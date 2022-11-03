Read full article on original website
Patriots falter in first round of football 3A state playoffs, lose 28-26 at home to Vance County
MOREHEAD CITY — It is hard for any class of seniors to say goodbye to football, even harder when its last game is decided by two points. That’s what West Carteret’s upperclassmen faced on Friday in a 28-26 loss to Vance County in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
Report: Chris Cherry to take over as South Central football coach
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — South Central High School’s Chris Cherry will add another title to his duties. The school’s athletic director and boys basketball coach told 94.3 The Game’s Patrick Johnson he will take over as the school’s football coach. He will continue to serve as the boys’ basketball coach. “#BREAKING South Central AD Chris […]
WXII 12
High School Playbook - Round 1 Playoffs (Part 1)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from the first round of the NCHSAA high school football playoffs. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Triad-Area Scores:. 1A West. Eastern Randolph, Bye. Mountain Heritage 42, South Stokes 0. Cherokee 28,...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
thewashingtondailynews.com
William “Knott” Holmes Lilley Jr.
William “Knott” Holmes Lilley Jr. age 67, a resident of Greenville NC died November 2, 2022 at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville NC. An informal visitation and celebration of life for family and friends will be held from 5:00 until 7:00PM on Friday November 4, 2022 at the home of Rosie Lilley Smith, 601 Shorewood Drive, Washington NC.
WBTV
Wallace & Graham law firm to award $10,000 in scholarships to Rowan high school students
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury law firm Wallace & Graham, PA, through its “Wallace & Graham Gives” community initiative has announced that it will continue its scholarship program launched in 2020 and will again be awarding a total of $10,000 to five (5) deserving Rowan County high school seniors ($2,000* each).
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
WITN
Craven County to host Clean Sweep program
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County will host several street clean-up events as part of its Clean Sweep program. The program is meant to teach residents proper trash disposal practices and eliminate roadside litter. The event will take place on Saturday. Teams will be out in New Bern, Havelock,...
WITN
New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association setting up Field of Flags
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter #886 is honoring all veterans in its Field of Flags installation. The association is placing individual flags at Union Point Park for specific veterans with a tag with the name of the veteran, their branch of service, and their campaigns served.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Court Docket - Nov. 4
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 AH SIU,KIVA JOSEPH FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F) CARROLL,TRA 22CR 274549. 2 ALSTON,QUANTAE,LAMAR POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON THOMAS,C 22CR 051650. 3 ALSTON,QUANTAE,LAMAR POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM THOMAS,C 22CR 051651. 4 ARROYO,RAYMOND IDENTITY THEFT COVINGTON,J 22CR 251251. DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV COVINGTON,J 22CR...
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stalled train blocks highway in Newport
NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
‘Heavy fire’ erupts at home on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
New stretch of Winston-Salem beltway eastern loop to open Monday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new portion of the Winston-Salem northern beltway, a project which started in December 2014, is set to open on Monday. It’s the latest piece of a planned highway that will arc around the city and provide a faster way to cross Winston-Salem. At 11 a.m. on Nov. 7, the Winston-Salem […]
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WITN
City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
Abandoned dogs found in kennel with no food, water in North Carolina; deputies searching for owner
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after animal control found two dogs left outside with no food or water. Deputies said they were told anonymously to do a welfare check at the home where the dogs were. They said they discovered two dogs Tuesday morning […]
3 adults charged after trespassing at Grimsley High School, allegedly assaulting students: Guilford County Schools
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a report of trespassing and assault on a Guilford County Schools campus, according to the district. A representative for Guilford County Schools says that the Greensboro Police Department is currently investigating a report that three adults, including a parent, and a middle school student trespassed onto the campus […]
carolinajournal.com
The University of North Carolina fights for the right to racial discrimination
The United State Supreme Court heard oral arguments of Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina (SFFA v. UNC) on October 31. The case allows the high court to correct a historical wrong and end racial preferences in college admissions. The plaintiffs, SFFA, asked in their hearing request...
Police: Man shoots two people after argument during card game in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for a suspect after two people were shot during a card game in a parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 6:12 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on the 2600 block of Horizon Lane. Winston-Salem Police 911 Communications told the investigating officers that a gunshot […]
