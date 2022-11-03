NEW YORK -- With less than two days to go until Election Day, the candidates for New York's governor are going all out.Gov. Kathy Hochul brought in the nation's top Democrat, President Joe Biden, to sway votes at a rally in Yonkers, while her Republican challenger, Congressman Lee Zeldin, also held several rallies upstate.As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, with polls unexpectedly tight in a state with a 2-to-1 Democratic voter enrollment, Hochul is pulling out all the stops in a frantic attempt to convince voters to give her a full four-year term."She's someone who takes action. She gets...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO