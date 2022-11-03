Read full article on original website
Arthur Erdman
3d ago
The FBI is doing the warning? I would not put too much faith in the FBI, based on their recent skullduggery.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FBI locates suspect who made ‘credible’ threat against N.J. synagogues. Man reportedly held ‘extremist’ views.
Federal law enforcement officials say the individual who made “broad threats” against New Jersey synagogues — prompting the FBI’s Newark field office on Thursday to issue a rare public alert urging caution at temples around the state — “no longer poses a danger to the community.”
FBI warns of 'broad threat to synagogues' in New Jersey
The FBI's Newark office asked the public to take all possible security precautions. The FBI said it would share more information when it could and urged anyone in an emergency situation to call the police. [ more › ]
Police On Alert After Threat Made To Synagogues
NEW JERSEY – Authorities are remaining silent as to the exact nature of a threat to synagogues in New Jersey, only that it is “credible information” and that people should take heed of the warning. “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Statement from Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office on FBI Warning
This morning, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office released the following statement on the FBI warning issued on Thursday. You may notice an increased law enforcement presence around temples and synagogues today as we continue to coordinate our response to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s warning of a “credible threat to synagogues in New Jersey.” The information is not specific to any specific part of New Jersey, but it is credible.
FBI receives ‘credible information of a broad threat’ to New Jersey synagogues
“We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out,” the office tweeted.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Secure Community Network: While Investigation Has Mitigated Specific Concerns, Public Should Continue to Report Suspicious Activity
The Secure Community Network (SCN) is coordinating with lay leaders and security professionals throughout the Jewish community today, following the resolution of a potential threat to synagogues in New Jersey. SCN is aware that law enforcement partners – including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office in Newark, which first issued an advisory on the threat yesterday — have located the individual believed to be responsible for the threat and mitigated the active security concern. As the official safety and security organization for the Jewish community in North America, SCN works closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to share pertinent information about risks, threats, and incidents.
CBS News
FBI warns of "a broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues; Urges them to "take all security precautions"
Police keeping a close eye on Jewish houses of worship. Police across the region kept a closer eye than usual on Jewish houses of worship Thursday night. It comes after the FBI cited "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey." As CBS2's Tony Aiello reports, the...
News 12
Orange County family alleges FBI entrapment in $1M fraud case
Mehdi and Saeideh Moslem escaped the dangers of Iran as a young couple decades ago and immigrated to Central Valley as a safe place to start their family, but Saeideh says that belief has been shattered by a $1 million federal IRS fraud case against her husband and son, Saaed, that sentenced them to prison in October.
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
FBI raids multiple New Jersey areas in nationwide catalytic converter theft bust
FBI agents raided several New Jersey locations during a crackdown on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring.
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities
New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Feds bust nationwide $545M catalytic converter theft scheme with N.J. ties, officials say
A New Jersey business knowingly trafficked catalytic converters stolen from around the country in a scheme that netted more than $545 million in illicit gains, federal authorities said as they announced twenty-one arrests targeting the alleged nationwide criminal enterprise. The takedown led to arrests Wednesday and searches in Oklahoma, Wyoming,...
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
$15K In Drugs, $20K In Cash, Magazines Seized From Cousins During Jersey City Raid
A pair of alleged drug dealers were busted with high capacity magazines,, a handgun and more than $15,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana and other drugs in Hudson County, authorities said. Talha Khan, 27, of Jersey City, and Hameem Khan, 21, of Rosendale, NY, were charged with 26 related offenses...
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
Federal authorities bust catalytic converter ring, with parts sent to New Jersey
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal authorities put a stop to a theft ring that trafficked in stolen catalytic converters. Agents raided a New Jersey mansion, part of a coordinated, nationwide take down of the operation. More than 21 people were arrested in five states. "I see huge trucks, guys with assault rifles, guns drawn and shields and apprehend some guys after that it's been non-stop police presence."The FBI said the stolen converters were shipped to a New Jersey company, which extracted precious metals and sold them to a refinery.The company got more than $500,000.
ucnj.org
Fugitive wanted for Plainfield homicide apprehended in Guatemala
A fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been located and apprehended in Guatemala, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney announced today. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service took 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carillo...
Paterson Gangsters Acted As Middlemen In Gun Trafficking Ring That Brought Firearms To NJ: AG
Nine members of a Paterson gun trafficking ring were among 15 people indicted on various charges for their roles in bringing more than 120 firearms from South Carolina to New Jersey, state officials announced. The investigation dismantled the criminal enterprise, took 12 guns off the street — including an assault...
Comments / 1