoming hip-hop artist Zohh is preparing to turn heads with his music, while showing love for his city. Growing up in LA, Zohh was surrounded by all types of different artists, and the cities' strong impact on music culture. "I knew I wanted to become an artist when I saw the impact that music can have on all types of different individuals", the artist stated. With a versatile background, Zohh was easily able to create music based on where he's from while tapping into a music genre some call "backpack rap".
2urbangirls.com
Person shot near South LA middle school
LOS ANGELES – A person was shot in South Los Angeles Thursday, and police were searching for the suspect. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and West Colden Avenue, near Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Motorcyclist drives down wrong side of LA freeway, pops wheelies during police pursuit, footage shows
During the chase, the biker was seen performing stunts, like popping wheelies and standing on the seat, while patrol cars trailed closely behind, footage captured by KTLA shows.
No evidence of shooting found at Los Angeles High School, authorities say
A campus lockdown has been lifted at Los Angeles High School after authorities received a report of an active shooter: "No evidence of a shooting."
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
foxla.com
Reports of shooting at Los Angeles High School deemed a hoax
LOS ANGELES - Reports of a shooting at Los Angeles High School have been deemed a hoax, Los Angeles police said. Officers responded to the school, in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, on an unconfirmed report of a shooting around noon. LAPD and School Police swept the campus,...
Second man fatally shot in Covina area identified; suspects sought
Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
