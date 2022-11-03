Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck
FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a pickup truck in Falmouth Sunday. It happened about 2 PM on Palmer Ave. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. The post Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne about 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) betweend Edge Hill and Nightingale Roads. The driver was evaluated at the scene but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Low hanging wires were forcing traffic detours. Bourne Police confirm the Scenic Highway will be closed for an extended time. Sandwich Road would be an alternate route. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
Fire, State, and local police respond after two found unresponsive after serious crash on Route 140
Two people were found unresponsive after a serious crash on Route 140 Friday evening. According to the Fire Department, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Lakeville Fire was dispatched to a crash on Route 140 south, south of Myricks. The initial report stated that a tractor-trailer had gone off the road, with...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police officer seriously injured after being hit by ATV vehicle that fled the scene
Police are looking for an ATV vehicle after a rider hit a police officer Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Friday at approximately 7:54 p.m., a Fall River Police Officer was struck by a vehicle, while conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The vehicle which struck the officer, fled the scene immediately after.
17-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. — A 17-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Swansea late Friday night, according to Chief Marc Haslam. Just before 11:30 p.m., Swansea police received several 911 calls reporting a crash in the area of 171 Marvel Street. Upon arrival, officers located a Ford Fusion...
capecoddaily.com
Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – A person reportedly suffered a significant arm injury on a tree spike in Barnstable Sunday morning. Rescuers responded to a Mary Dunn Road location about 10:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available. The post Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car flipped over a guardrail in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Warwick early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near exit 24B. This is a developing story, information will be updated once it becomes available.
capecod.com
Divers called to Hyannis docks after report of person in the water
HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
Rockland Man, 41, Fighting For Life After Serious Medford Crash: Police
A 41-year-old Rockland man is in serious condition after following an early morning single-vehicle crash just north of Boston, authorities said. Police responded to the crash off Exit 24 on I-93 north in Medford around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, Massachusetts State Police report. Initial investigation suggests the driver...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized
A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Local police, Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County Sheriff’s Department make arrest on drug, gun, child endangerment charges
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of Bristol County and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Brock Avenue, New Bedford. During a search of the residence,...
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters battle mulch fire forcing closure of local roads
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire_Rescue reports that at approximately 2:30 AM Friday, they were alerted to a reported brush fire in the area of 716 Blacksmith Shop Rd. Personnel arrived and located a large fire involving composting material at a local business. Due to the size of the area, personnel developed a plan to work with the business owner and utilize large excavating equipment to expose the burning material and to direct copious amounts of water to control and extinguish the fire. Use of a nearby hydrant on Thomas Landers Rd. allowed us to connect and run large diameter hose to a fire engine on site and apply the water for this operation. Due to weather conditions, the smoke produced in combination with cooler temperatures and no wind created poor visibility in the area requiring a road closure for a period with assistance of PD and DPW for signage. Firefighters will remain on site until conditions improve and they will continue to monitor the area in conjunction with the business owner. A Mashpee fire engine was used to cover the East Falmouth Station for a brief time while conducting operations at this address.
whdh.com
Shooting in Brockton sends one person to the hospital
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton Saturday evening. Brockton Police said there was a shooting on North Montello Street, and the victim was found at Enterprise Street. The victim was hit in the ankle, transported to a hospital, and is expected to be OK. Officials...
capecoddaily.com
Developing: Divers called to Hyannis docks
HYANNIS – Divers have been requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. […] The post Developing: Divers called to Hyannis docks appeared first on CapeCod.com.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man allegedly drag racing involved in 5-car crash that injures 7, one fatality
A Massachusetts man was involved in a five-car crash that may have been related to drag racing early Sunday. The crash occurred on Sargent Drive around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The New Haven Police Department is investigating whether the incident was related to drag racing. The driver was identified as 30-year-old...
Police: Woman suffered ‘serious medical episode’ before deadly 3-vehicle crash in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode’” while driving on Tuesday afternoon, according to Franklin Police. Police responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a KIA SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
Brockton rollover kills one, injures another
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
capecoddaily.com
Wareham Police seek suspect in armed robbery of smoke shop
WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204 Thanks in advance for any assistance. The post Wareham Police seek suspect in armed robbery of smoke shop appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted after seriously injuring husband with bottle
A southeastern Massachusetts man has been convicted concerning a serious assault on his husband that caused serious injuries. According to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, on October 28, 2022, following a five-day trial in Barnstable Superior Court, 47-year-old Joseph I. Amato of Provincetown was found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, 2 charges of Witness Intimidation, and Withholding Evidence from a Criminal Proceeding. Amato was acquitted on one related charge.
natickreport.com
MassDOT meeting could solve mysteries of Natick’s Boden Lane Bridge
MassDOT is hosting an online public meeting on Nov. 15 at 6pm about the Boden Lane Bridge over the MBTA Railroad in West Natick. You can register to attend. The status of the bridge is a frequent subject of discussion in town, with things often starting off something like: “Will the Boden Lane Bridge ever reopen to cars?”
