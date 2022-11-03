ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

KATV

North Little Rock police investigating suspicious death

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of an adult male was found on Allen St. in North Little Rock on Saturday morning. At approximately 11:36 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department went to the 2000 block of Allen St. in response to a notification of a man lying on the ground.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Conway Police Department investigating Saturday shooting, one injured

CONWAY, Ark – Conway police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. According to police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of South German Lane in Conway. Police updated that a victim was taken to a local area hospital to be treated for numerous gunshot...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

One wounded in Conway shooting, police investigating

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Saturday shooting in Conway has left one victim with numerous gunshot wounds. The Conway Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 900 block of S German Lane. At 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, the CPD confirmed that one victim with multiple...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

12-year-old girl shot in Little Rock, juvenile charged

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 12-year-old girl was shot on Friday in Little Rock. She was shot at 4608 Grand Avenue, police said. Little Rock police say the girl remains in critical condition as of Sunday night. A juvenile has been charged with battery in the 1st degree. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for a missing 22-year-old man

The Little Rock Police Department announced Friday they are looking for a missing 22-year-old. According to police Dreyden Johnson was last seen in the Little Rock area. Johnson is described as five foot 11 inches and weighing 178 pounds. If you or anyone else you know have any information about...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Suspected burglar caught on camera rummaging through home

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held on a $30,000 bond after police say he was caught on camera rummaging through a family’s home. Rodney Brandon Gregg, 40, is charged with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and theft of property. According to court documents, a woman...
BATESVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside. According to investigators, the car was stolen on the 8700 block of Geyer Springs. Police discovered there were three children inside the vehicle and were able to track down the suspect which led to […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Little Rock Fentanyl dealser sentenced to 18 1/2 years in prison

LITTLE ROCK — The final defendant in a 17-person indictment charging a central Arkansas narcotics distribution ring has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison, concluding the case of a large-scale drug conspiracy that involved multiple kilograms of fentanyl. On Tuesday, Darrell Walls, aka 35-year-old “Shawn,” of Little Rock, was sentenced to 223 months in the Bureau of Prisons, to be followed by five years of supervised release. United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Walls and all other defendants in this case.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

