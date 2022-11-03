ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

WNCT

Report: Chris Cherry to take over as South Central football coach

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — South Central High School’s Chris Cherry will add another title to his duties. The school’s athletic director and boys basketball coach told 94.3 The Game’s Patrick Johnson he will take over as the school’s football coach. He will continue to serve as the boys’ basketball coach. “#BREAKING South Central AD Chris […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WXII 12

High School Playbook - Round 1 Playoffs (Part 1)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from the first round of the NCHSAA high school football playoffs. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Triad-Area Scores:. 1A West. Eastern Randolph, Bye. Mountain Heritage 42, South Stokes 0. Cherokee 28,...
GREENSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

William “Knott” Holmes Lilley Jr.

William “Knott” Holmes Lilley Jr. age 67, a resident of Greenville NC died November 2, 2022 at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville NC. An informal visitation and celebration of life for family and friends will be held from 5:00 until 7:00PM on Friday November 4, 2022 at the home of Rosie Lilley Smith, 601 Shorewood Drive, Washington NC.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Craven County to host Clean Sweep program

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County will host several street clean-up events as part of its Clean Sweep program. The program is meant to teach residents proper trash disposal practices and eliminate roadside litter. The event will take place on Saturday. Teams will be out in New Bern, Havelock,...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association setting up Field of Flags

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter #886 is honoring all veterans in its Field of Flags installation. The association is placing individual flags at Union Point Park for specific veterans with a tag with the name of the veteran, their branch of service, and their campaigns served.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Court Docket - Nov. 4

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 AH SIU,KIVA JOSEPH FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F) CARROLL,TRA 22CR 274549. 2 ALSTON,QUANTAE,LAMAR POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON THOMAS,C 22CR 051650. 3 ALSTON,QUANTAE,LAMAR POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM THOMAS,C 22CR 051651. 4 ARROYO,RAYMOND IDENTITY THEFT COVINGTON,J 22CR 251251. DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV COVINGTON,J 22CR...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Stalled train blocks highway in Newport

NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
NEWPORT, NC
FOX8 News

‘Heavy fire’ erupts at home on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WITN

City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

3 adults charged after trespassing at Grimsley High School, allegedly assaulting students: Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a report of trespassing and assault on a Guilford County Schools campus, according to the district. A representative for Guilford County Schools says that the Greensboro Police Department is currently investigating a report that three adults, including a parent, and a middle school student trespassed onto the campus […]
GREENSBORO, NC

