Photos: Dmitry Bivol defeats Gilberto Ramirez by wide unanimous decision
Dmitry Bivol defeated Gilberto Ramirez by a wide decision to retain his light heavyweight title on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Dmitry Bivol Isn’t Done Fighting for Respect
Six months after a convincing win over Canelo Alvarez, Bivol is confident and ready to get back in the ring.
Boxing Scene
Bivol on Ramirez: I Don't Know Why He's So Confident; Maybe He Wants Attention
Dmitry Bivol has been amused by Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez’s borderline brashness. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia will defend his belt against Mexico’s Ramirez this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. In the lead-up to the fight, Ramirez, a former champion at 168, has spoken boldly about...
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol: I Proved Myself, I Beat Another Guy Who Doesn't Know What Losing Is
Abu Dhabi - WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) retained his championship with a dominant twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Gilberto Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) in a mandatory fight. The scores were 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111. Bivol is now in the lead for 'Fighter of...
The Ring Magazine
Dmitry Bivol outpoints, outclasses game Gilberto Ramirez, retains WBA 175-lb. title
Dmitry Bivol nails Gilberto Ramirez with a right cross during their WBA light heavyweight title bout in Abu Dhabi on November 5, 2022. Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP) (Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images. 05. Nov. Dmitry Bivol outclassed a game and dangerous Gilberto Ramirez over 12 brisk...
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk deal is ‘done’ on Ukrainian’s side, says manager Egis Klimas
Oleksandr Usyk’s manager has said a deal around a heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury is ‘done from our side’.Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in August with a second straight decision win over Anthony Joshua, four months after Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte to remain WBC champion.Usyk and Fury were then expected to face one another to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, but the Briton will instead box Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout on 3 December – despite having beaten his compatriot twice already.Fury, 34, is seemingly lining up a clash with Usyk for...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Believes Benavidez Could Entice Canelo With a Statement Win Over Plant
Super middleweight David Benavidez has long called for a bout with top fighters, such as Eddie Hearn’s client Canelo Alvarez, as well as 160-pound middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and fellow 168-pound contender Caleb Plant. Benavidez has been particularly critical of Alvarez, the Mexican superstar who holds all the belts...
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US tonight?
Dmitry Bivol could set up a huge rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez this weekend, if he can get past Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.Bivol retained the WBA light-heavyweight title by outpointing Canelo in May – becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican – and the Russian defends the belt again here.Bivol, 31, puts the gold on the line against fellow unbeaten fighter Ramirez, also 31, in a main-event contest at the Etihad Arena.Bivol carries a 20-0 record into Abu Dhabi, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the Mexican southpaw having achieved 30...
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Dmitry Bivol returns to the ring this weekend as he defends the WBA light-heavyweight title, six months after retaining it against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.Bivol outpointed Canelo in May, becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican superstar and remaining unbeaten in the process.Now Bivol, 31, takes on fellow unbeaten fighter Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi, with a win for the Russian (20-0, 11 knockouts) potentially leading to a huge rematch with Canelo.Ramirez, also 31, will enter the Etihad Arena on Saturday with a record of 44-0 (30 KOs), having won his last five fights via stoppage. As such,...
Sporting News
Dmitry Bivol: Artur Beterbiev is not a monster, I could make 168lbs to fight Canelo Alvarez
In the afterglow of a statement victory, it is common for boxing promoters to map out a road ahead that is paved with gold. As Dmitry Bivol sat in his post-fight news conference at the Etihad Arena, with the demeanour of a man who had just completed a light jog as opposed to a formidable prizefighter who had disarmed and dominated the previously undefeated Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in an impeccable WBA light-heavyweight title defence, his promoter Eddie Hearn was in wide-eyed full flow.
