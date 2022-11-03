Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
After yet another incredible barbeque lunch at Big Shanty Smokehouse in Kennesaw, I was searching for unique ways to describe the succulent meats, satisfying sides and delicious desserts. But this time, I'm just out of new words and ways to relate how much I enjoyed this most recent visit, and, in fact, every visit I've had to this local eatery.
thecitymenus.com
Numerous Food Court Style Options Coming to Hemrick’s Grocery in Newnan
Several months ago we noticed “coming soon” flyers posted on the windows of Hemrick’s Grocery at 10 Franklin Road in Newnan. We waited for things to start becoming more clear until deciding to publish a little article about this. It’s really exciting seeing two particular brands make...
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the US
Wheatley Vodka named several towns all across the country as the tastiest in America. Some of the tastiest towns include - Sugar Hill, Georgia; Peachtree City, Georgia; Mayo, Florida; Spuds, Florida; Two Egg, Florida; Florida; Cookietown, Oklahoma; Popcorn, Indiana; and Burnt Corn, Alabama are just a few of the tasty cities that are being honored in this program.
wgxa.tv
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
extrainningsoftball.com
High School: The Final 2022 Extra Elite 25 Fall Softball National Rankings… It All Comes Down to Georgia!
Two Powers in the Peach State Win State Titles, Finish with Just 1 Loss. Well, the girls in Georgia did not make it easy for the final national rankings this season among those states in the country that play high school softball in the fall. Rankings don’t change at the...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
Historic Cobb County bridge protective beam hit once again, this time by a cookie delivery van
COBB COUNTY, Ga — It’s a frequent target for drivers –— and it has happened once again. Historic Concord Covered Bridge in Smyrna was temporarily closed on Halloween after a delivery van hit a protective beam, Cobb County officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
thecitymenus.com
“A Taste of Vietnam” Now in Bowdon
You’ve most likely seen the MrBanhMi Food Truck at Printer’s, BP in Clem, or Southern Home and Ranch in Carrollton. Well now you can visit MrBanhMi at The Hive located at 1002 West College Street in Bowdon, GA. A grand opening celebration was conducted this weekend with their delicious Pho Beef. MrBanhMi makes the Pho from scratch and it simmers for more than 12 hours in beef bones served with rice noodles, rare beef slices, tender brisket, and Vietnamese meatballs topped with a beef rib!
Gridlock Guy: Second round of Game of Cones far worse than the first
GDOT’s announcement and forewarning of the eight-month lane reduction on I-285 near GA-400 in Sandy Springs sent shockwa...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: A few bodies appear to be yearning for attention
Today we present a more unusual Mystery Photo. Give us the year and the background (the how and where) of this photograph, if you can. Send your details in to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Stew Ogilvie, Lawrenceville, who recognized The Arch of Trajan in Ancona, Italy. The photo came...
If you live in Georgia and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
buckhead.com
14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon
It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
fox5atlanta.com
'Human error' results in more than 1,000 unsent absentee ballots in metro Atlanta county
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - In Cobb County, an investigation by election officials revealed that ballots for more than 1,000 residents voting by absentee were never mailed out. Cobb County elections officials are paid for overnight delivery of 83 ballots to out-of-state voters, including pre-paid return envelopes, and advised anyone waiting on a ballot should vote in person on Tuesday.
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga, — A breakthrough in plastic recycling could reduce the amount of it in landfills by billions of tons. Researchers have manipulated an enzyme that can break down plastic in a matter of days. Once plastic hits a landfill, it could take hundreds of years to break...
