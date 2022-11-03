ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KULR8

Billings police respond to early morning shooting on S. 27th St.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Detectives with the Billings Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting on S. 27th St. Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Billings police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 27th St. A victim was shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal...
103.7 The Hawk

Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
Laurel Outlook

The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.

“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”
KULR8

Suspect accused of shooting at a woman in Laurel charged

LAUREL, Mont. - People are being asked to avoid the area of the 300 block of 3rd Ave. in Laurel after a woman was shot at. The Laurel Police Department (LPD) reports they responded around 5:20 pm Thursday to a residence on 3rd Ave. where a victim said she was fired at from when she arrived.
LAUREL, MT
KULR8

Suspect flees after robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect fled the scene of a robbery at a Holiday gas station in the 700 block of South 20th Street in Billings Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Sgt. Peterson with the Billings Police Department told Nonstop Local the suspect stole small fundraising buckets. The victim received minor...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man admits illegally possessing firearms used in Billings casino robbery

BILLINGS — A man today admitted to illegally possessing firearms after two guns used in a casino robbery were recovered from an elementary school playground, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Darwin Dalton Sutherland, 29, a transient, pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Sutherland faces a...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

First responders mental health workshop in the Magic City

BILLINGS, Mont – Friday morning, the Billings Police Department partnered with T-6 Advanced Training and Career Development Group a nonprofit to host a “getting through the grind” — a workshop for mental health management. First responders across the nation willingly put themselves in harm's way on...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning

BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
KULR8

MSUB hosts feather fan workshop for students

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University-Billings is hoping to give indigenous students an opportunity to learn how to craft feather fans through a workshop. The workshop is hosted by the Native American Heritage Achievement Center at MSUB and is taught by an artist from the Apsáalooke Nation. With help...
BILLINGS, MT

