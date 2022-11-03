Read full article on original website
KATV
North Little Rock police investigating suspicious death
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of an adult male was found on Allen St. in North Little Rock on Saturday morning. At approximately 11:36 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department went to the 2000 block of Allen St. in response to a notification of a man lying on the ground.
Man found dead on a street in North Little Rock, police investigating
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before noon on Saturday, the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Allen for a call of a "subject lying on the ground." According to reports, officers found a dead male lying on the ground close to the road,...
fox16.com
Conway Police Department investigating Saturday shooting, one injured
CONWAY, Ark – Conway police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. According to police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of South German Lane in Conway. Police updated that a victim was taken to a local area hospital to be treated for numerous gunshot...
KATV
One wounded in Conway shooting, police investigating
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Saturday shooting in Conway has left one victim with numerous gunshot wounds. The Conway Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 900 block of S German Lane. At 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, the CPD confirmed that one victim with multiple...
KATV
12-year-old girl shot in Little Rock, juvenile charged
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 12-year-old girl was shot on Friday in Little Rock. She was shot at 4608 Grand Avenue, police said. Little Rock police say the girl remains in critical condition as of Sunday night. A juvenile has been charged with battery in the 1st degree. The...
Little Rock police ask for help in 2020 deadly hit and run
Little Rock police are seeking help in an investigation involving a 2020 deadly hit and run.
KATV
Man arrested in Little Rock for a suspected shooting death in Jonesboro
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man has been arrested in Little Rock as a suspect in a shooting death on Oct. 3. Our news content partners at Region 8 News said that the public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, Sally Smith confirmed that Dennis Robert Williams has been arrested in Little Rock.
KATV
Little Rock police searching for a missing 22-year-old man
The Little Rock Police Department announced Friday they are looking for a missing 22-year-old. According to police Dreyden Johnson was last seen in the Little Rock area. Johnson is described as five foot 11 inches and weighing 178 pounds. If you or anyone else you know have any information about...
Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
KATV
North Little Rock man indicted for arson; possibly connected to a series of fires
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It was announced Thursday by the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas that a North Little Rock man was indicted Wednesday for Setting fire to a local restaurant. An investigation revealed that Nathan James Hester, 37, had attempted to set fire...
Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
Kait 8
Suspected burglar caught on camera rummaging through home
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held on a $30,000 bond after police say he was caught on camera rummaging through a family’s home. Rodney Brandon Gregg, 40, is charged with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and theft of property. According to court documents, a woman...
LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside. According to investigators, the car was stolen on the 8700 block of Geyer Springs. Police discovered there were three children inside the vehicle and were able to track down the suspect which led to […]
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
KATV
Pulaski County Sheirff's Office seeking answers to unsolved 2007 cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office needs the public to help with an unsolved cold case from 2007. The sheriff's office said on Oct.31, 2007 deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress at 3800 Vinson road. When they arrived, deputies found a male victim deceased...
North Little Rock man under federal indictment for arson
A North Little Rock man was indicted in federal court Wednesday and charged with setting fire to a restaurant earlier this year.
ASP confirms suspect in Sherwood standoff killed by troopers, releases his ID
Officials with the Arkansas State Police confirmed midday Tuesday that the suspect in a standoff that started Monday in Sherwood was shot and killed by state troopers.
Conway police arrest suspect in connection with Monday night shooting
Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in a business parking lot on Monday evening.
KATV
Little Rock police need information involving shots being fired and one dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Monday they need the public's help for the benefit of an investigation. On Monday, July 11, officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired in the 1500 block of Northwick Court. When the officers arrived they found Daniel...
KTLO
Little Rock Fentanyl dealser sentenced to 18 1/2 years in prison
LITTLE ROCK — The final defendant in a 17-person indictment charging a central Arkansas narcotics distribution ring has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison, concluding the case of a large-scale drug conspiracy that involved multiple kilograms of fentanyl. On Tuesday, Darrell Walls, aka 35-year-old “Shawn,” of Little Rock, was sentenced to 223 months in the Bureau of Prisons, to be followed by five years of supervised release. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Walls and all other defendants in this case.
