Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
Dabo Swinney Shoulders Blame for 'Ass-Kicking' at Notre Dame
The Clemson Tigers got manhandled physically by Notre Dame in a 35-14 loss, and Dabo Swinney knows it. The head coach talked about that and more after the game.
Clemson Will Be Without Star Player vs. Notre Dame
The Clemson Tigers will reportedly once again be without one of their key pass rushers off the edge for Saturday night's game vs. Notre Dame. Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, "Can confirm Clemson will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) tonight against Notre Dame." Adding, "Thomas missed the first portion of the season with the foot injury but had played in the last three games."
CFP Path: Clemson Faces More than Notre Dame This Week
Whether it's a lack of belief in the ACC or the Tigers not passing many eye tests, Clemson will continue to be the most scrutinized team among the playoff hopefuls if it survives the Irish.
golaurens.com
Warriors eliminate Raiders from AAAA playoffs
After leading 14-13 at halftime, the Laurens Raiders dropped a 41-20 decision to the Indian Land Warriors in the opening round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium. Indian Land scored touchdowns on four of five drives in the second half. The only drive that didn’t...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Weather Advisory UPDATE for Irish VS Clemson
When the game kicks off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers, the area will be entering the tail-end of a Wind Advisory according to the U.S. national Weather Service. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT... South winds 20...
2 Upstate high school football players involved in crash
The crash happened Friday morning when the two players were headed to school from a team breakfast, according to a statement released by the District Five Schools of Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the first of playoffs the 2022 high school football season. To see scores on the app, click here.
FOX Carolina
Two Upstate football players injured in crash following team breakfast
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Five announced that two students from Byrnes High School were injured this morning after crashing on the way to school. Officials said the two students were leaving a breakfast for the football team and driving to school when the crash...
WYFF4.com
Two Byrnes High School football players involved in crash, district says
DUNCAN, S.C. — Two Byrnes High School football players were involved in a car accident, according to a Facebook post from District Five Schools of Spartanburg. The crash happened Friday morning on Inman-Lyman Highway when the two players were leaving a team breakfast, according to the Facebook post. This...
wnewsj.com
Veidt’s passion for education, softball leads to Lander
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Olivia Veidt didn’t envision herself moving so far away from home when she began looking into colleges. She visited schools in Ohio and across the region, but “none of them felt right.”. Although choosing the right fit can be difficult, Veidt had an additional...
wspa.com
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 12 – Part …. HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1. Sounds of honor and admiration echoed throughout Fluor Field as residents of the Upstate paid tribute to their hometown veterans. 7Weather Forecast. Sunday Forecast. More gloomy...
FOX Carolina
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
10,000 sandwiches made in honor of Duke’s founder in Greenville
In honor of one of Duke's Mayonnaise founders, 10,000 sandwiches were made Thursday morning in Greenville.
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
gsabizwire.com
Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
FOX Carolina
Clinton kicker plays for young girl battling cancer
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family and sports go hand-in-hand. A team picks each other up when one is down. One athlete from Clinton is making a difference for a family member in need. Three-year-old Madi Nelson is a character. “She’s just got that infectious personality where anybody she’s around...
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
On3.com
