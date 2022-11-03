The Clemson Tigers will reportedly once again be without one of their key pass rushers off the edge for Saturday night's game vs. Notre Dame. Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, "Can confirm Clemson will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) tonight against Notre Dame." Adding, "Thomas missed the first portion of the season with the foot injury but had played in the last three games."

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO