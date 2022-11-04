Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies Won Halloween With their ‘Best in Show’ Costumes

(Photo Credit from Left to Right: Steve Granitz via Getty, Jerod Harris / Stringer via Getty)

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies won Halloween with their meticulous and hilarious costumes from “Best in Show,” complete with wigs, prosthetics, and accents.

Not only did the duo dress as multiple couples from the 2000 comedy movie, but they also acted in shot-for-shot remakes of some of the funniest scenes. Grande as Eugene Levy with giant teeth and two left feet and Gillies’ Jane Lynch impression are two standouts. Check out the highlights below.

All ‘Best in Show’ Scenes

‘Best in Show’ Bloopers

Approved by Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge, who play Sherri Ann Cabot in the film and also starred in Grande’s “thank u, next” music video, gave the parody her seal of approval. “This is f***ing great. I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from “The Watcher” but now I think I’m gonna go as [Grande’s] dog Toulouse,” Coolidge wrote on Instagram.

Grande and Gillies Are Actually Obsessed With Dogs

Much like the characters they parodied, both Grande and Gillies are actually obsessed with dogs and animals in general. Each have dogs of their own who they post about frequently. Grande has also been open about eating a vegan diet for some time.