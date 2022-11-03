ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Spun

Clemson Will Be Without Star Player vs. Notre Dame

The Clemson Tigers will reportedly once again be without one of their key pass rushers off the edge for Saturday night's game vs. Notre Dame. Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, "Can confirm Clemson will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) tonight against Notre Dame." Adding, "Thomas missed the first portion of the season with the foot injury but had played in the last three games."
Warriors eliminate Raiders from AAAA playoffs

After leading 14-13 at halftime, the Laurens Raiders dropped a 41-20 decision to the Indian Land Warriors in the opening round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium. Indian Land scored touchdowns on four of five drives in the second half. The only drive that didn’t...
Notre Dame Football: Weather Advisory UPDATE for Irish VS Clemson

When the game kicks off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers, the area will be entering the tail-end of a Wind Advisory according to the U.S. national Weather Service. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT... South winds 20...
Veidt's passion for education, softball leads to Lander

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Olivia Veidt didn’t envision herself moving so far away from home when she began looking into colleges. She visited schools in Ohio and across the region, but “none of them felt right.”. Although choosing the right fit can be difficult, Veidt had an additional...
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 12 – Part …. HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 12 - Part 1. Sounds of honor and admiration echoed throughout Fluor Field as residents of the Upstate paid tribute to their hometown veterans. 7Weather Forecast. Sunday Forecast. More gloomy...
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday's Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
Clinton kicker plays for young girl battling cancer

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family and sports go hand-in-hand. A team picks each other up when one is down. One athlete from Clinton is making a difference for a family member in need. Three-year-old Madi Nelson is a character. “She’s just got that infectious personality where anybody she’s around...
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

