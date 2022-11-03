ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Beane clarifies rumor that Bills reached out to Saints about Alvin Kamara

By Logan Mullen
 3 days ago

The Buffalo Bills seemed like they were positioning themselves to make a big splash at the trade deadline, but Brandon Beane is suggesting it was more due diligence than anything.

Buffalo landed a running back at the deadline by acquiring Nyheim Hines from the Colts. However, over the weekend Jay Glazer reported that they reached out to the Saints about Alvin Kamara and were "rebuffed." That came after the Bills were loosely linked to Christian McCaffrey before the Panthers traded him to the 49ers.

In an effort to clarify the Bills’ interest in McCaffrey and Kamara, the Bills GM divulged what their approach was with both players.

“There are times when things get put out there that the Buffalo Bills are after this player. Sometimes, I’m not even aware," Beane said Wednesday, via Spectrum's Jon Scott . "And I say that in the sense that we may have a scout, and he’s in charge of (for example) the Denver Broncos. And he may call his contact at that team and say, 'Hey, is this guy even available? Should I even mention him, should I not?'

“Sometimes, you never even hear back whether the guy is available or not, and then you read two days later that we went after him. So, I say that just to help us all with how the process works.

Such was the case for their Kamara pursuit.

“That was the scouts looking into – they put something out, maybe Philly was in it or someone, I can’t remember the team – and checked into it, never actually got an answer whether (Kamara's) actually available or not. And then Sunday, it’s reported on one of the shows that we were rebuffed. Well, I never spoke to their GM, that’s just how the process works. …

“Sometimes when you hear we’re involved – now, again, on Christian McCaffrey I did speak to the Panthers GM, never made him an offer, but did stay in touch through the process. And, ultimately, it was going to be more than we were going to be able to do.”

Ultimately, this is the byproduct of a news cycle that moves at warp speed. There is such a hunger for any nugget of information that even cursory discussion can be perceived as more than it is.

Especially in the case of Kamara, it appears it was more just kicking the tires than really trying to hammer out a deal.

