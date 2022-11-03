ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders, Jaguars Week 9 Thursday injury report: Davante Adams returns Full from illness

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSN2I_0ixi4dSk00

Whatever illness Davante Adams had, it must’ve been pretty bad. Certainly enough to have him limited all last week and into this week. He also didn’t seem altogether himself in the game in New Orleans, finishing with one catch for three yards.

Today, for the first time in over a week, Adams was a full participant in practice, signaling he is finally back to feeling better and should be good to go against the Jaguars.

Also returning to practice was Divine Deablo who had missed Wednesday’s practice with back and wrist injuries.

The only other change was CB Sam Webb upgraded to full with his hamstring and back injuries.

DT Neil Farrell, WR Mack Hollins, and TE Darren Waller were all still limited with their injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras captured Aaron Rodgers' furious sideline reaction to his interception in the end zone

At some point, it really seems like Aaron Rodgers’ frustrations are going to reach a boiling point this season. After putting together an MVP performance in 2021, this season has seen a startling regression as Rodgers has struggled to build chemistry with his receivers since Davante Adams’ departure. It didn’t help matters either when the Packers failed to acquire a No. 1 receiver at the trade deadline.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL record for most passing yards through 75 starts in only 71 starts

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has added another NFL pace record to his resume. With 146 passing yards against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, Mahomes has surpassed Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford (21,254 passing yards) for the most passing yards in NFL history by a quarterback in his first 75 career starts. The funny thing is though, Week 9 marks just the 71st career start for Mahomes. It’s not the first time that Mahomes has ousted Stafford in pace records this season or during his career for that matter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy