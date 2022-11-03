ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer

Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
AFP

Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midterms

Joe Biden and Donald Trump headline a frantic last day of campaigning Monday on the eve of a midterm election that will shape the rest of the US president's term -- and could pave the way for a White House comeback by his predecessor. Biden and Trump will go head-to-head on election eve: the president with a rally near the capital in Maryland, while Trump will be campaigning in a turbulent Senate race in Ohio.
Reuters

Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
The Jewish Press

Ten Tips for Netanyahu

The thunder and lightning of multiple elections have past, bequeathing Israel another narrow Netanyahu government, apparently. Here are ten tips that Binyamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners would be wise to observe, both to govern responsibly and to achieve real policy goals. 1. Set clear priorities and tackle them sequentially,...
The Jewish Press

Larry’s Letters: The Guardian’s View on Israel’s Latest Election

It is the height of cynicism for the Palestinians to declare that thanks to the results of Israel’s elections they have no partner for peace. The Palestinian mantra is ‘from the river to the sea we will be free’. This means that all of Israel belongs to them. If there is no legitimate Jewish state, why or with whom would the Palestinians negotiate? The Guardian editorial did not contain one word about the 7200 acts of resistance boasted about by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas. All of these acts occurred prior to the elections. 7200 acts of resistance, i.e. car rammings, shootings and knife attacks against your peace partner is a pretty poor way to convince Israelis to vote for a party committed to making major land concessions.
The Jewish Press

French President Macron Calls to Congratulate Netanyahu on Election Win

French President Emmanuel Macron called Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to congratulate him on winning last week’s election. During their conversation, Netanyahu accepted an invitation from Macron to visit Paris. The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening relations between France and Israel. They also discussed regional challenges, primarily...
The Jewish Press

The Leaders that We Deserve?

(Written by Menachem Bombach) Election campaigns are unpleasant for sensitive people like me, who don’t enjoy hearing dirty personal attacks by politicians on one another. Today, as the results are analyzed and the coalition talks begin, we hope and pray that we will not have to face the sixth round of elections any time soon!
The Jewish Press

Eyal Hulata Resigns as National Security Council Adviser

Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata has resigned from his post, according to a report Friday by Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster. Hulata informed caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid that his resignation will take effect upon the formation of the new government to be headed by Likud chair Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Jewish Press

The Problematic Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal

In the wake of the maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon, there remain key questions about Hezbollah’s role and its future actions. Israel agreed to a deal on the eve of the election, and it also appeared to back down from its earlier claims, agreeing to a line off the coast that gives in to most of Lebanon’s demands. Although the deal has been praised by the US, it leaves questions about whether it will bring stability or whether Hezbollah can use it as a pretext to create tensions in the future and lay claim to areas off the coast.
The Jewish Press

Palestinians: Why Are Attacks on Christians Being Ignored?

A series of violent incidents in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, and the nearby towns of Beit Jala and Beit Sahour, have left Christians worried about their safety and future under the Palestinian Authority (PA). Many Christians living in these communities are complaining that the Palestinian Authority is not doing...
The Jewish Press

Smotrich/Ben Gvir to Negotiate with Netanyahu as United 14-Mandate Faction

Responding to concerns that Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu is doing his best to diminish the power of his biggest coalition partner, Religious Zionism/Otzma Yehudit, and has been using Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri as his tool to divide and conquer the religious Zionists in his future coalition government (Report: Netanyahu Asked Deri to ‘Demand’ Finance Ministry, Denying It to Smotrich), Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir issued a statement saying they agreed on maintaining their joint bloc ahead of coalition negotiations.
The Jewish Press

Report: Netanyahu Asked Deri to ‘Demand’ Finance Ministry, Denying It to Smotrich

It appears that after acquiescing for the first time in his career as prime minister to head a coalition where his Likud party marks the left, Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu is doing his best to diminish the power of his biggest coalition partner, Religious Zionism/Otzma Yehudit. News12’s Amit Segal reported...
The Associated Press

Supreme Court more diverse than lawyers who argue before it

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has. The lawyers who argue at the nation’s highest court? Not so much. The current two-week session of arguments features 25 men and just two women, an imbalance so stark that the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer made a point of it in her defense of race-conscious college admissions Monday.
