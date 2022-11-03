ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoddaily.com

Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Falmouth Sunday. It happened about 2 PM on Palmer Ave. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. The post Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne about 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) betweend Edge Hill and Nightingale Roads. The driver was evaluated at the scene but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Low hanging wires were forcing traffic detours. Bourne Police confirm the Scenic Highway will be closed for an extended time. Sandwich Road would be an alternate route. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police officer seriously injured after being hit by ATV vehicle that fled the scene

Police are looking for an ATV vehicle after a rider hit a police officer Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Friday at approximately 7:54 p.m., a Fall River Police Officer was struck by a vehicle, while conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The vehicle which struck the officer, fled the scene immediately after.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A person reportedly suffered a significant arm injury on a tree spike in Barnstable Sunday morning. Rescuers responded to a Mary Dunn Road location about 10:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available. The post Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Divers called to Hyannis docks after report of person in the water

HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
HYANNIS, NE
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized

A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local police, Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County Sheriff’s Department make arrest on drug, gun, child endangerment charges

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of Bristol County and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Brock Avenue, New Bedford. During a search of the residence,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Shooting in Brockton sends one person to the hospital

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton Saturday evening. Brockton Police said there was a shooting on North Montello Street, and the victim was found at Enterprise Street. The victim was hit in the ankle, transported to a hospital, and is expected to be OK. Officials...
BROCKTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Developing: Divers called to Hyannis docks

HYANNIS – Divers have been requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. […] The post Developing: Divers called to Hyannis docks appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS, NE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman suffered ‘serious medical episode’ before deadly 3-vehicle crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode’” while driving on Tuesday afternoon, according to Franklin Police. Police responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a KIA SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
FRANKLIN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton rollover kills one, injures another

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
BROCKTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Wareham Police seek suspect in armed robbery of smoke shop

WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204 Thanks in advance for any assistance. The post Wareham Police seek suspect in armed robbery of smoke shop appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted after seriously injuring husband with bottle

A southeastern Massachusetts man has been convicted concerning a serious assault on his husband that caused serious injuries. According to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, on October 28, 2022, following a five-day trial in Barnstable Superior Court, 47-year-old Joseph I. Amato of Provincetown was found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, 2 charges of Witness Intimidation, and Withholding Evidence from a Criminal Proceeding. Amato was acquitted on one related charge.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
natickreport.com

MassDOT meeting could solve mysteries of Natick’s Boden Lane Bridge

MassDOT is hosting an online public meeting on Nov. 15 at 6pm about the Boden Lane Bridge over the MBTA Railroad in West Natick. You can register to attend. The status of the bridge is a frequent subject of discussion in town, with things often starting off something like: “Will the Boden Lane Bridge ever reopen to cars?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy