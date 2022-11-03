Manchester United captain Harry Maguire plays up front: Erik ten Hag unleashes bizarre tactical tweak as United chase Real Sociedad

Spain have been one of the most successful international teams of recent times. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.

2 DAYS AGO