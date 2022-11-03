Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition holds first resource fair
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Dealing with the grief of a loss can be extremely difficult, and organizations in Central Ohio are hoping to help deal with that difficult time by offering a Resiliency Tailgate and Resource Fair. It was the first time the Central Ohio Grief Care Coalition held...
WSYX ABC6
Save the Music Foundation putting instruments in the hands of CCS students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new partnership with Columbus City Schools seems to be hitting all of the right notes with its students. The Save the Music Foundation is giving four Columbus City Schools a big boost to their music program. A brand-new partnership giving out 'strings grants.' Now...
WSYX ABC6
92.3 WCOL's Brandon Boxer previews Country Music Association Awards airing Wednesday
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The greatest event in all of country music is happening in three days. The 2022 Country Music Association Awards kick off Wednesday on ABC 6 at 8 p.m. 92.3 WCOL's Brandon Boxer joins Good Day Columbus to preview the nominees and performances ahead. For more...
WSYX ABC6
Tips to make the perfect gravy this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thanksgiving is almost here and finding the perfect gravy recipe can be a struggle. Chef Michael Wilson from The Keep Restaurant at Hotel Leveque joins Good Day Columbus with tips to make the perfect gravy. The Keep will serve a thanksgiving buffet November 25th from...
WSYX ABC6
Operation Christmas Child invites public to pack shoeboxes for children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Family YMCA is inviting the community to join them in packing shoeboxes for children in need. Family, friends and individuals are coming together on Friday to transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope as part of the YMCA's packing party aimed to help children in need.
WSYX ABC6
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
WSYX ABC6
Hocking Hills kicks off the giving season with new Holiday Treasure Hunt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hocking Hills Holiday Treasure Hunt kicked off this week and it is the perfect opportunity to support local businesses while getting your holiday shopping done. “So many people are moving away from giving mass-produce of gifts and instead giving locally made presents and gifts...
WSYX ABC6
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
WSYX ABC6
Paramore announces 2023 tour dates, including Columbus stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fresh off its late-night national television appearance Thursday, Paramore announced new tour dates for next year, including a stop in Columbus. Paramore will play at the Schottenstein Center on June 10, with special guests Bloc Party also performing. The rock band from Tennessee has a...
WSYX ABC6
Lost jobs & education, Ohio school transportation failures cause dire effects on families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As of this week, the Ohio Department of Education received 166 complaints this school year regarding public school districts not meeting their requirements to take kids to and from school. The top offender is Columbus City Schools which is the focus of 115 of those...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old shot at car meet in east Columbus early Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old male was shot in the stomach and chest four times by an unknown person while walking with friends at a car meet early Sunday morning, police said. The victim and his friends were walking in a parking lot in the 4000 block of...
WSYX ABC6
The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Warm temps and sunshine to arrive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The wind is picking up and will get much stronger on Saturday. Temperatures will be in record-setting territory and rain will move into the region for the afternoon and evening. Windy and wet for the Buckeyes in Evanston on Saturday. Improving Sunday. WIND ADVISORY for...
WSYX ABC6
Tanger Outlets Columbus announces Black Friday weekend hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite the ease of online shopping, there's still something fun about spending the Friday after Thanksgiving fighting traffic under a gray Ohio sky and standing in long lines at the outlet malls. OK, maybe that doesn't sound very inviting, but if you're up for the...
WSYX ABC6
45-year-old Columbus woman is living in an 83-year-old body due to rare disorder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There will be a lot of talk about time this weekend with the clock change coming Sunday, and time is everything to one Columbus woman. Tiffany Wedekind is a 45-year-old that is living in the body of someone twice her age as she battles a rare disease, Progeria.
WSYX ABC6
Fall skincare tips to keep your skin glowing and healthy
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As the weather changes, it can affect your skin. Food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland joins Good Day Columbus with tips for getting a healthy glow. For more insight from Shanisty Ireland click here. To learn more about Olive Natural Skincare click here.
WSYX ABC6
New movies including Millie Bobby Brown in 'Enola Holmes 2' and 'Armageddon Time'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looking for something good to do this weekend? Why not catch a movie!. Maddwolf movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus to break down the new movies debuting this week. 1. Banshees of Inisherin. 2. Enola Holmes 2. 3. Amageddon Time.
WSYX ABC6
Troy Faulkner: Jan. 6 rioter who wore jacket promoting his Columbus business sentenced
A Whitehall man will spend five months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Troy Faulkner originally faced a long list of charges following his arrest several weeks after the riot. He was indicted on Feb. 17, 2021, then pleaded not guilty to all counts at his arraignment nine days later.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose pushes for voter turnout on November 8
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — It's time to get out the vote. The Midterm Election is on Tuesday and before you head out to cast your ballot there is some key information you need to know. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose joins Good Day Columbus. For more information about...
WSYX ABC6
2 men charged in connection with deadly Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old and a 23-year-old are accused of trying to destroy evidence and getting rid of the body after a man was stabbed to death. Columbus Police say they responded to an unknown complaint at a residence in the 900 block of Ruma Road around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
