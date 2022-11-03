Read full article on original website
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Alice Estes Davis, Famed Disney Costume Designer, Dies at 93
Alice Estes Davis, who went from designing women’s lingerie and undergarments to coming up with costumes for Disney theme park attractions, films and TV shows, has died. She was 93. Davis died Thursday at her Los Feliz home in Los Angeles, a spokesperson for Walt Disney Animation told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMimi Parker, Vocalist and Drummer of Low, Dies at 55Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block, Tyler Hilton Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter: "You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent"Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies at 34 Named a Disney Legend in 2004,...
Andrew Prine, Actor in Westerns Including ‘Chisum’ and ‘Wide Country,’ Dies at 86
Andrew Prine, the charming character actor who proved quite comfortable in the saddle in Bandolero!, Chisum, Wide Country and dozens of other Westerns on television and the big screen, has died. He was 86. He died Monday in Paris of natural causes while on vacation with his wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was the sweetest prince,” she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterPatrick Haggerty, Country Pioneer Behind Cult Favorites Lavender Country, Dies at 78Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for 'Julie & Julia,' Dies at 49Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston Shooting Prine also played the...
‘Like winning the lottery!’ – Kíla Lord Cassidy on starring in The Wonder, the stunning film she’s too young to see
Thirteen-year-old Kíla Lord Cassidy is perched on a sofa. It’s a few hours until the UK premiere of an extraordinary film, The Wonder, in which she co-stars with Florence Pugh. Dressed up for the red carpet, Kíla is pretty as a picture in a pink lace dress smothered with embroidered flowers, her long hair blow-dried into waves and sparkly glitter ballet shoes on her feet. The trouble for the 13-year-old is that she’s too young to legally watch her own film. “It’s a 15,” she says, grinning ear to ear. “I’m not allowed.” The plan is to slope off with her dad and little brother after the red carpet, as the rest of the cast walk into the cinema.
This 25-year-old actor converted an ambulance into a home-on-wheels with $15,000 and now lives in NYC rent free — see inside
"Gas is essentially my rent, and then I look at my insurance as my utilities," Eli Young told Insider, adding that he pays an average of $450 a month.
tvinsider.com
Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die
Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
Oscar and Tony nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies aged 64
Writer, director and actor Douglas McGrath has died at the age of 64. The Tony and Oscar nominee had been recently starring in the autobiographical off-Broadway show Everything’s Fine that he had also written. His death on 3 November was announced by the show’s producers Daryl Roth, Tom Werner and John Lithgow, who was also directing.
