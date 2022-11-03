Manchester United captain Harry Maguire plays up front: Erik ten Hag unleashes bizarre tactical tweak as United chase Real Sociedad

Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham-Liverpool: Spurs denied penalty as Trent pushes Sessegnon in area
Tottenham's penalty appeals were waved away after Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold pushed Ryan Sessegnon in the area. Tottenham thought they should have had a penalty in the first half of their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday for a Trent Alexander-Arnold push on Ryan Sessegnon. Liverpool took the lead through...
fourfourtwo.com
Wolves finally name new head coach as ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui appointed
Struggling in the Premier League, Wolves have been without a manager since sacking Bruno Lage at the beginning of October. Wolves (opens in new tab) have appointed former Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and Sevilla (opens in new tab) boss Julen Lopetgui as their new head coach, more than a month after sacking Bruno Lage.
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool's Mo Salah 'one of best you ever saw', says Jurgen Klopp after Tottenham win
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian's match-winning brace against Tottenham on Sunday. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Mohamed Salah after the Epyptian's match-winning brace against Tottenham, calling the 30-year-old 'one of the best strikers you ever saw'. Salah scored two fine goals for the...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool finally win Premier League away game as Salah double sinks Tottenham
Mohamed Salah scored twice in the first half and Liverpool survived a Spurs fightback to claim all three points in north London. Liverpool have finally won a Premier League game away from home after Mohamed Salah's first-half double proved enough for the Reds to beat Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday. Salah...
fourfourtwo.com
How will Spain play at the World Cup?
Spain have been one of the most successful international teams of recent times. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool loss 'unfair' – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte hails 'big effort' after boos
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte defended his side after half-time boos from fans and said defeat to Liverpool was undeserved. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says his players reacted positively to half-time boos from fans against Liverpool on Sunday and believes the 2-1 loss to the Reds was 'unfair'. Spurs found themselves...
fourfourtwo.com
Leicester revival continues with Everton win as James Maddison stakes England claim
Youri Tielemans and Ashley Barnes scored the goals as Leicester City continued their recent revival with a 2-0 win at Everton. Leicester City continued their recent revival in the Premier League with an impressive 2-0 win at Everton on Saturday evening. Youri Tielemans added another stunning strike to his collection...
fourfourtwo.com
'London is still red' – Lauren praises Arsenal 'warriors' after win at Chelsea
Former Arsenal defender Lauren has hailed Mikel Arteta's men following their 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Former Arsenal right-back Lauren has heaped praised on the Gunners following their 1-0 win at Chelsea and insists 'London is still red'. Arsenal put on an impressive display at Stamford Bridge and...
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo named captain for Manchester United's game at Aston Villa
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as captain by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for Sunday's Premier League clash at Aston Villa. The Portuguese forward started the season on the bench after missing most of pre-season and was keen to leave the club in the summer. Thank you for reading...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United well beaten as Aston Villa make dream start under Unai Emery
Manchester United were second best against Aston Villa as the Birmingham club got off to a flyer under new manager Unai Emery. Manchester United fell to their fourth defeat of the Premier League season as Aston Villa got off to a dream start under new manager Unai Emery with an impressive 3-1 win over Erik ten Hag's side on Sunday.
fourfourtwo.com
Super-sub Erling Haaland rescues 10-man Manchester City with last-gasp penalty
The champions beat Fulham to go top of the Premier League and maintain their 100% home record in all competitions this season. Erling Haaland scored a penalty with virtually the last kick of the game to clinch a 2-1 win for 10-man Manchester City (opens in new tab) against Fulham (opens in new tab).
fourfourtwo.com
Summerville the hero again for Leeds as Bournemouth let another two-goal lead slip
Leeds came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth in an epic encounter, with Crysencio Summerville the hero once again. Crysencio Summerville was the hero for Leeds United again as the Whites came from 3-1 down to beat Bournemouth 4-3 at Elland Road on Saturday. Summerville hit a late winner for...
fourfourtwo.com
Robbie Fowler urges Liverpool fans to get behind under-fire Trent Alexander-Arnold
Jurgen Klopp's Reds have endured a rotten 2022/23 campaign – and their right-back has come in for his fair share of criticism. Robbie Fowler has called for Liverpool (opens in new tab) fans to rally behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, who's faced intense scrutiny for some poor performances this season. Like...
fourfourtwo.com
WATCH: Olivier Giroud scores sensational late winner for AC Milan – then gets sent off
AC Milan (opens in new tab)'s 2-1 victory over Spezia on Saturday ended in dramatic fashion as Olivier Giroud popped up with an acrobatic 89th-minute winner – then saw red for taking his shirt off in celebration. Giroud's impressive left-footed finish was a strike worthy of removing his shirt...
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham report: Spurs reach agreement for Ruslan Malinovskyi to join in January
Tottenham have lacked creativity this season – but might just have fixed that issue with an outstanding playmaker set to join. Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly tied up the signing of Atalanta playmaker Ruslan Malinovskyi. Spurs were chasing the Ukrainian schemer in the summer along with a number of other...
fourfourtwo.com
Barcelona's Gerard Pique starts against Almeria in last-ever match at Camp Nou
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is in the starting line-up against Almeria for his last-ever match at Camp Nou. Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is in the starting line-up for the Blaugrana in their LaLiga clash at home to Almeria on Saturday night – his last-ever match at Camp Nou. Pique...
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Neymar feels mid-season staging will improve quality of tournament
The Brazil icon has highlighted one positive of a winter World Cup – and named England among his favourites to lift the trophy. Holding the World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) during the domestic season will only enhance the quality of football at the tournament, according to Neymar.
fourfourtwo.com
Arsenal return to Premier League summit as they inflict significant defeat on Chelsea
The Gunners restored their two-point league lead, while the Blues have now done something they never did under Thomas Tuchel. Arsenal (opens in new tab) regained top spot in the Premier League with a 1-0 London derby win away to Chelsea (opens in new tab) in Sunday's lunchtime kick-off. Gabriel's...
Comments / 0