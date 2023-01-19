Best strategy games to play in 2023

Your word is their command in these intense strategy games, so get to your war room.

The best strategy games won't serve you victories on the silver platter. You'll need to earn them by being smarter, faster, and more ruthless than your opponents. There are limits to what a single solider can do in combat by crawling around in the dirt, but as a commander or head of state your every decision can be critical to winning or losing not just a battle, but the entire war. No pressure, by the way.

Making you feel that power is what strategy games are all about.

This genre is quite varied, ranging from hectic real-time games that will make you sweat to keep the timing of your build order perfect to turn-based titles that require careful consideration of every move. However you fight, whatever your're fighting for, in strategy games you call the shots and get to feel smart about it.

Alternatively, just blame the developers for screwing up the game balance. You can't be at fault yourself, right?

Homeworld Remastered Ever wanted to play out a scenario as it is presented in Battlestar Galactica? Your home planet is destroyed, all that’s left of your entire civilization is your fleet, and it’s your task to guide it to a new home. Every loss hurts and is felt in the following missions as you try to keep your herd protected. Apart from being a fantastic space odyssey, the original Homeworld was an innovative work: it was the first RTS game ever to open up the third dimension of space to players – ships can occupy different orbits and strategic points take a completely different shape than on a two-dimensional playing surface. Gearbox

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI When Civilization VI first came out, it seemed like it couldn’t possibly dethrone its predecessors, but with countless expansions and tweaks since its launch, this really has become the premier Civilization game. The tiles in your cities are more important than ever, and the multitude of different ways you can conquer the world and win games makes every run unique.

Black & White 2 A strategy game without a multiplayer mode seems like madness nowadays, but Black & White 2’s lengthy campaign is so good that it makes up for it. The morality system is far from the best Lionhead would ever implement, but it created a fun balancing act. If you tried to build thriving cities and be 100% good, you’d struggle to defend yourself against an attacking army. However, if you focused on building a massive army and being 100% evil, you’d struggle to gather the people and resources needed to keep it running. It gave you absolute freedom as a city builder and challenging battles as an RTS, all without needing to put you against a real opponent.

Stellaris A Paradox grand strategy title, Stellaris truly represents what 4X means: explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate – on a galaxy-wide scale. There are endless customization options when it comes to creating your own empire in this game, bringing over a bit of that role-playing aspect from Crusader Kings 3. You can be a pacifistic trade powerhouse, a relentless technophobic hivemind, a galactic savior, or the villain the entire galaxy rallies against. No run through Stellaris is the same.

StarCraft 2 StarCraft can be credited with a lot. It arguably laid the groundwork for the MOBA genre, which Warcraft 3 later solidified, it set in motion a chain of events that would lead to Twitch becoming the top streaming platform for video games , and some have even called it the father of modern esports. If you’ve never touched it before then you just need to play it to understand. It's been out for over ten years and no RTS game since has come close to match its nearly perfect execution of the genre's principles.

XCOM 2 The XCOM series has loads of great games in it, but the modern iteration does by far the best job of creating high-pressure, intense scenarios for you to fight your way out of. It’s a game where you’ll come away with war stories of that one-in-a-million shot your soldier nailed to save the day, or how one simple miss snowballed into a catastrophic failure. It’s the best tactical strategy on the market with tight mechanics, perfect pacing, and so much to do. There is a reason why we call every game of this genre an XCOM-like nowadays.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Total War: Warhammer 3 is the culmination of a trilogy that transformed the renowned Total War series and even has the likes of Henry Cavill putting hours into it. Take command of the forces of order or chaos, decide the fates of gods and the world, or simply go out and conquer the planet. Featuring a plethora of different factions, spectacular battles, and powerful magic as well as a mode combining content from the entire trilogy together in one monstrous campaign mode, Total War: Warhammer 3 is one of the most ambitious and fun strategy games of all time. Creative Assembly / Games Workshop

Into the Breach If you’ve ever wondered “what if chess was fun?” then you’ll love Into the Breach. This turn-based strategy will have you sitting there for ages considering every possible move on your turn. The game is pretty unforgiving, but the mechanics are so simple that you can get into the zone almost immediately. Every turn becomes a puzzle as you use your massive mechs to push the giant insect-like Veks around the board, protecting both the crucial buildings on each island and your own units.

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 Combining battle tactics from antiquity and the age of sail and putting them into space, Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 is one the best Warhammer 40k games on the market and also a fantastic strategy title. Wether you command the Imperium, Orks, Tyranids, Necrons or others, you'll need to be cunning and use the strengths of your own navy to their fullest to triumph in these battles. Ram, board, shoot off torpedoes and broadsides, and enjoy the carnage. Tindalos Interactive

Crusader Kings 3 It’s a game infamous for all of the wild and stupid things you can do in it, but there’s an extremely deep and challenging strategy game in there too. What’s great is how Crusader Kings 3 has fully leaned into the series’ reputation. Now, if you want to mess around and just marry your way into being the ruler of the world, you can. However, if you want to play it as a serious strategy game, then there’s nothing stopping you –aside from the inevitable slip into depravity. Play it for the memes or for the map painting, you’ll come away satisfied no matter what. Paradox Interactive

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion is a strong mix of RTS and 4X where an entire solar system is your playground in every mission or multiplayer match – asteroids provide resources, shipyards, laboratories and battle stations line the orbits of planets, and in between, trade ships and gigantic war fleets fly back and forth. The sheer scale of the title is impressive and makes for many moments when you just want to sit back and enjoy the spectacle. Some fantastic mods are available as well, turning this into great Star Wars or Star Trek titles. Stardock

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition The Age of Empires series moved into the modern day with Age of Empires IV, but this classic still tops the series thanks to a wonderful Definitive Edition full of technical updates. With so many expansions and campaigns, it’s huge these days, which is exactly what a strategy game needs to last decades like this one has. The multiplayer community is still active, which is always a good sign, but it’s no wonder given how complex the game is and how massive you can build your empires. Wololo! Now you have to play, too.

Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos When it comes to campaigns in an RTS game, nothing comes close to Warcraft 3. The RPG elements it introduced were revolutionary and gave you a game-wide sense of progression, rather than starting from scratch in every battle. Plus it has a brilliant map editor that could create great maps and even implement minigames with a bit of creativity. Even a disastrous remaster wasn’t enough to ruin this game’s reputation, and it’s still got an active esports scene to this day.

