Cartersville, GA

Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

Numerous Food Court Style Options Coming to Hemrick’s Grocery in Newnan

Several months ago we noticed “coming soon” flyers posted on the windows of Hemrick’s Grocery at 10 Franklin Road in Newnan. We waited for things to start becoming more clear until deciding to publish a little article about this. It’s really exciting seeing two particular brands make...
NEWNAN, GA
Malika Bowling

Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the US

Wheatley Vodka named several towns all across the country as the tastiest in America. Some of the tastiest towns include - Sugar Hill, Georgia; Peachtree City, Georgia; Mayo, Florida; Spuds, Florida; Two Egg, Florida; Florida; Cookietown, Oklahoma; Popcorn, Indiana; and Burnt Corn, Alabama are just a few of the tasty cities that are being honored in this program.
SUGAR HILL, GA
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try

Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
MARIETTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

“A Taste of Vietnam” Now in Bowdon

You’ve most likely seen the MrBanhMi Food Truck at Printer’s, BP in Clem, or Southern Home and Ranch in Carrollton. Well now you can visit MrBanhMi at The Hive located at 1002 West College Street in Bowdon, GA. A grand opening celebration was conducted this weekend with their delicious Pho Beef. MrBanhMi makes the Pho from scratch and it simmers for more than 12 hours in beef bones served with rice noodles, rare beef slices, tender brisket, and Vietnamese meatballs topped with a beef rib!
BOWDON, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: A few bodies appear to be yearning for attention

Today we present a more unusual Mystery Photo. Give us the year and the background (the how and where) of this photograph, if you can. Send your details in to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Stew Ogilvie, Lawrenceville, who recognized The Arch of Trajan in Ancona, Italy. The photo came...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
buckhead.com

14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon

It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

