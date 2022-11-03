Boyfriend Hysterically Tries to Use Salt to Keep Witchy Girlfriend Away From His Video Game Room

“Hocus Pocus said it would work.”

Some days you just want to relax and play your favorite video game but that can be challenging when your spouse either doesn’t approve or doesn’t understand. This silly gamer decided to prank his wife by testing out a salt protection spell, pouring a line of it over the entry to his gaming room. What will his witchy lady say when she returns home?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

The man gives the camera an impish smile and says “That’ll work!” He aims the camera at the door and goes back to gaming. The door slowly opens and she walks in wearing the appropriate all black outfit with matching boots. She sees the salt on the floor and tells someone on her phone she will have to call them back. She looks confused for a moment and then asks him what it is. Salt, obviously. She asks him why and he says it’s because witches can’t cross salt and he is playing Call of Duty.

She gives him a look of doom and calls him some choice language, telling him he better clean that up as she exits. However, she does not enter the gaming room so perhaps the salt did work!

Historically there are different reasons given as to why salt stops witches . Some believe that evil trying to ascend out of the underworld cannot cross an unbroken line of salt. Others believe the salt merely stalled them because they were compelled by unholy obsession to stop and count every grain before they could move past.

In modern times salt is both common and inexpensive, however that was not always the case when goods were largely transported by four legged beasts of burden. Many historical trade routes were built on salt roads but expanded to allow trade of other items between communities along the way to and from the salt source. Understanding the importance of salt to every day life before inventions such as refrigerators and semi-trucks adds a socioeconomic layer to using salt as protection from witches when these old folk tales originated.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.