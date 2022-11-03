Read full article on original website
Republicans plan an energy agenda designed to keep Democrats on their heels
House Republicans are also planning to scrutinize how the Biden administration deploys the $370 billion in clean energy measures that Congress approved in Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act.
REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midterms
Joe Biden and Donald Trump headline a frantic last day of campaigning Monday on the eve of a midterm election that will shape the rest of the US president's term -- and could pave the way for a White House comeback by his predecessor. Biden and Trump will go head-to-head on election eve: the president with a rally near the capital in Maryland, while Trump will be campaigning in a turbulent Senate race in Ohio.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he thanked Erdogan for helping preserve grain deal
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he thanked Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday for his "active participation" in helping preserve a deal to export grain from Black Sea ports.
Agency powers under threat in U.S. Supreme Court FTC and SEC cases
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Two cases that give the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority another opportunity to restrain the power of federal agencies go before the justices next week in disputes involving the Federal Trade Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission.
Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
The Jewish Press
Ten Tips for Netanyahu
The thunder and lightning of multiple elections have past, bequeathing Israel another narrow Netanyahu government, apparently. Here are ten tips that Binyamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners would be wise to observe, both to govern responsibly and to achieve real policy goals. 1. Set clear priorities and tackle them sequentially,...
The Jewish Press
Larry’s Letters: The Guardian’s View on Israel’s Latest Election
It is the height of cynicism for the Palestinians to declare that thanks to the results of Israel’s elections they have no partner for peace. The Palestinian mantra is ‘from the river to the sea we will be free’. This means that all of Israel belongs to them. If there is no legitimate Jewish state, why or with whom would the Palestinians negotiate? The Guardian editorial did not contain one word about the 7200 acts of resistance boasted about by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas. All of these acts occurred prior to the elections. 7200 acts of resistance, i.e. car rammings, shootings and knife attacks against your peace partner is a pretty poor way to convince Israelis to vote for a party committed to making major land concessions.
Like the U.S., Mexico faces a state-by-state divide over abortion
Differences have pitted one large batch of U.S. states against another — one group imposing bans, the other intent on making abortions accessible.
State Dept. offers $5 million for information on North Korea-linked smuggling network
The State Department has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to the disruption of a smuggling network that has secretly delivered petroleum products to North Korea.
The Jewish Press
French President Macron Calls to Congratulate Netanyahu on Election Win
French President Emmanuel Macron called Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to congratulate him on winning last week’s election. During their conversation, Netanyahu accepted an invitation from Macron to visit Paris. The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening relations between France and Israel. They also discussed regional challenges, primarily...
The Jewish Press
The Leaders that We Deserve?
(Written by Menachem Bombach) Election campaigns are unpleasant for sensitive people like me, who don’t enjoy hearing dirty personal attacks by politicians on one another. Today, as the results are analyzed and the coalition talks begin, we hope and pray that we will not have to face the sixth round of elections any time soon!
The Jewish Press
Eyal Hulata Resigns as National Security Council Adviser
Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata has resigned from his post, according to a report Friday by Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster. Hulata informed caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid that his resignation will take effect upon the formation of the new government to be headed by Likud chair Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Jewish Press
The Problematic Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal
In the wake of the maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon, there remain key questions about Hezbollah’s role and its future actions. Israel agreed to a deal on the eve of the election, and it also appeared to back down from its earlier claims, agreeing to a line off the coast that gives in to most of Lebanon’s demands. Although the deal has been praised by the US, it leaves questions about whether it will bring stability or whether Hezbollah can use it as a pretext to create tensions in the future and lay claim to areas off the coast.
The Jewish Press
Palestinians: Why Are Attacks on Christians Being Ignored?
A series of violent incidents in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, and the nearby towns of Beit Jala and Beit Sahour, have left Christians worried about their safety and future under the Palestinian Authority (PA). Many Christians living in these communities are complaining that the Palestinian Authority is not doing...
The Jewish Press
Departing Diaspora Minister Shai: Labor Should Have Expressed More Right-Wing Attitudes
Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai on Sunday morning told Reshet Bet radio that his party should have expressed “more right-wing attitudes” to avoid its colossal defeat last Tuesday. “LGBTQ and feminism didn’t use to be the party’s core, the emphasis on social issues was exaggerated,” he said.
French far-right MP hit with temporary ban for 'Go back to Africa' shout in parliament
PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The French National Assembly on Friday cut the pay of a far-right lawmaker and temporarily banned him from the chamber for shouting "Go back to Africa!" as a Black legislator was speaking during a parliamentary session.
The Jewish Press
Smotrich/Ben Gvir to Negotiate with Netanyahu as United 14-Mandate Faction
Responding to concerns that Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu is doing his best to diminish the power of his biggest coalition partner, Religious Zionism/Otzma Yehudit, and has been using Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri as his tool to divide and conquer the religious Zionists in his future coalition government (Report: Netanyahu Asked Deri to ‘Demand’ Finance Ministry, Denying It to Smotrich), Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir issued a statement saying they agreed on maintaining their joint bloc ahead of coalition negotiations.
The Jewish Press
Report: Netanyahu Asked Deri to ‘Demand’ Finance Ministry, Denying It to Smotrich
It appears that after acquiescing for the first time in his career as prime minister to head a coalition where his Likud party marks the left, Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu is doing his best to diminish the power of his biggest coalition partner, Religious Zionism/Otzma Yehudit. News12’s Amit Segal reported...
Supreme Court more diverse than lawyers who argue before it
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has. The lawyers who argue at the nation’s highest court? Not so much. The current two-week session of arguments features 25 men and just two women, an imbalance so stark that the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer made a point of it in her defense of race-conscious college admissions Monday.
