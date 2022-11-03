Read full article on original website
Related
Billings police investigating South Side homicide
The crash happened at 11:49 p.m. Saturday and two suspects fled the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital where he was declared deceased.
Billings police investigate possible threat at West High School
The Billings Police Department and school district officials on Thursday investigated a possible threat against West High School.
KULR8
Billings police respond to early morning shooting on S. 27th St.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Detectives with the Billings Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting on S. 27th St. Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Billings police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 27th St. A victim was shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal...
Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
KULR8
Man who crashed into parked car in Billings found to have been shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver who crashed into a parked car was found to have been shot and was declared deceased Saturday night. Around 11:49 pm, Billings police responded to 200 S 29th St. for a car that crashed into a parked car. Police found the driver had been shot,...
KULR8
High school students in Billings taken to hospital for drug related medical emergency
Billings police tell us the medical emergency that had West High School placed in a soft lockdown Wednesday was drug related. School resource officers responded to a complaint of three 14-year-old boys overdosing after ingesting a substance, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports. Two students were taken to a local...
Laurel Outlook
The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.
“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”
KULR8
Suspect accused of shooting at a woman in Laurel charged
LAUREL, Mont. - People are being asked to avoid the area of the 300 block of 3rd Ave. in Laurel after a woman was shot at. The Laurel Police Department (LPD) reports they responded around 5:20 pm Thursday to a residence on 3rd Ave. where a victim said she was fired at from when she arrived.
DEA Agent Talks About Drug Incident at Billings West High School
Was it a drug overdose incident? Was fentanyl involved? Those are questions we have been fielding. What we do know is that two Billings West High School students in Montana were hospitalized after ingesting drugs. Josh Rath shared the news Wednesday that the Billings Police Department confirmed that two students...
KULR8
Suspect flees after robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect fled the scene of a robbery at a Holiday gas station in the 700 block of South 20th Street in Billings Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Sgt. Peterson with the Billings Police Department told Nonstop Local the suspect stole small fundraising buckets. The victim received minor...
KULR8
Man admits illegally possessing firearms used in Billings casino robbery
BILLINGS — A man today admitted to illegally possessing firearms after two guns used in a casino robbery were recovered from an elementary school playground, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Darwin Dalton Sutherland, 29, a transient, pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Sutherland faces a...
Montana National Guard 1063rd Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Billings
The incoming commander, Lt. David Morris, lives in Bozeman and works as a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.
KULR8
Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued for a woman and her three children
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a woman and her three children. Rhearae Newholy, 40, and her children, Rayben Highwolf, 16, Traya Swank, 12 and Jason Twomoon, 5, are believed to be in the Billings area. They may be in a green 2006...
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
KULR8
First responders mental health workshop in the Magic City
BILLINGS, Mont – Friday morning, the Billings Police Department partnered with T-6 Advanced Training and Career Development Group a nonprofit to host a “getting through the grind” — a workshop for mental health management. First responders across the nation willingly put themselves in harm's way on...
Billings residents want change following traffic deaths on busy street
Residents want adequate lighting, re-painted crosswalks, and more signage on the busy street. But the city of Billings wants concerned citizens to know that change takes time.
KULR8
Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
Billings Man Gets Life In Prison For A Battery of Heinous Crimes
Press Release from Montana DOJ on Oct 27th, 2022, formatted for readability. After two years of investigation and trial, A Billings Man got life in prison for kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. Angelo Stackhouse, Guilty. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty in...
KULR8
MSUB hosts feather fan workshop for students
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University-Billings is hoping to give indigenous students an opportunity to learn how to craft feather fans through a workshop. The workshop is hosted by the Native American Heritage Achievement Center at MSUB and is taught by an artist from the Apsáalooke Nation. With help...
Motorcyclist injured after hitting train in Billings
This happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night on King Avenue West about a block east of Daniel Street.
Comments / 0