Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition holds first resource fair

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Dealing with the grief of a loss can be extremely difficult, and organizations in Central Ohio are hoping to help deal with that difficult time by offering a Resiliency Tailgate and Resource Fair. It was the first time the Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition held...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Tips to make the perfect gravy this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thanksgiving is almost here and finding the perfect gravy recipe can be a struggle. Chef Michael Wilson from The Keep Restaurant at Hotel Leveque joins Good Day Columbus with tips to make the perfect gravy. The Keep will serve a thanksgiving buffet November 25th from...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Operation Christmas Child invites public to pack shoeboxes for children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Family YMCA is inviting the community to join them in packing shoeboxes for children in need. Family, friends and individuals are coming together on Friday to transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope as part of the YMCA's packing party aimed to help children in need.
NEWARK, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 shot overnight in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hocking Hills kicks off the giving season with new Holiday Treasure Hunt

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hocking Hills Holiday Treasure Hunt kicked off this week and it is the perfect opportunity to support local businesses while getting your holiday shopping done. “So many people are moving away from giving mass-produce of gifts and instead giving locally made presents and gifts...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Paramore announces 2023 tour dates, including Columbus stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fresh off its late-night national television appearance Thursday, Paramore announced new tour dates for next year, including a stop in Columbus. Paramore will play at the Schottenstein Center on June 10, with special guests Bloc Party also performing. The rock band from Tennessee has a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Warm temps and sunshine to arrive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The wind is picking up and will get much stronger on Saturday. Temperatures will be in record-setting territory and rain will move into the region for the afternoon and evening. Windy and wet for the Buckeyes in Evanston on Saturday. Improving Sunday. WIND ADVISORY for...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Tanger Outlets Columbus announces Black Friday weekend hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite the ease of online shopping, there's still something fun about spending the Friday after Thanksgiving fighting traffic under a gray Ohio sky and standing in long lines at the outlet malls. OK, maybe that doesn't sound very inviting, but if you're up for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fall skincare tips to keep your skin glowing and healthy

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As the weather changes, it can affect your skin. Food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland joins Good Day Columbus with tips for getting a healthy glow. For more insight from Shanisty Ireland click here. To learn more about Olive Natural Skincare click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 men charged in connection with deadly Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old and a 23-year-old are accused of trying to destroy evidence and getting rid of the body after a man was stabbed to death. Columbus Police say they responded to an unknown complaint at a residence in the 900 block of Ruma Road around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH

